The good, the bad and the ugly: How the Coronavirus is affecting America

WASHINGTON: In 2019, the Coronavirus began to overwhelm China, starting in the province of Wuhan. Some scientist believes that this virus began with a bat. Or to be more accurate bat blood.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) quickly began to affect people around the world.

The virus began its tear through China in early winter 2019. Quickly moving on to Italy, Spain, and the U.S. President Trump quickly closing down travel from hot spots, including China, has been helping to mitigate the destruction, but with the loss of more than 5,000 Americans, we need to continue to live under the Presidential guidelines. These include not gathering with other people, maintaining 6′ social distancing, frequent and correct hand washing, not touching surfaces and simply staying home.

The virus is now appearing virtually in every country of the world.

About two dozen countries are reporting no instances of Coronavirus. In Africa, Botswana and Lesotho have not had a single case. East Africa’s Burundi and Malawi have not novel corona disease. West Africa’s Sierra Leone and the island nations of Comoros and São Tomé and Príncipe are not fighting the disease.

South Pacific’s cook Island, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Samoa, Solomon, Tuvalu and Vanuatu are also, so far, clear of the disease. Additionally, Turkmenistan, who has heavily restricted travel into the country, conducted mass cleanups and disease awareness programs.





In areas, affected the death toll from this virus has been increasing. Symptoms include the common cold and flu symptoms, including coughing, difficulty in breathing, and fever. This virus is mainly attacking older people and people who have weak immune systems.

One of the main ways we can prevent this virus from spreading is by staying home and washing our hands with warm water and soap.

The Coronavirus has affected jobs

Before the Coronavirus, the unemployment rate in the United States was at 3.87%. That percentage of non-working Americans can rise or fall due to many occurrences – natural disasters, or epidemics such as COVID-19, will affect the American people and their jobs.

From the Trading Economics websites, the unemployment rate in January 2020 was 3.6%, falling to 3.5% in February. The economic impact of unemployment is that those not earning are not able to participate in the economy – from paying rent to buying goods and services.

The Coronavirus has a huge impact on the United States by affecting the unemployment rate and the country’s economy. In a period of little more than two weeks under the Coronavirus threat, ten million workers lost their jobs. the official U.S. jobless rate may very well rise from its low of 3.5% to ten percent.

The last time we saw unemployment at 10% was during the past recession. from October of 2009 through November of 2010. From that high, the rate eventually fell to 4.7% under President Obama’s stimulus packages.

The Coronavirus shutting down social America

Due to the Coronavirus, many churches, schools, restaurants, stores, and events have either moved online. Restaurants are using groups like Door Dash to deliver foods, keeping restaurant workers employed. Faith services are streaming live. Events, big and small, including the Summer Olympics, have been rescheduled.

Schools, from kindergarten through college, are closing. Many schools, and colleges, are conducting online classes, teaching that education does not have to be done in brick and motor buildings. A lecture is a lecture, whether in a classroom or online.

Shopping has been moving online right along, but under the Coronavirus, more people are using online grocery delivery services. Neighbors are also offering to go shopping for those who are at risk, including the elderly.

Many stores such as Wal-Mart, Publix, Target and Sam’s, are allowing senior citizen customers to come into the store before other shoppers. Unfortunately, the bad actions of some hoarders mean that stores are limiting the number of items, such as toilet paper and cleaning items, one person may purchase.





Coronavirus silver linings

One can find many silver linings. One is the positive impact to the environment (Mother Nature shrugs: The Coronavirus impact on the environment)

People are turning to God to calm their fears. (The mainstream media’s silly pillow fight with Mike Lindell and God) Families are spending more time together. Neighborhoods are joining together to help each other and join together inappropriate activities – like placing Teddy Bears in windows for children to find.

Or, as the President mentioned during today’s Corona task force briefing, senior communities from Southern Florida to Pennsylvania, are stepping outside onto their balconies to sing God Bless America.

Coronavirus home stay-cation

Many wives are happy to finally have husbands at home with time on their hands to get projects done even as they are getting those closets cleaned out and spring cleaning tasks done without the encumbrances of having to go to work or take care of normal daily activities.

Besides the downfall of people not going to work, this allows them to spend time with their family and find a new hobby. Many families have gone outside and playing with their children. Others are staying inside, watching movies, reading books such as the Bible, and baking many desserts.

Others are finding a new hobby by creating a DIY (Do It Yourself) project. Or organizing items around the house. Including sewing masks for those in need. (Home sewers creating COVID-19 vented, Olson protective masks (Videos)

The Coronavirus has affected Americans by the unemployment rate and the cancellation of places to go to and the events that people enjoy going to.

In the link below, is a five-minute video from PragerU:

