The Golden Globes presents the hapless and hopeless in Hollywood

WASHINGTON: The entertainment class, often referred to as the Hollywood crowd, speaks from a background in fiction.

Fiction is the world they live in. And it can be a wonderful world for those who understand it and its value to the human mind. Walt Disney built a tremendous business, made a fortune largely through fictitious presentations, and actually improved the minds of many. All, the time he knew that fiction was fiction. It doesn’t appear today’s entertainers know this.

Jeff Daniels made the statement:

“I think there are a lot of people in the Midwest … that it might be enough for them [to vote him out]. We’re going to find out. If the big gamble is to go all the way to November 2020 … and lose, it’s the end of democracy.” Jeff Daniels says if Trump is re-elected it will be the ‘end of democracy’ – AOL Entertainment

So what? The world is going to end in 12 years. So there goes “democracy” with it anyway.





Probably Daniels knows as much about the political concept of democracy as AOC knows about science. It would be a shocking revelation to learn that Daniels ever studied Greek or Roman history. As much of a shock to learn he has ever read either or both of The Anti-Federalists Papers or the counterpoint Federalists Papers. Still, even a greater shock would be to find that AOC can count to 12.

Bloviating actors braying against the President

The equivalency statement of Daniels and AOC, if accurate, is a testament that politicians are really entertainers, and entertainers are less than students of history, let alone students of civics.

Robert De Niro, an entertainer, and alleged actor was fortunate to have come along after a time in which profanity has become acceptable communications.

Otherwise, he would stand mute for most of his movie lines or award-ceremony speeches. But clear-headed intelligent thought, absent four-letter words, would be worse than brain cancer to his mental structure.

Imagine if he had to act in the character of most real-life people instead of the character of some aberrant MS-13 groupie. “Duh? See Dick pet Spot. See Spot lift his leg.”

As to an overripe “D-minus” student with celluloid reflection, Michael Moore tells the French that Americans have seen their last president because Donald Trump has no respect for democracy. Again, so what? Michael Moore blasts President Trump at Cannes Film Festival | Fox News

The world has only 12 years left (actually less). Didn’t Moore get the message? It doesn’t matter!

There is today, a blurred line between entertainers (Hollywood) and politicians.

But it is not a blurred line between two contrasting segments, e.g. black and white. It is a contrast between dumb and dumber.

Unfortunately, there is nothing to be done. A contemporary, pithy but accurate, aphorism is: “You can’t fix stupid.”

Ignorance can be addressed with, at least, moderate teaching. But stupidity is self-exploitation of one’s own ignorance.





Education is, the orderly presentation of selfless facts replacing blanks spots of the mind. Entertainers today seem to have no discernment between fiction and nonfiction. The blank spots of their minds are filled with fiction. And they believe it to be nonfiction

Entertainers live in a fantasy world. And they will remain there as long as great wealth accrues.

Sadly, AOC and her ilk live in a corrupt world. And they too will remain for the same reason