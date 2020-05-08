The General who knew too much: Silencing Flynn to protect FBI, Obama

WASHINGTON: The DOJ announced that they are dropping all charges against General Michael Flynn. Good news for him, but better news for the rest of us. The travesty of justice that befell General Flynn could happen to anyone of us. What is worse, it should have not happened to anyone. To understand how this affects us all, we have to start at the beginning.

Why did Jim Comey and the FBI target General Flynn?

Most think he was targeted because of his support of President Trump, but that was not the reason. The deep state, all the way up to and including Barack Hussein Obama, was terrified of him in the role of National Security Adviser. Why? Because General Flynn knew all of their deep-state secrets.

What is not often reported is that General Flynn had been Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) under Obama. The agency spied on Americans long before Trump announced his run for office. Those spies directed by order of President Obama. In fact, it is suspected that it had been used against any of Obama’s political opposition from the first days of his Presidency.

There is ample correlative evidence that hapless and clueless Mitt Romney was a victim of political spying by Obama during the 2012 election cycle.





During that pivotal 2012 time, General Flynn was DIA Director under Obama.

He started in July 2012 and was forced out by Obama in August 2014. Obviously there was some malevolent reason for his departure, but he never spoke of it. Yet, General Flynn knows where the skeletons are buried. And Obama, Biden, Clinton, Comey, and all the rest, know it.

Uncovering the coup against President Trump

In his position at the DIA, General Flynn worked closely with the upper echelons at the alphabet agencies: the CIA, NSA, FBI and DOJ. He simply knew too much. Had he been allowed to actually take over as National Security Adviser, the coup underway by the deep state, under Obama’s direct orders, would have come to a much quicker end.

And that simply could not be allowed to happen.

So they plotted against him very early on. Remember the coup began as early as February 2016. The only reason to interview Michael Flynn, a three-star general, was to entrap him so that they could strong-arm him out of the agency. That they could discredit him, and tuck him into a prison cell. And they came damn close to doing that. Jim Comey admits to it:

;

At the base of outrage over Flynn’s treatment by Comey is that he did nothing wrong. His conversation with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak was appropriate and within bounds as a member of the presidential transition team.

The plotters

Once he was removed the coup attempt was assured. It was led by James Comey’s FBI, aided by Yates and Rosenstein at the DOJ. The entire coup was orchestrated by John Brennan at the CIA, and conducted by James Clapper, Obama’s Director of National Intelligence. Obama, himself, wrote the score to this sonata. (James Clapper Admits He Was Following Orders From His ‘Commander-In-Chief, President Obama’)

Flynn being replaced by General Raymond McMaster. It should have been a warning to Trump when Senator John McCain and Obama loyalists were praising the appointment. And that while the coup progressed, McMaster did and said nothing to President Trump.





We know this because Trump tweets almost all damning evidence as soon as he gets it, just as he did when NSA’s Admiral Mike Rogers warned his incoming boss that his phones at Trump tower were bugged. In order to remove Flynn from office the FBI and DOJ, then still heavily under the command of Obama’s deep state, set a ‘lying to a federal agent’ trap.

We know this through the handwritten notes from FBI Agent Bill Priestap (ret.), who, along with Agent Peter Strzok, plotted the illegal interview that got Flynn fired. Then not happy with his being fired, they proceeded to pummel him into submission by threatening to arrest and jail his son, a new father himself.

No father would allow that, so he pled guilty to something he did not do. And the General would have missed moments such as this:

My grandson Travis…“and JUSTICE for ALL” ⚖️❤️🙏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IuOGugjOC3 — General Flynn (@GenFlynn) May 7, 2020

The Obama empowered deep state attacked, forcing Flynn to aid in the coup upon Trump.

Only, Trump did nothing wrong and Flynn would not lie. So the DOJ used every dirty trick possible against him.

Flynn’s defense team belonged to a law firm that Eric Holder, yes Obama’s Attorney General, was a partner at. Of course that legal team lied to Flynn, convincing him to plead guilty to something he did not do. After several years of betrayal by the DOJ and his own lawyers, who were in cahoots with each other, he switched legal counsel.

We know this through discovery recently released to Flynn’s new lawyer.

Atty. Sidney Powell Striking back against the DOJ

New lawyer Sidney Powell, an ex-DOJ prosecutor knew exactly how corrupt and evil the FBI and DOJ can be. How they will use malicious prosecutions to further their agenda. She even wrote a book about it, “Licensed to Lie.” It took her over a year to uncover the illegal plot against Flynn, and it exposed not only Flynn’s takedown but the entire coup against Trump.

Attorney General William Barr also played a part in uncovering the plots against President Trump and General Flynn by appointing trusted prosecutors to discover their origins. So far, other than recommending Flynn’s dismissal, we know little about what they are finding. (AG Barr just signaled that things are about to get ugly for the Russia collusion team)

We do know that John Durham, one of the special prosecutors, is now conducting a criminal investigation.

The coup plot against America

This matters to each and every America, no matter your political views. What we are seeing, if we pay attention, is the paving of the road to tyranny. When a politician can undermine the rule of law to subvert the will of the people, democracy no longer exists. Using governmental agencies as part of that plot demonstrates that corruptness can be at every level of government.

Something our forefathers warned against.

The coup against Donald Trump under the control of Barack Hussein Obama and his Democrat cohorts.

Democrats have not only walked to the precipice, but they have also thrown themselves over the edge. This coup attempt was a winner take all confrontation. It was supported by most Democrats.

Losing will destroy the Democrat party for years to come. Who could trust any of them now, as more damning information comes to the forefront?

Among that new information is that the Justice Department preemptively tossed out the charges against General Flynn because they knew Judge Emmitt Sullivan was going to throw the whole thing out. It has become very clear that the persecution of General Mike Flynn was illegal and unjust. The DOJ decided to throw out the charges before the Judge could make a statement about the illegal shenanigans that brought the Three Star General to his courtroom.

The beginning of the end of the coup

Flynn’s dismissed charges are only the beginning of the end in exposing the egregious coup attempt against President Trump. However, if we are honest, the coup wasn’t against him, it was against all of us. Whether we voted for Trump or not, the lies, deceit, and outright corruption by our government was an attempt to overthrow America.

Then turn it into a dictatorship and a member of a Soros led Global society and economy.

After all, if able to control the presidency through corrupt agencies, you stop having a democracy and revert to a banana republic. That was the transformation that Obama promised.

What happened to Flynn will happen to us all because as individuals we do not have the defenders that General Flynn has. Nor do we have the millions of dollars it cost the General to defend himself. If steps are not taken to fight the Obama, Biden, Clinton, Comey, et. al. coup conspiracy, we would be a very different country right now.

Consider how badly we would have suffered under the COVID-19 assault had Obama / Biden been in the White House, ignoring its Chinese origins. Had they allowed the virus, as they did the H1N1 to take root and kill millions of Americans.

Remember, Biden stood ready to support China, calling President Trump xenophobic for banning travel from China to the US. The President’s decision saving tens of thousands of lives.

Democrats declared war on America and its unique democracy. It is time to strike back. Let us hope Attorney General William Barr and his chosen investigators uncover all the coup plotters. And that they will serve the justice America deserves. If it isn’t, America will not survive.

**************

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.