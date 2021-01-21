The first female President – Kamala Harris is a’ coming

The identity politics barrier was shattered as California Senator Kamala Harris was sworn in as the soon to be 47th President of the United States. She was sworn in by the self-described mediocre Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. Her first order of business will be to help former Vice President Joe Biden transition into a presidential emeritus role. President Harris has received advice from former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama on how to help Biden look busy doing nothing.

Harris is prepared to immediately implement her three-step plan for America.

Executive orders will allow her to mandate everything she agrees with, ban everything she disagrees with, and censor anyone who disagrees with her. She is expected to immediately consult with former Attorney General Eric Holder on the most effective ways to weaponize government.

Her supporters have a sincere policy agenda of putting 75 million Trump supporters in reeducation camps. Her inauguration was met with massive “peaceful protests” in Seattle, Portland, and other areas controlled by leftists.

JUST IN – Antifa on the move in Seattle a little over 8 hours since Joe Biden was inaugurated.pic.twitter.com/pjrQES9aUs

— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) January 21, 2021

She is expected to focus on systemic racism while ignoring the epidemic of black youths killing each other in Chicago and other cities run by leftists. (24 Shot, 6 Fatally, Across Chicago This Weekend)

The Democrat tradition of purging Jews from Congress will accelerate.

Eliot Engel was successfully primaried in 2020, while Chuck Schumer and Jerry Nadler are now at the top of the Squad’s hit list.

Despite having no noticeable useful skills, Willie Brown’s ex-mistress is expected to tackle tough crises by giggling and gliding through life. Her media coverage will be 100% positive as soon as she can encourage the big tech oligarchs to silence her critics.

With President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence retired, Harris will have free reign to coddle Iranian mullahs and Palestinian suicide bombers while bullying Israeli Jews trying not to get bombed. Harris’s husband is an emasculated leftist Jewish beta male who will be used as a human shield when she attacks Israel.

All criticisms of Harris as hollow and vapid will be deemed racist and sexist.

She has substance because she says so. “Doctor” Jill Biden has fact-checked Harris’s credentials and declared them legitimate. Harris’s inability to properly pronounce her own first name will be declared evidence of America’s systemic racism and sexism. (Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor Mispronounces ‘Kamala’ Harris During Swearing-In)

Harris is expected to declare the COVID crisis over so that she can focus on exploiting the mythical climate crisis to her advantage.

All news is ordered to be gushing and sycophantic until and unless a Republican ever retakes the White House. Any inevitable failures by Harris are already Trump’s fault.



