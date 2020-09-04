If you are a civilized human one cannot argue with the premise that black lives matter. In fact, if one is a civilized human being, you cannot argue with the statement that all lives matter: until you realize that not all black lives matter any more than all lives matter. There are exceptions to everything, ones that simplistic statements do not envision.

To our progressive friends, does Justice Clarence Thomas’ life matter to the Black Lives Matter movement as much as 18-year-old Deon Kay’s? What about the lives of the children killed in the BLM riots? Can you say their names? It is doubtful that any BLM rioter can recite Secoria Turner, Royta De’Marco, Davon McNeal, Natalia Wallace.

But these p[recious children were all killed by the BLM riots.





BLM hates the conservative African-American’s existence, telling people not to listen to conservative black leaders like Clarence Thomas because they are a turncoat, Uncle Tom, House Negro that is not worthy of living.

As is Senator Tim Scott, sports legend Herschel Walker, Representative Vernon Jones, and activist Alice Johnson.

In fact, BLM would silence them permanently if possible. Which was the theme that candidate Joe Biden was so ineloquently was trying to convey on the Charlamagne that ‘God radio show:

“You’ve got more questions?” Biden replied. “Well, I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Charlamagne responded, “It don’t have nothing to do with Trump. It has to do with the fact, I want something for my community.”

“Take a look at my record, man!” Biden shot back.

The Shooting of Deon Kay in Washington, D.C.

On the other hand, 18-year-old Deon Kay is extremely valuable to the BLM movement because he exemplifies exactly whom they are trying to project as a black man that is unjustifiably subjected to police brutality, targeting, and assassination. So, many may be asking who is Deon Kay? Deon was shot and killed by Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police after a traffic stop where he ran from police while armed, then made the mistake of pointing the weapon at the officer in pursuit.

He is important to the BLM movement because he fits their illogical template of blacks being targeted and unjustifiably shot by racist police who suffer white privilege and contempt for blacks. In fact, every criminal black, regardless of their actions or criminal activity sheet, fills that template.

Simply examine the most explosive cases of those shot by police this year that BLM uses as justification for the ongoing riots, death, looting, destruction, murder, and mayhem. ,

A pattern of behavior emerges.

Ahmaud Marquez Arbery

Although not shot by police, in February 2020, Ahmaud Marquez Arbery, an unarmed 25-year-old African-American man, was pursued and fatally shot near Brunswick, Glynn County, Georgia, by residents. Immediately a lie perpetrated that Aubry was simply jogging through the community, and attacked by white residents for being black.





Although three have now been arrested in the incident, the evidence, including a video of the shooting, shows that Aubry resisted the homeowner’s attempts to hold him for police as he was spotted stealing from houses under construction. As a trial has yet to be held, all of the facts remain blurred.

But the relevant facts are known. Aubry was miles away from his house, and coming from houses under construction. He has a police record of unlawfully carrying a gun to a high school basketball game in 2014, and in 2018 violating that probation. He further resisted arrest in 2017, when found in a place he had no reason to be.

The video shows armed citizenry confronting him and Aubry trying to wrestle the gun away. In the struggle, he is shot and later dies. Salient facts, a crime is committed, the black man resisted arrest.

Breonna Taylor

The next major incident, this time by police, is the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old African-American who was fatally shot by the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) on March 13, 2020. An immediate cover-up was begun by the media stating that she was an EMT (medical worker) simply sleeping in her bed when police broke into her house with a no-knock warrant, then shot her, several times, without any justification.

As always, the press was quick to judge without knowing any facts. Only now has the truth begun to surface that this ‘innocent’, unarmed black woman was deeply involved with the largest drug ring in Louisville. While often reported that this was a drug warrant, and erroneously reported that police went to the wrong address, the fact is that Taylor was the subject of the warrant.

Another false report, widely circulated, was that no drugs were found. That is because drugs were not the reason police went there. They were searching for evidence of Taylor’s involvement as the money manager for a notorious gang drug suspect, Jamarcus Glover.

Often left out of the reporting is that police were engaged in a gunfight with Taylor’s most recent boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. During the incident, Walker shot and wounded at least one officer. Taylor, although shot eight times, was behind Walker in the bedroom. She was out of sight of officers who were returning fire while trying to retrieve the injured officer.

The point is, Taylor was suspected of committing a crime and died as a result of resisting arrest by the use of violent force. While she doesn’t appear to have a criminal history, she was a suspect in an ongoing drug conspiracy investigation. Her death does not fall within the basic parameters of the other cases, other than being a flashpoint for BLM rioting. This case was all but forgotten as an accident until later.

Geroge Floyd

Which takes us to May 25, 2020, George Floyd, a 46-year-old black American man, was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during an arrest for allegedly using a counterfeit bill. Floyd was a career criminal and drug user. He was sent to prison for heading an armed home invasion crew and was imprisoned for one of those robberies where he pointed a gun at a woman.

Just the kind of guy you would want as a role model for young black children. However, this was the death of a black man that grew legs and started the present riots. Much is known about this case, which was driven by a video of a police officer kneeling on the black man’s neck for over eight minutes.

Immediately the left-wing press and the fake news media turned a legitimate arrest into a callous police murder of an unarmed man, without the slightest bit of facts to support that assertion. This lack of interest in the truth led this writer to question the accuracy of reports only days after the incident.

That article asked many of the questions now being answered.

The cause of death appears to be a Fetnyal overdose rather than strangulation caused by the knee hold used. Also, with only rudimentary curiosity, it could have been learned that the knee hold was the standard procedure by the Minneapolis police, as pointed out in the article at CDN. (George Floyd was killed by drugs, claims lawyer for officer Thomas Lane)

Yet, no other news outlet chose to report that fact for many days.

Also, it was obvious that Floyd was being restrained for a reason. Yet no one asked before making provocative statements to incite a violent reaction. Recent videos, hidden until now by prosecutors, shows the violent reaction by Floyd to arrest. That the restraint was used to prevent him from injuring himself.

Nonetheless, the four officers on the scene have all been fired, arrested, and charged with various acts, including first-degree murder. We shall see what a jury finds after seeing all of the evidence. Whether those officers are guilty of a crime or not, the damage has been done by irrational and fake reporting for political reasons.

But Floyd’s death also conforms to a pattern.

A black man, with a criminal background, commits a crime, resisting arrest, and dies because of his actions. However, the pattern continues.

On the night of June 12, 2020, Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by members of the Atlanta Police Department. Who was he? Rayshard Brooks was a 27-year-old African American restaurant worker who lived in Atlanta. This young father was a career criminal who spent two years in prison.

Brooks was on probation and is the reason he resisted arrest to the point of grabbing an officer tazer. Brooks had previously been convicted of false imprisonment, simple battery to a family member, and felony cruelty to children. This is the fine family man the fake news presented to us.

The dad-of-four was sentenced to one year in prison and six years probation for one count, and 12 months for each of the three other counts. He was sent back to prison in July 2016, for not obeying his conditions of probation. In December 2019, a warrant was issued for his arrest, which was revoked a month later.

If arrested and convicted for driving under the influence it could have led to the revocation of his probation. Returning him to prison.

Once again he falls into the category of criminal resisting arrest and dying because of his own actions.

Which leads right back to Deon Kay, the 18-year-old black killed by police in Washington D.C. He loved showing off his guns and how vicious he was on Instagram, along with his friends.

While doing that while driving he pointed his gun at a passing motorist, who called the police. The same police that BLM wants to defund. Anyway, after a short car chase, where the punks inside pointed pistols at police, it ended. A foot chase ensued with two suspects.

One was Deon. He was pursued and turned, pointing his gun at officers, and was instantly shot. He did not survive that wound. (see DC Police video above).

BLM immediately tried to organize protests based on his death. Once again a career criminal is killed by police committing a crime and resisting arrest.

This is going to be a neverending cycle of blacks involved in crimes. Dying at the hands of police as long as accountability is not held for their actions.

Thomas Sowell said it best:

“You cannot take any people, of any color, and exempt them from the requirements of civilization — including work, behavioral standards, personal responsibility, and all the other basic things that the clever intelligentsia disdain — without ruinous consequences to them and to society at large.”

We are seeing the ruinous consequences to society on the streets of America right now. Only President Trump wants to make everyone, regardless of color, accountable for their actions. Joe Biden would continue exempting blacks, and Marxist, from the requirements of civilization.

Only a vote for President Trump on November 3, will bring about a civilized America once again.