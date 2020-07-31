The fake-news media and Bill Clinton: “It’s just about sex”

WASHINGTON. Is anyone really surprised by the newly released court documents in the case against Jeffery Epstein gal pal Ghislaine Maxwell? The ones showing former President Bill Clinton visited millionaire financier Jeffery Epstein’s “orgy island”? (What Is The Lolita Express? Epstein’s Infamous Sex Plane Included VIPs Like Bill Clinton)

Would it also surprise you these same court filings confirm “Bubba” flew aboard Epstein’s private jet “Lolita Express” to the registered sex offender’s Caribbean hideaway with two young girls?

Of course not.

The media’s long, shameful cover-up

The scope of Clinton’s sexual depravity is limited only by the extent of your imagination. What is important to remember is how the media rallied to Clinton’s defense after he lied in a sworn deposition in the Paula Jones sexual harassment case.





As Newsweek’s Daniel Klaidman observed in 1997: (Clinton V. Paula Jones)

“Paula Jones is a familiar-enough name. She has been on the cover of People and the butt of smirky late-night humor. According to polls, at least nine out of 10 people know who she is. The same polls, however, show that most voters don’t believe her story. In media accounts, she tends to be portrayed as a trailer-park floozy digging for money and celebrity.”

Ah, yes. Media portrayals… and the fools who believe them.

It’s just about sex

Press minions insisted the public forget the criminal perjury implications surrounding Clinton’s criminal harassment of women. Instead, they said John Q. Public must view his conduct as a “private matter” and that his actions were “just about sex.”

Take journalist Nina Burleigh. She’s a former political correspondent for Newsweek magazine and contributor to such publications as The Washington Post and The New York Times. It was in an interview with the Post regarding Clinton’s impeachment trial that Burleigh did her level best to keep the public’s focus on Mr. Clinton’s sexual peccadilloes and not his crimes:

“I would be happy to give him [Bill Clinton] a blowjob just to thank him for keeping abortion legal. I think American women should be lining up with their Presidential knee pads on to show their gratitude for keeping the theocracy off our backs.”

It wasn’t until the 2018 Miami Herald exposé hit the newsstands that the broader media began to delve into the sordid history of mega-Democratic Party donor Jeffery Epstein. The sad stories of his underage victims, and the famous (infamous) members of his sick and twisted sex ring.

What explains the mainstream media’s initial lack of interest?

Sex is yucky

According to NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik:

“I think a lot of news outlets looked away. I think a lot of places saw this as salacious. It was about sex trafficking teens, and they thought of it more as a ‘Dateline NBC’ kind of special than the kind of report they wanted to spend their time doing.”

That, of course, is a load of eyewash.

As revealed in a leaked video provided Project Veritas, ABC News anchor Amy Robach fumed that she was on to the Epstein story long ago but was rebuked by her superiors.





“Who’s Jeffrey Epstein?” they asked her. “No one knows who that is. This is a stupid story… It was unbelievable what we had. [Bill] Clinton – we had everything. I tried for three years to get it on [the air] to no avail and now it’s all coming out and it’s like these new revelations. And I freaking had all of it. I’m so pissed right now. Every day I get more and more pissed.”

Amy Robach isn’t much of a journalist if she can’t connect the dots.

Bill Clinton’s Ghislaine Maxwell

At the time in question, Hillary Clinton was running for president. And it would not have enhanced her electoral chances to remind voters of Mrs. Clinton’s many public statements in defense of her womanizing husband. Not to mention her threatening telephone calls and whispered intimidations to the aforementioned females who endangered the power-drunk couple’s political ambitions.

Long-time Clinton ally Linda Bloodworth-Thomason described Mrs. Clinton’s attitude toward husband Bill’s insatiable sexual appetites in an interview with the Los Angeles Times,

“We’ve had problems, but that’s between Bill and me. And that’s nobody else’s business.”

Fake-news media pimps

And just as Epstein and his conspirators worked meticulously to keep their criminal abuse of underage girls a private matter and “nobody else’s business,” so too did the Fourth Estate. The press staunchly insisted that any criminal acts committed in Clinton’s primal quest for blissful sexual release stood beyond the concepts of good and evil as espoused by a prudish “theocracy” … or a meddling, “vast, right-wing conspiracy.”

In that sense, the fake-news media are a lot like the kneeling Nina Burleigh. On second thought, they’re more like the enabling Ghislaine Maxwell.

Top Images: Ghislaine Maxwell and inset of Former President Bill Clinton. CBS News screen capture.