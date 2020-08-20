The fake news: Always resource your source, don’t just nod your head

President Trump’s war with the Fake News is the stuff of political legend. The President calls them out during rallies, point derisevily at them going “there they are…the fake news.” Not even Fox News, who is giving the liberal agenda a louder voice, is safe. Of course, some would say Fox is just trying to provide blanced, fair coverage in their news reporting. Others will say I turn it off when the liberals come on (choose Juan Williams, Chris Wallace, Donna Brazile, Arthell Nevell).

Do you watch the Press Briefings with either White House Spokesperson Kayleigh McKinney or President Trump?

One of the benefits of COVID I will miss is the truncated Press Corp. Without Jim Acosta, Brian Karem and April Ryan in the audience, they are much nicer. You get actual information and reporters ask the President actual questions. And it is all very polite and the only photo op is the President.





The reality is that Americans do not trust the media.

News Media Credibility Rating Falls to a New Low blames the decline on Re”publicans:

“Among Republicans, perceptions of four media outlets have fallen more than 20 points since the last presidential election. In December 2016, at least roughly half of Republicans thought The Wall Street Journal (64 percent), The New York Times (52 percent), CNN (51 percent) and MSNBC (48 percent) were credible. Four years later, those figures now stand at 41 percent for The Journal, 29 percent for the Times and 27 percent for both CNN and MSNBC. “

Because, you know, if you can’t blame the President, you blame the deplorables. Even Hillary knows that.

But the real reason news journalism is dying, is the talking heads

Those fancy folks like Don Lemon (CNN) are presented as news reporters. But they are not reporters. Their role is not to report the truth. They are opinionists. They entertain. Not report. You watch an opinion host like Sean Hannity not because he is a reporter. He is entertaining to you, having similar political opinions.

I have never seen a Lemon report or interview that was not painted with his left, left liberal brush. Unfortunately his audience is not “getting” that he is an opinion reporter, like Hannity. That what he mostly presents is his opinion.

I write opinion heavily peppered with facts.

I also write news. And travel. But it is cleraly opinion when I do. At CDN, we like our opinion writers who are all brilliant, learned, schooled men and women. The cartoon at the top of this page could be considered opinion. However, when we present thing as a fact, we attempt to site a source, import a video or share a picture. All verified to the best of our ability. Just look above. The sub heading reflects that Americans do not trust the media. The next sentence is a link to a reliable source, referencing a published report, that supports that.

Now, you can make an informed opinion of your own. When a newscaster, or writer, presents personal opinion as fact, you are being talked at. Not given reliable information. Lemon speaks, you with glassy eyes and red wine in a mason jar, repeat.

The solution is to just not believe everything you read or hear.

If someone, wether on a news station, in an interview or on a stump speech, says something. John Kerry says President Trump has done a bad job on foreign policy. Has he? You need to find more than John Kerry as a source on that. Here we have Brian Kileman and Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who knows a thing or two, as another source.

So here is an article by Foreign Policy Magazine, written before the historica Abraham Accord:





U.S. President Donald Trump’s actions over the course of his first two years in office have often been rash, ignorant, and chaotic. But pundits too often concentrate on his deeply flawed personality and his proclivity to announce policies on Twitter, at the expense of examining analytically the substance of his foreign policy. In fact, as I argue in a new Council on Foreign Relations report, some of his individual foreign policies are substantially better than many of his opponents assert.

Resource your source. It is the only way to combat the media.

The cartoon for this opinion piece is by cartoonist Al Goodwyn. The written opinion is by CDN owner and writer, Jacquie Kubin. Al’s talent is all his. My opinion is all mine.