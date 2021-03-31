Putting a face to crime in America has been the biggest fraud in our history. While most believe that the vast majority of violent criminals are white supremacists, the actual incidents of violent crime are overwhelmingly committed by black offenders. The transformation of the actual facts, into the fantasy presented today, is at the heart of the BLM movement.



It all began in the mid-1970s. Blacks began calling news organizations racists for identifying the race of the perpetrators of crimes. That was because, in the mid-1970s, blacks committed the vast majority of the most heinous violent crimes in America.

So to obfuscate that fact, the attack on the media printing the truth began.



By the end of the 1970s, the media stopped reporting the race of criminals.

Unless an arrest photo was shown. Derrick Brown could be white or black. By the mid-1980s, the idea began to sprout that blacks were not as criminally inclined as the numbers proved.



The fantasy began that the numbers of incarcerated blacks were due to racism by police, racist laws, or both, rather than the actual facts that blacks commit crimes way out of proportion to their percentage of the population. As of July 2016m White Americans were the racial majority. African Americans comprised 12.7% of the population. Hispanic and Latino Americans, the largest ethnic majority comprising 17.8% of the population.

Yet almost 50% of all prison inmates are blacks imprisoned for violent crimes.





To further obfuscate the truth, a new sentencing fantasy began

Liberals want you to believe that the majority of black inmates are inside for non-violent drug charges. Furthermore, that a black defendant would be sentenced to longer terms than a white. It evolved from the disparity between sentencing guidelines for crack cocaine as opposed to powder cocaine.



While both are cocaine, the crack version is more prevalent in the black community than the vastly more expensive powder. As powder cocaine is more likely found in the white community, the racism claims were born. There is an economic disparity between black and white and crack and powder. But it is not a racial one.

Crack vs. Powder cocaine – Black vs. White users

The truth behind this disparity is that the distribution of highly addictive crack in the black community spawned extremely violent street wars. Opposing dealers fighting for control of the more lucrative sales locations. The laws were put in place to curb the violence. A fact overlooked by today’s apologists for BLM.

Those harsher laws worked as the violence of the 1990s was mostly brought under control by 2005.



In fact, all of the harsher laws and sentencing rules worked as the murder rates from 2000 to 2019 were on a sharp decline. There were more deaths by car accidents in 2019 than by homicides. A statistic that is well hidden by those trying to pass more gun control laws.



Of those murders, the offenders were twice as likely to be black than any other race. A fact is well hidden by the MSM and by BLM apologists.

This brings us right back to the face of crime in America.

Ask any ten Americans who they believe commits the most violent crime in America, and the answer by more than half will be white men. After all, over half of prison inmates are white. While there are some notorious white criminals behind bars, the majority of the white prisoners are incarcerated for non-violent crimes. except for serial killers, there white killers outnumber blacks



However, you wouldn’t know that from the MSM.

Shooting in Boulder, Colorado

Simply look at the coverage of the Boulder, Colorado mass murder. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, a Muslim man born in Syria, killed ten innocent people in a grocery store shooting.



At first, Alissa was identified as a loner who was probably a white supremacist. Yes, for hours that was the story, even though all ten victims, including a police officer, were all white. But it didn’t fit the mass shooter fantasy perpetuated by the MSM. So, when they referred to the shooter they simply identified him as Alissa, a woman’s name. (Ilhan Omar White Hate leader wrong on Boulder)

Liberals back on the Gun Confiscation bandwagon

Except when referenced in connection with the attempts to outlaw certain rifles, which they call “assault weapons,” the Bolder story disappeared from the MSM as soon as Alissa was publicly identified. Neither Joe Biden nor Kamala Harris saw the need to visit the victim’s families or survivors. They were white. The shooter was not. Victims in this instance, do not matter.

The same is true for any mass shooting. They only remain in the MSM when some white guy commits the crime.

Take Dylann Roof as an example. In 2015 he killed nine African-Americans inside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, Charleston, South Carolina. He was a White supremacist and a racist. His name comes up every time the “threat” of white supremacy is mentioned.



Contrast that with Micah Xavier Johnson. On July 7, 2016, he ambushed a group of police officers in Dallas, Texas, shooting dead five officers and injuring nine others. Johnson was black, and a supporter of BLM. In fact, he killed the police officers in the cause of BLM. Yet, his name is never mentioned in the MSM.





Another ghost as far as the MSM is concerned is Aaron Alexis

Alexis killed 12 white people on September 16, 2013, at the Washington Navy Yard. Alexis was African-American and used a shotgun in his killing spree. Obviously, he doesn’t fit the false narrative set by the legacy media.



In fact, with little effort, a host of other black mass murders can be uncovered. Mass shooters are those who kill or injure four or more in a single incident. In Chicago, that happens every weekend, and on weekdays too.



It occurs in large cities across the nation on a daily basis but goes unreported by most national media because the offenders are overwhelmingly black. There is an epidemic of black-on-black crime in large Democrat-controlled cities across the nation, and the left’s answer to the problem is to defund police while blaming white supremacists for today’s crime in America.

Police unable to defend themselves, much less Americans

To take away police ability to enforce the law or even to defend themselves, the results of this lack of control of criminals is the fastest rise in crime in over 50 years. We see Los Angeles’ murder rate climbing by 143%, while New York City has jumped 181% this year alone. And the criminals in most cases are African-Americans.



Yet you would not know it from the public narrative now being told. From the Democrat president to the average man/woman on the street they see the worst threat to America today is the white man, who is a racist and bigot by birth.



The Truth is the exact opposite, but unless and until the truth is more widely known, the false narrative of the white male criminal being this nation’s biggest threat will destroy America.



The face of crime today is the exact opposite of what the media presents.



Truth is the antidote to the left’s lies.









