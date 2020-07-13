Home PoliticsCommentary The difference between Black Power Salutes and everything is A-OK
by Clyde Picht
I read in the Star-Telegram a couple of days ago about a young woman who was fired from her job as a valet parking attendant because she flashed a so-called “white power” symbol which to an old geezer like me used to mean “A-Okay.”

Her treatment seemed a little harsh, as it has been for a few high school students who made the same gesture.

So imagine my surprise when watching the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Independence Day special on WFAA, introduced by Mayor Betsy Price, we see a raised clenched fist representing “black power.”

The motto on most of our coins and The Great Seal of the United States is E Pluribus Unum, out of many, one. How can we be “one?” How can we have liberty and justice for all if we believe what’s good for the goose isn’t necessarily good for the gander?


 

Lt Col (Retired) Clyde Picht served from September 1956 to June 1978 · Fort Worth, Texas.

