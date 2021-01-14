The Democrats’ unending Presidential Impeachment and insurrection fears

WASHINGTON. The first impeachment of President Donald Trump centered on his attempt to uncover Vice President Joe Biden’s efforts to facilitate son Hunter’s corrupt business dealings in Ukraine. Wednesday’s second impeachment of President Trump was over the storming of the US Capitol Building by Americans angered over massive election fraud employed to win the White House for Hunter Biden’s father – known among money-shuffling family members as “the Big Guy.”

Are you beginning to notice a pattern?

The outsider vs. the Deep State

Since his election in 2016, Trump has served as the avatar for the forgotten American. While every Democratic candidate for president in 2020 pledged to represent the interests of foreigners residing in the United States illegally, Trump has steadfastly sought to guard the wellbeing of Americans first.

We know from recently declassified documents that foreign intelligence services – from England to Italy – aided the 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign and America’s Deep State in efforts to besmirch Trump as an intelligence asset of Russia.





Major networks even hired former US intelligence heads – the CIA’s John Brennan and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper – as “analysts.” They used these mass media platforms to perpetuate what we now know was Russian disinformation to the American people. This after both men lied in sworn testimony to Congress about the domestic espionage Prism program, which continues to collect every cellphone, email, and text message of 340 million Americans.

Trump’s counter-attacks against the Deep State’s Russia hoax only deepened their animosity.

As soon-to-be Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow in 2017,

“Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you. So, even for a practical, supposedly hard-nosed businessman, he’s [Trump’s] being really dumb to do this.”

Despite Trump’s executive order calling for the unredacted release of all intelligence documents related to the Russia probe, none have seen the bright light of day.

They’d like to impeach you

The second impeachment of Trump is really aimed at the millions of Americans who will never accept Joe Biden as the legitimate president of the United States. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi admitted as much after the impeachment vote:

“We know we experienced the insurrection that violated the sanctity of the people’s Capitol. And we know that the president of the United States incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion, against our common country.”

A marriage made in hell

The latest appendage of the Deep State, government-sanctioned Big Tech, not only banned Trump from major social media platforms Twitter and Facebook but used its considerable power to perpetuate what it most fears from computer hackers: a denial-of-service attack.

The victim of this unprecedented action is free-speech social media site Parler, a digital meeting place for free-thinkers like Trump who wish to escape the censorship and “fact-checking” by friends of official Washington.

Declassifying Russia hoax docs and the coming 2nd American revolution

Parler disappeared from the Internet after Amazon (which owns the Washington Post) abruptly ended the platform’s web hosting services. They and Big Tech giant Google pulled the Parler app from its stores as well.

The building resistance

The fear was that Trump would use Parler as a platform to lead a resistance movement against the coming Biden regime and the bipartisan Washington cabal that supports it.





The impeachment of President Trump and suspension of free-speech meeting place Parler is an attack on average Americans. Those who overthrew the corrupt gentleman’s agreement between the two ruling political parties by electing Trump in 2016… and again in 2020.

And such moves will only encourage the “insurrection” Speaker Pelosi and her fellow swamp creature so fear.

Top Image: Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. NBC News screen capture.