The Democrat, Socialist, Lapsed Republican Pearl Clutcher class

COLORADO SPRINGS: With a Communist and a billionaire now vying for the Democratic presidential nomination, and Congressman Adam Schiff and Speaker Nancy Pelosi failing to control their anti-Trump venom, democrat hand-wringing is at an all-time high. They are the modern political Pearl Clutcher class.

And with all that faux fainting, Trump supporters are finally able to sit back and enjoy the theatricality of it all as their president continues to fly high, make deals, and clean out the Washington house that’s devolved to a bitter swamp over the years. Pundits continue to psychoanalyze Trump and to categorize the vicissitudes of current-day politics.

It seems the old democrat-republican categories aren’t enough.

They’ve noted it’s the insiders versus the outsiders, the establishment versus the rest of the country, the coasts versus the fly-over country. But as the circus continues, another category comes to mind, perhaps more aptly to define the insider-establishmentarians: Let us call them the “Pearl Clutchers.” (Pearl clutchers, snowflakes, elites and SJWs)





Who is a Pearl Clutcher?

A pearl clutcher according to the Open Dictionary is used to mock conservative, or traditional views and the people who hold them. By one definition, a pearl clutcher is a person who displays a very shocked reaction, especially one in which is shown more shock than is actually felt in order to show that the clutcher thinks something is morally wrong.

But that definition is changing as close synonyms include claiming the moral high-ground, holier-than-thou, judgmental, preachy, priggish, self-righteous, sanctimonious, superior, and virtuous. Of leftists positions.

The left’s ongoing attempts to control the president’s behavior, his tweets and his overall speech patterns shows more about them than it does about the current president. For they are the 2020 pearl clutchers, shocked at every turn of presidential policy or pronouncement.

Joining legislators in this moral outrage are the media and college professors, who have taught young people to clutch their pearls, if pearls they have, at every offense. These tender young people, snowflakes, have been directed to safe rooms with stuffed toys to hold, lest the horrors of frank speech upset them. The nation has been raised of late in the clutches, so to speak, of pearl-clutching.

Extravagant speech, once referred to as “free speech” offends and by the left’s direction, must be limited.

At the top of the list of offending speakers, of course, is President Trump, who himself is offended by the duplicity of those who would censor our speech, behavior, and actions. One might surmise that he uses occasional street-language as a sort of weapon as he uncovers the corruption, mendacity, and insidiousness of those who practice politically correct speech/censorship and wish to silence him.

The closer he comes to revealing Washington’s bad behavior, the more the perpetrators clutch their pearls. Such a terrible man, he must be stopped. One might ask if their outrage is more kabuki theater meant to draw attention away from their own misdeeds.

In viewing the pearl clutchers, we might look to Proverbs 26:23-28 for guidance:

“Smooth talk from an evil heart is like a glaze on cracked pottery. Your enemy shakes hands and greets you like an old friend, all the while conniving against you. When he speaks warmly to you, don’t believe him for a minute; he’s just waiting for the chance to rip you off. No matter how cunningly he conceals his malice, eventually, his evil will be exposed in public. Malice backfires; spite boomerangs. Liars hate their victims; flatterers sabotage trust.”

Even President Trump, the outsider who ran for office to clean up the mess that is Washington, could not have known how far government corruption has taken the country. Deal-making with enemy governments for personal gain; a justice system out of control and abuse of political enemies; a news media that’s given up on reporting in favor of Socialist propaganda.

As the presidential outsider uncovers layer after layer of criminal activity in Washington, the way we know he’s over the target is by the degree of pearl-clutching that follows. The judgers paint him as a tyrant, a Hitler, a monarch. His behavior and speech are vilified by these morally superior actors whose actions are being scrutinized for the first time.





But ironically, Democrat pearl clutchers, so used to ruling from on high with their sanctimony have finally turned their own tactics upon themselves. We watch as their primaries falter along, with an Indian imposter calling for honesty in government, an ex-vice president fighting senility and tripping over his words, and a billionaire accusing a millionaire Socialist of, well, being a millionaire. With THREE HOUSES!!!

As these Democrat pearl clutchers change their own rules to try to gain control over their own candidates their control wanes. And in the end, what they’re left with are a Communist and an oligarch, with the Clintons and Obamas hiding in the bushes. Adding to the political fun and merriment is the specter of a brokered convention.

As we advance through the election year, watch for much more pearl-clutching. The way to know President Trump’s second term is insured is when we are tripping over the scattered pearls of a lost democrat party. It didn’t have to be this way. But they over-reached. They allowed themselves to be overtaken by socialists who lack knowledge not only of America but of world history, strewn with the millions who’ve perished at the hands of socialist/communist regimes.

Democrats, Socialists and lapsed Republicans took themselves and their worth too seriously.

And they refused the common sense and honesty of plain-spoken America that wants its country back, pretty much as it was founded.

They refused to listen. Or to leave their self-righteous, and well-funded Washington club. The Pearl Clutcher class began to believe their own lies, that they were the power and not the people. They lost sight of the greatness of America. That the fount of all greatness comes from the liberty and strength of the people.

The pearl clutcher class would do well to return whence they came, before Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government. Before the Georgetown elite cocktail parties. And before they ran away with their own self-importance.