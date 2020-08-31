The Democrat clown car heads toward November cliff

WASHINGTON. The clownish left owes an awful lot to Lou Jacobs. In the 1950s, the professional buffoon popularized the now familiar gag which has entertained circus-goers for decades: a small car enters the big top’s center arena and after stopping, Fifteen to twenty red-nosed, large-shoed jesters pile out of the tiny vehicle. The illusion is made possible because the small car’s interior has been stripped bare to make room for the costumed cutups.

Damn everything but the circus

Democrats and their fellow dolts in the media would have you believe the circus antics of Black Lives Matter and Antifa represent an unstoppable social movement destined to change America – right down to its DNA.

Walk a mile in his clown shoes

And this mob’s presidential candidate of choice, the red-nosed Joe Biden, shares one profound trait with these nimrods – he is oblivious to reality.

In response to the mayhem in Portland, Biden sided with the rioters by condemning President Trump for the anarchy.





“We have a president who is determined to sow chaos and division. To make matters worse instead of better.”

You would think from Biden’s statement that Trump was the one egging on rioters from the sidelines by blaming someone other than the rioters for all the “chaos and division.”

What riot?

And then, there is New York Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler. When asked if he would disavow Portland’s months-long riots, Nadler took a novel approach. He disavowed reality by declaring the fires and violence a “myth.”

I ran into Jerry Nadler in DC and asked him to disavow the Antifa violence/rioting in Portland. His response? “THATS A MYTH” pic.twitter.com/veImyE2rju — Essential Fleccas 🇺🇸 (@fleccas) July 27, 2020

Exposing the clowns

With Dems having formed an amen corner for the rioters – least they anger Democrat socialist Bernie Sanders’ Brownshirts – Trump was more than happy to connect the dots when accepting the Republican Party’s nomination for president last Thursday night,

“At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies or two agendas… Your vote will decide whether we protect law-abiding Americans, or whether we give free rein to violent anarchists, agitators, and criminals who threaten our citizens.”

Assaulted by a “myth”

As if to emphasize the president’s point, Jerry Nadler’s leftist “myth” assaulted attendees to Trump’s White House RNC event as they exited the grounds. Republican Sen. Rand Paul and his wife were assaulted by the mob, but were rescued at the last moment by still-funded police who whisked them off to safety.

🚨 Joe Biden's America: Elderly couples, families, and Members of Congress like @RandPaul attacked at the White House.

For weeks Democrat politicians and the media have embraced and stirred up the mobs. We've seen the consequences. At what point will they condemn the violence? pic.twitter.com/SDWgKEIYZd — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 28, 2020

And it appears the violence is turning Americans against what many in the media continue to insist are the “peaceful” demonstrators of Black Lives Matter and hooded skull-crushers of Antifa. And these Americans are starting to associate Democrats with the violent mob.

Creepy clowns frown

CNN’s red-nose clown Don Lemon expressed his fear that the riots will dash what little hope Joe Biden has to win this November.

“The rioting has to stop,” Lemon told fellow talking-head Chris “Fredo” Cuomo. “Chris, as you know and I know, it’s showing up in the polling. It’s showing up in focus groups. It is the only thing – it is the only thing right now that is sticking. And the Democrats tonight, stuck with that, right?

Can’t fool all the people all the time

All the clowns above would have us believe average Americans are as clueless as the average socialist-loving millennial. That the folks in flyover country – the beating heart of the Electoral College – are too disconnected from reality to notice the link between the rioters and Democrats and their ruthless attempts to intimidate decent people ahead of the 2020 election.

Loser to loser

This was made clear by the big loser of 2016, Hillary Clinton, who clearly believes Biden will join her on the ash heap of American history. During an interview with Showtime’s Jennifer Palmieri for the show appropriately titled “The Circus,” Clinton said.

“Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances, because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually I do believe he will win if we don’t give an inch.”

Send in the clowns

Mrs. Clinton assumes the good people of the United States require Biden’s concession before he bends to their sovereign will. But it only goes to show that Democrats and their riotous minions are not the formidable opponents the media would have us believe. Instead, they are the ridiculous and inconsequential costumed buffoons piling out of a little clown car.

And their failing circus folds its tent to the sound of thundering applause and laughter this November 3, 2020.

Top Image: Lou Jacobs miniature clown car and gas pump, 1951-1952, Circus Museum – John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art. Photo: Daderot via Wikipedia, https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Lou_Jacobs_miniature_clown_car_and_gas_pump,_1951-1952,_wood,_metal,_paint_-_Circus_Museum_-_John_and_Mable_Ringling_Museum_of_Art_-_Sarasota,_FL_-_DSC00458.jpg.