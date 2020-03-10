The Deep State worries John Ratcliffe will head National Intelligence

WASHINGTON. U.S. intelligence agencies fear their plans to install a government more to their liking may finally be coming to an end. President Trump, the victim of several Deep State plots to remove him from office, announced his appointment of Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe to serve as Director of National Intelligence. (Trump nominates Congressman John Ratcliffe to be director of national intelligence)

It’s a position created after the disastrous intelligence failures that led up to the deadly attacks on 9/11, in which nearly 3,000 Americans lost their lives. (How U.S. Intelligence Misjudged the Growing Threat Behind 9/11)

Deep State worries

According to the New York Times,

“Mr. Ratcliffe creates a benefit for the White House: Once Mr. Trump sends formal nomination papers to the Senate, it will extend the time the current acting director, Mr. Grenell, a favorite of Mr. Trump’s, can remain in the office. And in the minds of some Democrats, that was the president’s goal at a time when he is seeking to impose greater control over the nation’s intelligence agencies after years of tension that started with the intelligence community’s consensus that Russia had interfered in the 2016 election to help Mr. Trump.”

Establishing control

Imagine that. The only public servant elected by all the people seeks “to impose greater control over the nation’s [un-elected and secretive] intelligence agencies.” Agencies, it should be remembered, that attempted to remove that one official elected by all the people under several ruses by claiming:





Russia manipulated our electoral system; Trump is an agent of Russia; Trump pressured Ukraine to dig up dirt on Vice President Joe Biden concerning his corrupt dealings in that country on behalf of his son, Hunter.

After multiple investigations by Congress, fueled by US intelligence services and Justice Department operatives, all that came of these accusations were bogus articles of impeachment from the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives.

Charges the US Senate found so unbelievable they acquitted Trump after a short two-week trial.

The same intelligence agencies that failed to predict the fall of the Soviet Union and the terrorist attacks on 9/11, have proved just as incompetent in their coup attempts against President Trump.

For that, the nation can be thankful.

If, as the Times asserts, “tension” exists between federal alphabet soup bureaucracies and the elected leader of the executive branch, then it is these rogue agencies that must be brought to heel.

A dangerous star chamber

And we must never forget that Deep State shenanigans against the duly-elected Trump would never have occurred without the acquiescence of the nation’s secret star chamber, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court.

According to the Times, the FISA court…

“… has created a secret body of law giving the National Security Agency the power to amass vast collections of data on Americans while pursuing not only terrorism suspects, but also people possibly involved in nuclear proliferation, espionage, and cyberattacks… The rulings, some nearly 100 pages long, reveal that the court has taken on a much more expansive role by regularly assessing broad constitutional questions and establishing important judicial precedents, with almost no public scrutiny… it has quietly become almost a parallel Supreme Court, serving as the ultimate arbiter on surveillance issues and delivering opinions that will most likely shape intelligence practices for years to come.”

That article, In Secret, Court Vastly Broadens Powers of N.S.A., was written back in 2013 when President Obama was busy weaponizing Deep State agencies against his political enemies. It was during Obama’s tenure as president that the FISA court authorized dubious Deep State warrants to spy on Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Devin Nunes got it right

Former GOP House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes noted in a declassified memo that FISA warrants authorizing electronic surveillance must be reauthorized every 90 days, with each renewal requiring “a separate finding of probable cause.”

And yet, the fabricated anti-Trump dossier, written by British spy Christopher Steele and paid for by the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton presidential campaign, was used four times as a pretext to spy on Trump campaign associates.





As Nunes memo states:

“Neither the initial [warrant] application in October 2016, nor any of the renewals, disclosed or reference the role of the DNC, Clinton campaign, or any party/campaign in funding Steele’s efforts, even though the political origins of the Steele dossier were then known to senior FBI officials.”

Many conservatives say the FISA court was “misled” by the FBI.

But as Nunes points out, FISA rules need each warrant request to come with separate findings of probable cause. Clearly, that was not the case when the FISA court accepted Christopher Steele’s dossier. Not once, not twice, not thrice, but four times. All as a pretext to run an unprecedented spy operation by a Democratic administration against the presidential campaign of the opposition Republican Party.

It’s time we eliminate the Deep State

At a time when one Democratic presidential candidate praises Castro’s brand of police-state socialism and wishes to bring it to America, President Trump and the GOP should campaign to make it a priority of House and Senate Republicans to eliminate Americas burgeoning police-state entities – the FISA court, NSA, CIA, and FBI – from existence.

Then, return intelligence gathering to the only government institution that has proven its loyalty to the Constitution and nation through its long history of sacrifice in blood – the U.S. military.

Top Image: Rep. John Ratcliffe during House impeachment hearings. PBS News Hour screen capture.