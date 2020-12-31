The Deep State Men in Black versus the dolts in Congress

WASHINGTON. Just when you thought Congress couldn’t pack more throwaway measures into the $2.3 trillion COVID-relief bill, they did. A “comment” attached by members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, chaired by Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, mandates the Director of National Intelligence and other Deep State agencies…

“… to submit a report within 180 days of the date of enactment of the Act, to the congressional intelligence and armed services committees on unidentified aerial phenomena.”

Little green men in a time of COVID

While Americans continue to languish under dictatorial Covid-inspired lockdowns – with their businesses ravaged, their jobs and savings erased – Senate lawmakers want the Deep State to divulge what it knows of UFOs and their little green pilots.

Deep State agencies have yet to cough up all necessary documents concerning their 2016-2017 attempted coups against President Donald Trump. So, what makes the comical dolts in swampy Washington’s tribute to “democratic government” believe the enforcers of the un-elected and permanent administrative state will divulge what contacts if any, it has made with extraterrestrial civilizations?

Men in Black

For many years it’s been a trope of Ufologists that strange men dressed in black have intimidated and even murdered credible witnesses to the UFO phenomenon. In fact, the first recorded encounter with such dark-suited individuals supposedly happened the same year an alien spacecraft crashed in 1947 near Roswell, New Mexico. But in the particular case mentioned here, it occurred in the environs of Washington State’s Maury Island.





Harold Dahl and his son Charles, it’s said, were sailing through Puget Sound when they saw an extraterrestrial spaceship explode in the skies above them and then plummet to Earth. Some of the ship’s shrapnel injured young Charles and killed the family dog.

Harold Dahl sailed ashore and took photos of the crashed vehicle, which he later showed his boss.

And this is when the mysterious Men in Black made their first appearance in UFO mythology. Dahl claimed to have been contacted by such a darkly-clad man, who threatened him and his family if he did not remain silent.

According to “The Mammoth Book of Unexplained Phenomena,” author Roy Bainton notes:

“Those who have experienced a visit from the Men in Black over the past fifty years are taken aback by the depth of detailed information they seem to possess about you, your family and the incident with which you were involved. This leaves people with the uncomfortable feeling that they have been under surveillance for a long time.”

Deep State Men in Black

Forget the UFO angle to the Men in Black phenomena for a moment and consider its implications on the discourse of American politics today. Attacks upon the Trump presidency by Washington’s extra-constitutional institutions (the Men in Black of the NSA, CIA and FBI) illuminated the extent of Deep State power outside the fiction of a US government that, we are told, is an extension of “We the People.”

That secret government deployed its formidable weaponry against the outsider president.

So, it’s more than a little ironic that the same year the Men in Black entered the American consciousness in 1947, the Central Intelligence Agency sprung into existence at the passage of its charter by the 96th Congress of the United States.

Take them all to the mother ship

21 Congresses later, Washington’s feebleminded law-makers ask these Deep State’s Men in Black about UFOs while ignoring the power they exert to subvert constitutional government in the manner of an out-of-this-world invader.

Who, like H.G. Wells’ fictional aliens in “War of the Worlds,” have “intellects vast and cool and unsympathetic, regarding this earth with envious eyes.”

Ignoring the threats posed to the American republic by the Deep State’s Men in Black makes the nimrods in Congress singularly worthy of alien abduction, experimentation and merciless probing.





Top Image: Still from the 1956 film “Earth vs. the Flying Saucers.” Screen capture.