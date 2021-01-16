The Deep State and Big Tech will brand us insurrectionists and traitors

WASHINGTON. The Capitol Hill uprising last Jan. 6th has Washington Democrats Deep State very worried. They expected their massive fraud in the 2020 presidential election would be accepted without question by Americans in “flyover country.” As it is by the media and some Washington Republicans. But middle America isn’t as tolerant of electoral corruption as the docile and cynical citizens of Blue-State metropolis’ like Chicago and New York.

And so, it’s become very important for Democrats and their allies in the media to label the potent forces rallying against November’s election fraud as “insurrectionists.” And even more important to attach that label to the few Capitol Hill Republicans standing against the Biden coup d’état.

The 147

Of the 287 Republican lawmakers making up the 116th Congress, 147 questioned the legitimacy of the Electoral College’s selection of Joe Biden as the nation’s 46th president. (Sen. Ted Cruz leads GOP challenge to Biden’s Electoral College certification)

And so, more than 30 Democratic lawmakers signed a letter to Capitol Hill’s Acting House Sergeant at Arms Timothy Blodgett accusing Republican colleagues of plotting with the so-called “insurrectionists” that invaded the comfortable confines of elitist Washington earlier this month. (More than 30 lawmakers call for investigation into ‘suspicious’ access to Capitol Complex ahead of breach)





“The [Capitol Building] tours being conducted on Tuesday, January 5, were a noticeable and concerning departure from the procedures in place as of March 2020 that limited the number of visitors to the Capitol. These tours were so concerning that they were reported to the Sergeant at Arms… Members of the group that attacked the Capitol seemed to have an unusually detailed knowledge of the layout of the Capitol Complex. The presence of these groups within the Capitol Complex was indeed suspicious. Given the events of January 6, the ties between these groups inside the Capitol Complex and the attacks on the Capitol need to be investigated.”

Birth of a new narrative

The Russia collusion narrative was to question the legitimacy of Donald J. Trump’s election in 2016. How, the narrative promoters asked, could an intelligence asset working for Moscow be allowed to remain in the highest office in the land?

The new narrative seeks to tar those who question the illegitimacy of a fraudulently-elected Democratic president – one with financial ties to China – as “insurrectionists.” Can the label “traitor” be far behind?

Deep State teams with Big Tech

Big Tech, which has honed its censorship skills over the past four years, now bans the legitimate leader of the free world, Donald J. Trump, from its platforms.

Further, it prevents him from speaking to and organizing opposition to the Democratic Party’s November usurpation, with Big Tech Amazon’s denial-of-service attack against one of the largest free-speech social network alternatives, Parler.

And Facebook announced it will begin a campaign to suppress “continued attempts to organize events against the outcome of the US presidential election that can lead to violence, and use of the term [“stop the steal”] by those involved in Wednesday’s violence in D.C.,” said Facebook vice presidents Monika Bickert and Guy Rosen.

One of the high-tech entities that aid Deep State agencies in collecting the private communications of every American’s cellphone, text message, and email, has announced it intends to help the Deep State suppress all attempts to organize legitimate political opposition in the so-called “Land of the Free.”

Recently, Project Veritas captured undercover video of broadcast executive Michael Beller, of taxpayer-supported PBS, suggesting the coming Biden administration order the Department of Homeland Security to take the children of Trump supporters. “We’ll put them into re-education camps,” said Beller, as a means to prevent them from becoming “pint-sized bigots.”

Does @PBS condone Principal Counsel Michael Beller’s radical agenda of political violence? #ExposePBS pic.twitter.com/W3R9XUCmlO — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 12, 2021



PBS later fired Beller for saying openly what the authoritarian left only whispers amongst themselves.

Enemies of the state

In the days to come, the millions of Americans dedicated to “stop the steal” will be branded insurrectionists, traitors, and, eventually, enemies of the state. So, we had better develop thicker skins than the failed old men of the Republican Party, Mitch McConnell, Mitt Romney, and, unfortunately, Vice President Mike Pence.

Starting January 20, the Deep State and its formidable Big Tech arm will come after us. And that test will determine what we of stiff-necks, the independent Americans are made of.

Top Image: Capitol Hill as seen from behind chain-link fence. Sky News screen capture.