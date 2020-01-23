The Death of a Nation: Progressive policies are killing our next generation

WASHINGTON: The suicide rate in the United States is higher now than at any period in our history. It infects many millennials, as well as Generation Z. A quick glance at the statistics points out the crisis. There are 22 suicides per day by active duty or veterans of the military. More New York City police officers died last year by suicide than were killed in the line of duty.

The second highest cause of death in America for teens and young adults is suicide, only slighter lower than accidental deaths. In 2019 the rate of youth suicide had reached a 20 year high. The drug epidemic is killing young people at horrendous rates, too. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, the number of drug-related deaths rose from 8,048 in 1999 to 47,600 in 2017.

That is more deaths than caused by auto accidents that year. That number continues to grow today.

Progressive Policies have younger people abandoning marriage and family

As if all of the death by suicide and illegal drug abuse isn’t enough, our younger generations have abandoned marriage and family. Today’s birth rate is below that necessary to sustain our current population. In fact, America’s population is in decline, along with that of most of the rest of the world.





The only substantial population growth, throughout the world, is that of Muslims. Their numbers continue to grow sufficiently to replace the dwindling numbers of non-Muslims. It isn’t a fluke that among the top ten baby names of 2019 was Mohammad. Progressives have taken the lead in the non-Muslim world, and are leading us into an abyss.

What is causing this decline in our younger generations?

In a word, hope. Today’s youth have lost all hope for the future. Daily they are bombarded with news from the progressive mainstream media that they have nothing to live for.

From everywhere, except for alternative media, we hear that America is wrong about everything. It is the theme being pushed by the left. From man-made global warming that is going to destroy the planet in 12 years to President Trump is causing America, and the World, into one crisis after another.

From war to economic doom, to famine to death, the message is clear, there is nowhere to go, nothing that you can do, and no hope for a future.

This doom is being shoved down young people’s throats in the media, in school, college, from the entertainment industry, Democrat politicians, and from parents who have lost all faith in the family, due to so many single-parent households, in God, and in our country.

It is a neverending litany of negativity, punctuated by everyone is a victim, except for white males who caused it all, accentuated by nothing is going to improve. Geez, why go on…

America’s despair following September 11, 2001

As if all of that isn’t enough, some of the loss of hope can be traced to September 11, 2001. That attack instilled undue fear on a younger generation in their most formidable years. Those who were young during the attack on America, passed that fear of the future on to their children, today’s millennials and Generation Z, who amplified it in their minds to a point where they see no way out. Some have lost all hope.

The fear handed down by fearful parents has been constantly reinforced by progressives in every walk of life, on a daily basis, starting with the cartoons they watched on PBS, to school teachers, to college professors. Along with that fear they threw in all the other divisive information and American hating rhetoric that they could.

The left stopped teaching American greatness, replacing it with hatred for their country and their leaders going all the way back to the founding fathers. Already without hope, the young people learned their country is the worse and most hated nation on earth; further lowering their self-esteem.

Add to all of this the technological advances of the 21st Century, that adds more stress to young minds, it creates a constant bombardment of negativity that envelops all youth. Technology is not our friend. The power of social media, like Facebook, Twitter, and all the others, helps spread the left’s negative message and reinforces the hopelessness of life itself.





Progressive Policies – Controlling today’s youth

Every button necessary to instill a uselessness into today’s youth is pushed by progressives in order to control the younger people of this nation. The goal to turn them into mind-numbed robots who obey progressive elites.

Those who lose all hope and die by their own hands, either from suicide or by drug overdoses, are merely collateral damage to leftist whose only policy is the introduction of international communism.

If you think that this is some new scheme concocted by the left, think again. It has been a long-standing policy by progressives dating as far back as the Russian Revolution.

The idea is that if one has hope, he will rebel against communism to create a better life.

The same despondency in today’s American youth created the exact same results when communism ruled the Soviet Union prior to its collapse in 1991. Russian youth then committed suicide in numbers unheard of in America. It was the same in all the Soviet satellite countries. Socialism kills.

Democratic Socialism is a step toward Communism

But American socialist insist that they are not trying to implement communism, calling it democratic socialism instead. When Sweden was at the height of its socialist movement, its youth lost hope. The result was that they committed suicide in extraordinary numbers. In fact, every nation in Europe that turned socialist saw the same rise in hopelessness in their populations. The more socialist a nation becomes, the higher its suicide rates climb.

The same negative birth rates affecting America have been affecting Europe for many years.

Today’s America progressives are trying to turn our democratic republic into a communist country. Combine that with all the other stressors facing naive young people and you have an explosive mix with dire consequences.

Those consequences will lead to the death of this great nation, which is exactly what progressives want. They cannot rebuild America into the seat of communism they desire without first destroying what is here. In the process, they don’t care how many of our young people die. To progressives, the end justifies the means.

**************

President Donald Trump, as Presidents Bush and Reagan have before him, declared Jan. 22 to be National Sanctity of Human Life Day, in a proclamation signed Monday.

“On National Sanctity of Human Life Day, our Nation proudly and strongly reaffirms our commitment to protect the precious gift of life at every stage, from conception to natural death,” Trump wrote in the proclamation.

“Every person — the born and unborn, the poor, the downcast, the disabled, the infirm, and the elderly — has inherent value. Although each journey is different, no life is without worth or is inconsequential; the rights of all people must be defended,” the president added.

The landmark decision Roe v. Wade, which declared a constitutional right to abortion, was decided Jan. 22, 1973.

Lead Image: Photo by Alain Frechette from Pexels