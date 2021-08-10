The Death of a Chicago police officer affects the entire nation

CHICAGO: Two police officers were shot Saturday night in the 8th District, West Englewood neighborhood, on Chicago’s South Side, at 63rd Street and South Bell Avenue, according to Chicago police. In the aftermath of the death of one of those officers, the growing divide between city hall’s radical left-wing policies, police and citizens are coming to a head.

Police Officer Ella French

End of Watch: August 7, 2021 We will #NeverForget the true bravery she exemplified as she laid her life down to protect others. Please hold her family, loved ones and fellow Chicago Police officers in your thoughts as we grieve the loss of this hero. pic.twitter.com/kEUlNTv0Z4

— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 8, 2021

Chicago’s unprecedented crime wave against police and citizens alike is growing. It highlights what is happening across the nation due to Democrat policies.

Officer Ella French died from her wounds. The second officer, yet not named, is in critical condition, fighting for his life, according to First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter. It has been learned that he was shot three times, twice in the head and once in the shoulder.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on August 7, 2021, when the officers conducted a traffic stop

Carter stating that during the stop, someone opened fire on the officers and the officers returned fire. Two officers and one of the suspects were shot.

There were three people in the vehicle that was stopped, two males and one female. The males were taken into custody, one after being shot by officers. The injured suspect was taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn. The police officers were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police spokesman Tom Ahern wrote in a tweet.

The female alluded capture in the immediate aftermath of the shooting but was later apprehended. One handgun was recovered from the vehicle. (Brothers aged 21 and 22 charged over murder of Chicago police officer

Officer French had worked for the Chicago Police Department since 2018.

She and her partner were assigned to the Community Safety Team, a citywide unit formed last summer under police Superintendent David Brown. Their job to respond to crime hotspots. Their mission was to show a heightened police presence, yet not “intimidate” the citizens.

A measure to keep in line with Mayor Lightfoots radical anti-police agenda. They were not a tactical unit whose mission was proactively to attack crime, rather only to show the Blue Flag as a community service.

The officers were in the 8th District Saturday to help keep the weekend toll of deaths by gunfire to a minimum. The Community Safety Team was formed in response to the high number of shootings in certain police districts in the City of Chicago. The week of August 1-7 saw 126 people shot and 24 killed, including French and her partner.

Officer French is the first Chicago officer shot and killed in the line of duty since Lightfoot became mayor in 2019.

Prior to Saturday night, the last line-of-duty deaths of Chicago police was in December 2018 when Officers Eduardo Marmolejo and Conrad Gary were fatally struck by a train as they looked for a suspect wanted for illegally possessing a gun. That suspect, Edward Brown, was sentenced this past April to a year in prison for a felony weapon violation in that case.

States Attorney Kimberly Fox declined to prosecute Brown for felony murder, which was applicable as Brown was in the commission of a crime when the officers were killed trying to apprehend him.

Chicago Police are under attack not only by its mayor but by every Democrat politician in the far left radical city

Including its prosecutor and elected judges. Its exploding crime rates show the outcome of those policies. Since Lightfoot has become mayor, almost every police district in the city has experienced a rise in crime. Including the Magnificent Mile, once the diamond of Chicago’s tourist district. However, since Lightfoot’s ascendancy to the mayor, tourists are avoiding Chicago in droves.

The last officer shot to death in the line of duty was Samuel Jimenez, who was killed on November 19, while responding to a shooting at Mercy Hospital. Three other people died in that incident and one other officer was struck with a bullet but survived. The gunman did not.

The gunman who shot Officer French had been arrested for robbery in 2019.

A robbery that resulted in the offender receiving probation. It is this lack of justice through the prosecutor’s office and the courts that empowers Chicago’s criminals to continue to commit even more heinous crimes. Like shooting a Chicago police officer. Yet, Superintendent Brown said none of the suspects appears to have “extensive” criminal backgrounds.

In Chicago, as of early July, 38 Chicago officers have been shot at, eleven of them wounded, and what do we hear from Mayor Lightfoot, ‘the problem is guns sold in other states, and the press is racist toward her.’

Nothing about no bail, a States Attorney and judges who let off almost everyone; or the need to go back to proactive policing.

After French’s murder, Lightfoot said : “Our hearts ache for the loss of life.”

Yet, she has said nothing about the other 38 officers shot at this year in the line of duty. The divide between city hall and the CPD is growing larger by the day, as Lightfoot appears to care more about criminals than she does law-abiding citizens and the police who protect them.

Lightfoot later said the officer who died was “very young on the job, but incredibly enthusiastic to do the work.”

Lightfoot urged an end to constant bickering over police reform, the argument over whether police are over-regulated, or whether they’ve been given free rein.

“Stop. Just, stop,” Lightfoot said. “This constant strife is not what we need in this moment.” However, the mayor went on to say; “we need to continue the journey to achieve constitutional, accountable policing.”

It is contradictions like this that have widened the gap between rank and file Chicago Police, and city hall. Her “constitutional accountability” is code for the ongoing call to defund police. And the changes Lightfoot has made to police in her short tenure have tied the hands of police to be able to enforce the laws of Chicago.

This ongoing struggle between the CPD and city hall has led to the high crime that is now affecting most of Chicago. The crime that once was limited to only a few districts has spread to include areas that have not previously been affected by the growing crime wave.

And police believe that Lightfoot’s policies, and Brown’s lackluster performance as Superintendent, are responsible for it.

Responding to questions about the wounded officer, Brown stated that he has been with the department for six years.

He remained at the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was “fighting for his very life” in critical condition, according to First Deputy Eric Carter, who spoke to reporters outside the hospital early Sunday.

A group of Chicago police officers turned their back on Mayor Lori Lightfoot when she visited their wounded colleagues at the hospital on Saturday night, reflecting the high emotions around policing in the city.

Rank and file officers feel that Lightfoot is responsible for this death because of her coddling of the criminal element in the city.

A source with knowledge of the incident said Lightfoot was scolded by the father of the second officer who got shot while at the hospital. Lightfoot stood there and listened, according to the source. Afterward, Lightfoot tried to approach a few dozen officers, who walked away from her and kept their backs turned, the source said. The mayor then walked away.

Superintendent Brown noted that there has been a 500 percent increase in the number of officers who were shot, or shot at, in 2019, WBBM reported. This coincides with Lightfoot’s inauguration. Is it any wonder why Chicago Police would feel that the mayor is part of the problem and not a part of the cure for what ails Chicago?

Chicago is not alone. Police across the nation, in Democrat-controlled cities, are feeling the same as their Chicago brothers and sisters. It is a tragedy that it takes the death of a vibrant female officer to highlight what the MSM is so desperate to hide.

Democrat policy is killing Americans, starting with her defenders, the police.

