The DC Swamp, a political nest filled with termites, rot and bureaucrats

WASHINGTON: The Chinese Coronavirus has revealed the rot of American society as much as anything else has in the last 75 years or so. The deterioration is much like a termite infestation to many folks (maybe most). It is the DC Swamp, but it not a problem in plain sight. It is concealed below the foundation. It is finally noticed when the occupant(s) of the infested dwelling (the country) takes a step and his leg suddenly crashes through the floor.

Then, boom! What the hell just happened? New York, Seattle, Louisiana, Texas, Chicago, etc. The list is long with rotted out social and political timber throughout this happy decayed land. The sickness is more a germ from the political bastardization of the mental health of the people.

The termites are taking over American politics

To pursue the analogy, the queen lays her eggs in politics, with the biggest nest in Washington. This, of course, is the “capital” which was named by the putrid George Washington, the man responsible for the so-called evil slave system. From there the spreading continues into all facets of life: Business, Medicine, Sports, Public Education, with one of the queen’s most prolific sperm donors, the so-called news media.

And drawn into this autocratic anarchy are the unskilled posers of “media” authority using the quackery and political corruption in an attempt to unseat a president. These posers are no more than actors, pretending to be of grand journalistic literary repute. When in fact most wouldn’t know the difference between the French Revolution and a French Kiss.





Political riots by terrorist groups are fine, it seems, while the police and their protection is not. Defund the police, but support your local terrorist group. Arrest people who don’t or won’t wear masks (like me). But allow arsonists and communists to “express” themselves in the destruction of private property.

The virus is coming, the virus is coming. But Antifa and BLM are not—they are germ-free. But then Antifa mongrels always have worn masks.

Call Chicken Little

The sky is falling because the bureaucrats, deep-staters, media moguls, affirmative action doctors, ad nauseum say so. And they are supported, like madams in a girly-brothel, by corrupted mediocre minds in charge of The Center for Disease Control and The World Health Organization. Oh, how those tax dollars are used.

Bureaucrats pose as doctors while governors pose as tribal kings.

Many of the doctors are quacks and most of the bureaucrats are thugs—career bureaucrats. No? By what authority does a Huey Long-like dictator like John Bel Edwards of Louisiana demand that people do as he says without any law other than his oratorical blather? Or The governor of Texas shuts down businesses under his word while he continues to take his paycheck. And the governor of New York prissy-foots each day in front of the press as if he rules through God’s holy ordinance? And the rot spreads to termite havens like New Jersey, Michigan, and California and their tribal lords.

Each bureaucrat in his or her turn deems some people essential and some not. The nonessentials have their livelihood taken away while the bureaucrats and the quacks draw their pay—they are essential? No. Only the Orkin Man is essential. These termites are not.

And what of the doctors who one day say one thing and another day another.

And night after night there are doctors who contradict their own. Dr. Jane Orient, Executive Director of The Association of Physicians and Surgeons is written off by the left as a right-wing extremist. Why? Because she referred to Dr. Fauci (the chameleon of medical advice) as a 79-year old bureaucrat. (Your Doctor Is Not In : Healthy Skepticism About National Health Care: Orient, Jane)

No rot? These people who come before the American people every day with this filthy political and medical bilge are the ones who ought to fill up those empty jail cells that are going wanting thanks to the “get out of jail free” virus. But alas, the animals are running the zoo. And the zoo is being eaten by political termites.

Their real fear is of the Orkin man. That’s the guy who wears a red MAGA hat, and mask, and lives at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

*************

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.



