The Coup of America: Navarro says election was theft by a thousand cuts

When the truth stops being an absolute defense, the truth no longer matters. Peter Navarro, a White House trade advisor and the policy coordinator of the National Defense Production Act, economist and author issues a report, “The Immaculate Deception, A coordinated effort to stack election against Trump.” The 36-page report, created in his private capacity, details the integrity, or lack thereof, of the 2020 Election. At this point in history, there is little doubt that Joe Biden, bolstered by the DNC and Democrat supporters, is the benefactor of a stolen election. Thus making American integrity no better than Venezuela, China or Russia.

Navarro says that he was able to identify major dimensions of election irregularities

Large scale fake ballot manufacturing in Pennsylvania and Georgia

Missing tractor-trailers of reproduced ballots, crossing state lines before disappearing

“Indefinitely confined” voters in Wisconsin that are seen on social media not confined

Hidden ballots counted multiple times after counting had officially closed in Georgia (video)

Bribery to buy votes such as happened on Native American reservations in Nevada

Ineligible votes – illegals, underaged, deceased, no known address (ghost voters) or moved out of state across the states.

Denying tabulation watchers the ability to see the ballots, much less question them, as they are being counted across the states

Unsupervised drop boxes of ballots that are not tamper-proof and that do not have a clear chain of custody in Wisconsin and Georgia.

Broken chains of custody of ballots, missing signature envelopes across the states, but particularly in Georgia.

Malware inserted into the tabulation machines that physically flipped votes from Trump to Biden in Democrat precincts across the battleground states.

As seen in the image above, Navarro estimates those elements of fraud equate to at least 14,000,000 illegal ballots across the battled ground states, not including Michigan. Leaving little doubt that President Trump easily won re-election and that Democrats, Joe Biden, and a complicit and lazy mainstream media worked together to steal. There is no other word. It was theft. The 2020 election was stolen. Without any doubt. Period.

Making it very concerning that courts, including the Supremes, are legislating not by law, but by ideology or fear.

Looking into Election Integrity state by state

After eleven brutal hours of testimony, with dozens of witnesses, Arizona House Member Mark Finchem remarks that testimony shows time and time again that it is impossible for Biden to have won Maricopa County. Maricopa accounting for 3/5ths of all of Arizona. Finchem a state legislature recognizing that America’s Election Integrity is on the line and that we are failing the test.





Well-publicized errors in the unofficial election results in Antrium County sent to the state of Michigan on election night made it appear that Democrat Joe Biden received more votes than Trump. The fact is that Trump won the county by nearly 4,000 votes.

The Allied Security Operation Group provided forensic analysis of the Dominion voting machines, releasing a report that the Dominion vote tabulation machines consistently returned an error rate of 68% in vote tabulations. That 33% of votes were switched from Trump to Biden. What does that mean? If 100 votes were counted for Trump. 100 votes counted for Biden. The result is that Biden received 133 votes, while Trump pocketed 67.

In one country alone, Atrium, 6,000 votes were simply flipped from Trump to Biden. This means that if Biden was given 6,000 votes out of 10,000 votes were cast for Trump, Biden gains 6,000 votes, Trump loses 6,000 votes. If that error is corrected, Biden’s 10,000 votes reduce to 4,000 while Trumps’ increase to 10,000. The spike created by this switching and the counting of fake ballots is evidence of the election theft by Biden and the Democrats.

The Conservative fight for integrity in Election 2020

Conservative Journalists call the fight over Election 2020 – the fight for election integrity. Only the ship Integrity is long gone, drowned in the DC swamp. There is little integrity in politics any more. It disappeared when Clinton/Obama/Biden allowed patriots to die in Benghazi and then lied about their motives. Integrity in politics disappeared when Clinton/Obama/Biden allowed the Russian dossier to become absolute truth until it was not.

Election Integrity has been eroding, some say all the way back to the Kennedy/Nixon election in 1960.

But we can work our way back to being that shining city on the hill that President Ronald Reagan once dreamed of. In his farewell address, Reagan said:

“The past few days when I’ve been at that window upstairs, I’ve thought a bit of the “shining city upon a hill.” The phrase comes from John Winthrop, who wrote it to describe the America he imagined. What he imagined was important because he was an early Pilgrim, an early freedom man. He journeyed here on what today we’d call a little wooden boat; and like the other Pilgrims, he was looking for a home that would be free. I’ve spoken of the shining city all my political life, but I don’t know if I ever quite communicated what I saw when I said it. But in my mind it was a tall, proud city built on rocks stronger than oceans, wind-swept, God-blessed, and teeming with people of all kinds living in harmony and peace; a city with free ports that hummed with commerce and creativity. And if there had to be city walls, the walls had doors and the doors were open to anyone with the will and the heart to get here. That’s how I saw it, and see it still.”

Reagan’s shining city has been tarnished, and not just DC. But all of Amerca. Because the fraudulency of this past election makes America no better than Venezuela or Afghanistan. It makes our republic more of a communist state where power is stolen, and the people separated and diminished.

This is the America Democrats and the Biden/Harris ticket yearn for.

If you do not have integrity, you have nothing

In his closing comments before Sen. Ron Johson’s Senate Hearing on the election, Clinton Impeachment Attorney Ken Starr recalled the works of Alan Simpson (R-Wy). Following his Senate term, Simpson subsequently taught politics and co-chaired a commission under President Barack Obama to draw up recommendations on how to cut the national debt. Simpson, considered an emeritus politician in Wyoming, once saying “Whatever your politics if you do not have integrity, you do not have anything.”





With Democrat’s final Coup de’ Etat, which every day seems to have succeeded more, America is no longer the Shining City on the Hill. The utopian ideals and high hopes of President Kennedy’s Camelot is dead, defeated and destroyed. Integrity in politics is not waning, it is dead. Like a parrot in a Monty Python skit, but without the humor. It is more than sad. It is horrifying.

Democrats – with Joe Biden at the helm – used every trick they could to steal the 2020 Election from the American people and all but put Kamal Harris in as the 47th President of the United States.

Conservative Americans have some serious questions to ask and answer.

Do we secede and leave the America we have de-evolved into to the Democrats? Let them keep their coastal elites and city tethered gilded class? Protests? It will be hard, but not impossible, for conservatives to take up the mantel of violence from the Democrats, but that seems to be the only language they understand.

The refusal to accept Biden, or Harris, as President is simply not enough. The Republican party has to wonder if Conservative Americans will continue to support feckless Republicans who have refused to stand stalwart with America, demanding integrity in our politics.

Responses from Republican leaders to the election, with their let’s just moving on Alaissez-faire attitude, makes you wonder why they would not fight in the face of so much evidence of wrong? Makes you wonder how complicit our leaders are in cheating America?

But there are those that are standing up to fight for a free and fair election. Senators like Mo Brooks and Tommy Tuberville who will, on January 6, 2020, declare they will not accept the Biden election result. Will they be joined by others, such as Jim Jordan and Marsha Blackburn, Lindsey Graham and Martha McSally. Tom Tillis and Tom Cotton. Joni Ernst, Rand Paul, and Ted Cruz. Will they have the courage to not certify the electoral college and send the matter to the House of Representatives. And once there, will the 126 Republican members of the House, including 20 new members, have the courage to vote for President Trump? I think we can count on Kevin McCarthy and Steve Scalise, as well as Tom Emmer.

House Republicans largely signed onto to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s amicus brief which, in part, says:

“Because the Framers recognized elections could be corrupted or stolen, they created the Electoral College as a safeguard and empowered state legislatures to ensure the integrity of our unique election system,” the amicus brief states. “Yet before the 2020 election, rationalized in some instances by the occasion of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the constitutional authority of state legislatures was simply usurped by various governors, state courts, state election officials, and others.”

The Swamps newest message is that there is nothing to see

Democrats’ go-to defense is to not have a defense. Do not talk about the election. Do not provide any proof to discredit allegations of fraud by the GOP, lawyers, conservatives, and Americans who testified to the fraud first hand. Do not explain the massive spikes, the thousands of dead people voting, the blocking and bullying of election observers in Democrat strongholds.

They simply call Joe Biden president-elect (he is not) and refuse to engage in finding out any answers. Any parent will tell you when the child refuses to discuss the broken vase, the child most likely broke the vase.

during the Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing, Senator Scott saying “we have to get it right next time.” While getting it right next time is a nice platitude what will acceptance of the Democrats and Swamp Monster’s election lies do to America before next time comes? What about getting it right this time.

The fear on behalf of more than half of America is that there will never be a next time for the Conservative – Pro-America message.

Democrats in control will destroy any chance of another fair and honest election in America. Once they gain power, cheating and fraud will continue unfettered. Particularly with the complacent and compliant Main Stream Media that refuses to put any intellectual curiosity into the Democrats push to lose the Republic generations have fought and died for – starting with the Revolutionary War.

And the massive in-kind contributions, via censorship of conservative voices, on social media.

Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing on Election Fraud.

Protecting the Swamp, Ex-election security chief Christopher Krebs calls out GOP claiming Election 2020 was the fairest election in America’s history before the Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing on Election Fraud. A seriously bold statement based on the massive amount of evidence – from affidavits to security analysis reports – that Democrats in Arizona’s Maricopa County, Georgia’s Fulton County, Pennsylvania’s Philadelphia County, Michigan’s Antrium County, and statewide reports of fraud from dead people voting, false addresses and duplicated ballots in Nevada, Wisconsin.

Attorney Jessie Binall who is investigating fraud in Nevada testified in that hearing that Krebs is wrong. That he saw, experienced, and knows first hand that election fraud took place. Binnall saying to the Senate panel:

On August 3, 2020, after a rushed special session, Nevada legislators made drastic changes to the state’s election law by adopting a bill known as AB 4. The vulnerabilities of this statute were obvious: it provided for universal mail voting without sufficient safeguards to authenticate voters or ensure the fundamental requirement that only one ballot was sent to each legally qualified voter. This was aggravated by election officials’ failure to clean known deficiencies in their voter rolls. Because of AB 4, the number of mail ballots rocketed from about 70,000 in 2016 to over 690,000 this year.

The election was inevitably riddled with fraud and our hotline never stopped ringing. While the media and the democrats accused us of making it all up, our team began chasing down every lead. Our evidence came both from data scientists and brave whistleblowers.

Here is what we found:

• Over 42,000 people voted more than once. Our experts were able to make this determination by reviewing the list of actual voters and comparing it to other voters with the same name, address, and date of birth. This method was also able to catch people using different first name variations, such as William and Bill, and individuals who were registered both under a married name and a maiden name.

• At least 1,500 dead people are recorded as voting, as shown by comparing the list of mail voters with the social security death records.

• More than 19,000 people voted even though they did not live in Nevada; to be clear, this does not include military voters or students. These voters were identified by comparing the lists of voters with the U.S. Postal Service’s National Change of Address database, among other sources.

• About 8,000 people voted from non-existent addresses. Here we crossreferenced voters with the Coding Accuracy Support System which allowed our experts to identify undeliverable addresses. • Over 15,000 votes were cast from commercial or vacant addresses. Our experts found these voters by analyzing official U.S. Postal Service records that flag nonresidential addresses and addresses vacant for more than 90 days.

• Incredibly, almost 4,000 non-citizens also voted, as determined by comparing official DMV records of non-citizens to the list of voters in the 2020 election.

.@jbinnall‘s opening statement on evidence of election fraud in Nevada before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee pic.twitter.com/VYfxZoy99D — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) December 16, 2020

Biden family collusion with China makes getting it right this time more important than ever

If Democrats prevail, it will be more than the doorknobs being removed from the White House as Biden attempts to exorcise Donald Trump from the White House. (The Real Reason Biden Wants the White House Doorknobs Removed). It will be the rule of law in America that disappears. The erosion of any pretext of treating the American people with fairness and transparency that reached astronomic heights under Obama/Biden will continue.

It is not, nor has it ever been, argued that the allegations and suits brought by the Trump campaign and its supporters were not valid. The Courts, from local, to state to Supreme to SCOTUS have just decided they will hear no evil, see no evil, and speak no evil. The reason for the judiciary to ignore the overwhelming evidence is due to fears that Biden and Democrats will retaliate against them on the local, state, and Federal level.

Some feel that recently revealed information showing Justice John Roberts, with former President Bill Clinton, frolicking on Epstein Island. The picture has been disavowed by “fact-checkers, however, Roberts’s name does appear on Epstein’s Private Jet logs. (Justice John Roberts Listed in Epstein’s Private Jet’s Log)

Being listed on the log is not evidence of any wrongdoing on the part of the Justice.

But one has to wonder if John Roberts on the log is the Justice on the highest court, why would he be in the same circle as a man who was a known sexual abuser and pedophile? This is nothing new, but again no denial, no response. Just a whistleblower reporting a Roberts tirade (Chief Justice Roberts ‘Screamed’ at Supreme Court Justice About Texas Lawsuit)

And no we have an incoming president who not only is compromised by China, whose son is under investigation for tax fraud and money laundering, as well as collusion with China, we have a democrat party fully compromised – From Feinstein to Swalwell – by China.

And a Supreme Court who, for whatever reasons, pressure by Democrats, fear of riots or just wholesale hate for President Trump, has abrogated its primary responsibility. To rule on issues of the Constitution.

Yet Democrats are still blaming Russia

It must be a point of amusement for President Putin that Democrats go to evil is always Russia, even when the facts are very different. In all these hearings, they still blame Russia.

Because if they repeat a lie, big enough and often enough it will become the truth

“That is of course rather painful for those involved. One should not as a rule reveal one’s secrets, since one does not know if and when one may need them again. The essential English leadership secret does not depend on particular intelligence. Rather, it depends on a remarkably stupid thick-headedness. The English follow the principle that when one lies, it should be a big lie, and one should stick to it. They keep up their lies, even at the risk of looking ridiculous.” – Joseph Goebbels (Jan. 12, 1941 from Churchill’s Lie Factory.

Goebbels was just following the Hitler playbook of using the “Big Lie” to blame Germany’s World War I loss on German general Erich Ludendorff. All leading to the eventual extermination of generations of Jews across Europe.

In the report, A psychological analysis of Adolph Hitler: His Life and Legend, prepared for the United States Office of Strategic Services written by Walter C. Langer:

His [Hitler] primary rules were: never allow the public to cool off; never admit a fault or wrong; never concede that there may be some good in your enemy; never leave room for alternatives; never accept blame; concentrate on one enemy at a time and blame him for everything that goes wrong; people will believe a big lie sooner than a little one, and if you repeat it frequently enough people will sooner or later believe it.

Senator Josh Hawley says that he spoke to 30 normal Missourians, not politics, or press, and they feel that the election was fraudulent. Polls show that 80% of Republicans and 40% of “others” believe the election was fraudulent. That after four years of Democrat lies over Russia and attacks on the president they see no reason to believe the lies of Democrats and their media spokespersons. (2016 – 2020: What four years of Democrats’ lies will cost Nancy Pelosi)

Discredited ex-security Chairman Christopher Krebs talks about the layered security controls making this election the most fair. But those controls were routinely dismissed as the chain of custody of ballots was broken, conservative watchers were bullied and pushed out of the tabulation rooms. As un-explainable spikes in vote tabulations across swing states spiked, at nearly the same time and in the same percentages, as needed to assure a Biden win. (Revenge of the Nerds: Statistical experts prove Biden loss, Trump win

Trump attorney Jesse Binall says “we cannot wish voter fraud away, as the media has tried to do with biased headlines claiming what I have seen with my own eyes did not happen. We cannot intimidate the problem away. There are a number of people who have stood up to this fraud, and they have suffered threats and intimidation. Going after attorneys work and standing with the Bar. We cannot stonewall it away. ”

We cannot pretend this did not happen, because it did happen. We must fix it. Time to stop calling it simply a fraud. 2020 was an election coup against conservatives.