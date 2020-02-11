The Cold War – What we Saw: An educational podcast for Bernie Bros

WASHINGTON. Those who do not learn from history are condemned to vote for neo-tribalist Bernie Sanders. Adoring millennial masses believe old Bernie’s democratic socialism is a novel idea the world has never tried. Like Sanders surrogate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, being ignorant of history is not an excuse. The Cold War – What we Saw podcast will help.

An educational podcast on Socialism

But a new 12-part podcast will help re-educate ignorant millennials in the ways of the 20th century’s great ideological loser. A loser that a new generation of Americans favors without much in the way of understanding – socialism.

In “The Cold War: What We Saw,” writer and presenter Bill Whittle begins retelling the epic 20th-century struggle by defining its two belligerents then separated by a wall.

A barricade that in 1946 Sir Winston Churchill figuratively called an “iron curtain.” A barrier Soviet dictator Nikita Khrushchev later built as a hurdle to keep a subjugated Eastern Europe from voting with its feet. A realization of totalitarian socialism in concrete, steel, and barbed wire: The Berlin Wall:





“On one side of the wall, the Eastern side were the collectivists who believed that society takes precedence over the person. This collectivism was advertised as new and scientific. But the fact is that collectivism has been the default condition of humanity since humanity began.

“No, the actual newcomer to this clash of visions was the individualists on the Western side.

“The first government in history dedicated to the idea of the individual being more worthy of protection than the State had just turned 170-years-old when the 40-year conflict known as the Cold War began.”

A shining city on a hill… despite democracy

That last sentence best describes what most Americans find difficult to define: American exceptionalism.

Democracies abound throughout our world, but only one recognizes in its founding document the limits on power placed upon the State and the political majority as expressed through their elected representatives: The United States of America.

The Constitution’s Bill of Rights restrains our democratic State and political majority from infringing on the individual’s unalienable rights; whether it be their right to speak, exercise their religious conscience, be secure in their private property, or in their right to bear arms.

American democracy becomes illegitimate the moment the majority’s votes become a cudgel to crush the “unalienable rights” of the individual.

Russian influence in our elections

Getting back to Comrade Bernie Sanders, the New York Times says his supporters aren’t interested in the more benign forms of European socialism as practiced in Sweden. Why? Because Europe’s “social democrats see a role for private capital in their ideal system, democratic socialists do not.”

Like Marxist/Leninists, Bernie’s Bros “don’t support capitalism; They want workers to control the means of production.”

That was certainly the view in the old Moscow of 1988. That’s were Bernie and Jane Sanders spent time honeymooning. That same year, the geniuses at the Central Intelligence Agency issued a report regarding Soviet Premier Mikhail Gorbachev’s economic reforms under so-called perestroika (reform):

“We believe that the policy shifts Gorbachev has made have the potential to advance his efforts to revitalize the Soviet economy. As Gorbachev seems to recognize, he must put his financial house in order to regain the support of consumers if he is to proceed with the other parts of his economic agenda.”

Three years later, Gorbachev’s “reforms” of unworkable socialism could not stop his nation’s inevitable collapse –the Berlin Wall tumbling down with it.

The antique dealer

But the ghost of Moscow’s socialism haunts the empty, cobwebbed corridors of Bernie Sanders’ limited imagination.





Perhaps Bill Whittle’s “The Cold War: What We Saw,” will help educate millennials, preventing a horrifying repeat of history, or at least remind their wiser elders to go to the polls and cancel out their votes.

“The Cold War: What We Saw” can be downloaded from Apple iTunes and or streamed through YouTube.

Top Images: Soviet Red Army troop enter Berlin in 1945.

Bernie Sanders as Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, photo illustration by author.