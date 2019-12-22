The cliff that Democrats impeachment fraud will drive America over

WASHINGTON: The House of Representatives recently voted along party lines, to impeach President Donald Trump. The House cited two articles of impeachment. Not a single member of the Republican Party voted in favor of impeachment.

The GOP said this is a fraud and there is no basis for impeaching the president.

The constitution calls for the House to inquire about impeachment when the President is guilty of high crimes. Yet the two articles of impeachment do not even claim that a crime has been committed. Indeed neither article even supports the notion that a crime was committed.

The House said that Trump was guilty of obstruction of Congress, which is not really a crime.

Congress asked for numerous documents from the Trump Administration and asked for a few of Trump’s closest advisors to testify. Trump provided nearly all of the documents requested. He exerted executive privilege and refused to allow key Trump confidants to testify.





President Trump’s hoax Impeachment full of “Unimpeachable Teachables”

Congress called Trump’s executive privilege an obstruction. There are two reasons why the obstruction article may be thrown out by presiding Supreme Court Justice John Roberts if and when a trial in the Senate is convened.

Disagreements are solved by the Courts, not the Speaker

The reason is simple. Historically if Congress and the President disagree on matters like this, the third equal branch of government, the courts, will decide who is right.

A similar case occurred during the Obama administration when Congress requested documents from the administration concerning the Fast and Furious scandal. Obama refused to hand them to Congress.

Appropriately Congress took the dispute to the courts who finally rendered a decision some six years later. Nonetheless, the Republican-controlled Congress never charged Obama with obstruction.

In addition, just two weeks ago, the Supreme Court decided to hear a similar case.

Both Congress and the State of New York have subpoenaed Trump to release his income tax records. Trump refused. Appropriately the plaintiffs went to the court to resolve this. The Supreme Court said they will hear the case next Spring. To be decided by the courts is a President’s use of executive privilege when Congress subpoenas documents.

That means it will be up to the Supreme Court to decide the outcome. In any case, Trump’s refusal to hand over documents can not be called obstruction until the Supreme Court rules.

The other article was for Trump’s abuse of power.

The Dems say Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine until Ukraine would agree to investigate a potential Trump presidential rival. Past presidents have also used aid as leverage. A one politician said, there are very few “deals” between world leaders that do not have some conditions.

President Trump knew that corruption was widespread in Ukraine.

Nevertheless, Trump says he didn’t want Ukraine to investigate a political rival.

There is some circumstantial evidence that former high ranking elected American officials were involved in the corruption that centers on Burisma. Trump wanted former Vice-President Joe Biden investigated because he may be involved dating back to actions taken in 2016.





No one is above the law – neither President or former Vice President

Just because Biden is running for president doesn’t mean his past is free from investigation, particularly with so many indications of corrupt behavior.

So Democrats claim that withholding aid for 55 days threatened US security. However, Ukraine needed aid in 2014 when Russia invaded and eventually annexed a part of Ukraine. Congress sent no aid for three years. No aid was sent in 2014, 2015 or 2016. Did that threaten US security?

In the end, all of the aid was released and Ukraine did not investigations.

Trump did send military aid to Ukraine in 2017 and more in 2018. In 2019 Ukraine elected a new leader. Once Trump was at least somewhat convinced the new leader would not be corrupt, he released the aid.

The Obama administration withheld aid to Ukraine for three years. Yet there was no mention of an abuse of power. Trump withheld aid for 55 days, and the House of Representatives impeached him.

Never-Trumpers in the House of Representatives

Democrats in the House of Representatives who have really never accepted Trump’s victory in 2016. The Democrats began to talk of impeachment even before Trump was sworn into office. The Washington Post, a complicit liberal media, implicated Trump’s impeachment on the day of his inauguration.

They tried to impeach Trump for collusion with Russia, obstruction of justice, campaign finance violations and other illegal acts. None of those charges were valid.

Normally a crime is committed and then an impeachment inquiry can begin. In this case, the Democrats started impeachment without the time for any crime to be committed. In fact, there were prior impeachment votes in the House, for no other reason than they do not like Donald J. Trump.

Democrats are committing fraud on America

This is a fraud on the constitution, a fraud on the American voters and a fraud on the judicial system. The long term, future damage is that if the party controlling the House of Representatives is different than the party of the president, the House can charge abuse of power for almost anything and vote to remove the president. This is a dangerous precedent.

An election will occur in just over 10 months. And indications at this time are President Trump will be reelected. Regardless of the outcome of this impeachment fraud, it is the voters who will decide Trump’s fate. The hope is that the Democrats can accept the results when Trump is reelected. Without crying Russia, voter fraud and without using hoax dossiers and fraudulent charges to impeach him.

Lead Image: President Donald J. Trump applauds the crowd as he is introduced on stage at the Summit on Transforming Mental Health Treatment on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building South Court Auditorium at the White House. (Official White House Photos by Tia Dufour)