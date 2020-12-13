The election of Joe Biden to President is a gift worth millions to him for allowing China a free hand around the world. And China has been on a dedicated path to world dominance for half a century, ever since the death of Chairman Mao.

Close to home, China has been working hand-in-hand with Cuba ever since the 1960s, when Cuba sent advisors to North Viet Nam to help torture American POWs. The two nations that held a mutual hatred for America, bonded as our POWs suffered.

Recently; however, there is a new Chinese threat only 90 miles off our shores, and it is not Cuba. No, this time it is China itself. They are expanding the port at Freeport, Bahamas. This gesture will give them a naval base only 90 miles from our shores.

China’s demands of the Bahamas

As a condition of China financing the port’s improvements, the Bahamas must provide the Peoples Liberation Army Navy with the use of that facility. As if that weren’t provocative enough, they are also improving the port at Kingston, Jamaica. Between naval ports in Cuba, The Bahamas, and Jamaica, China has an overwhelming military presence in the Caribbean.

Right in our backyard.

Around the world, China, through its Belt and Bridges initiative, has access to position its military anywhere it needs to aggressively move. This posture is better than our 11 aircraft carrier fleet to position troops for both diplomacy and military response.

And the best thing for China is that an anti-ship missile will not sink those Chinese bases.

China has been surreptitiously dealing with the third world, as well as nations that share their communist beliefs, for years. They inject themselves into western politics by way of their Roads and Bridges initiative, as well as through secret negotiations with like-minded politicians.

Politicians like radical leftist Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau. It has recently come to light that Trudeau signed an agreement to conduct joint cold-weather training with the Chinese Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) in 2019. Canada’s Chief of Defense Staff, Jonathan Vance, rightly put an end to the training, pointing out that China would send more than soldiers, as their spies would be among them.

There is no indication that Trudeau has accepted any bribes from China to act on their behalf. It is, rather, that his naivete toward them is ideologically driven. Both are inspired by the teachings of Marx.

This brings us to Joseph Biden’s China collusion

We know, from articles in the New York Post, that Joe Biden has received considerable sums of illegal money from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Through his son, Hunter, the Biden family, including brother James and sister, Valerie Biden Owens, have all become wealthy simply for selling access to the then Vice-president. And all of that wealth had to be shared with the “Big guy.”. And China expects something in return for those millions of dollars donated to the Biden family.

The CCP has been aggressively pursuing an expansionist policy, not only in the South China Sea but worldwide. The Belt and Road initiative is but only one of their avenues toward world domination. With the billions of dollars that they have earned in their capitalist endeavors they have been able to bribe politicians around the world.

China has a majority of the Democrat Party in their pocket due to huge illegal campaign contributions.

When the MSM talks about bundled contributions, they are talking about how politicians circumvent federal election laws. Through those bundled contributions the CCP funnels billions to Democrats to look the other way as they steal intellectual property and industrial technology.

It was doing both that China grew from third world status to being a close second to America economically. Along the way, they bribed American officials all the way up to the President. They began providing William Jefferson Clinton with huge sums through campaign contributions and later through his legal defense fund.





That fund proved to be an inspiration to the Clinton crime family that culminated with the Clinton Foundation which took in billions of dollars for access to the then-Secretary of State.

Not only did Bill Clinton return the favor to China by allowing unprecedented access to him, but allowing them to set up an elaborate spying operation in Long Beach, California. NAFTA, the agreement that allowed America, Canada, and Mexico unlimited access across borders, not only benefitted Canada and Mexico, while hurting American workers, it also helped China’s spying by easy access to our porous border and through special visas.

NAFTA was followed by trade agreements with China that allowed them huge advantages against America. It also led to the trillions of income that took China to the top economically, while closing American businesses and devastating the middle class.

This continued under both Bush presidents, leaving them beholden to globalist masters, and Barack Obama, an ideological Marxist. Biden fell in line, accepting millions from China. Though we can only imagine what they will want for their allegiance to Biden.

But if Biden lands in the Oval Office, that debt will be called. And Americans will pay for it with the Republic.

China wants world domination

China will demand Biden forego our military in order to weaken us to the point that we cannot resist them in the field of battle. And to that end, Biden has announced his pick for Secretary of Defense, Retired Army General, Lloyd Austin.

Austin, once commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), the combatant command responsible for American military operations in the Middle East. Austin skewed official reports to fit more optimistic assessments of the fight against ISIS, according to a report titled, “Initial Findings of the House Joint Task Force on CENTCOM Intelligence Analysis,” dated August 10, 2016.

CNN military analyst Rick Francona, a retired USAF Lt. Col. who spent his career in military intelligencereports that General Austin had been described by the officers at CENTCOM Intelligence as “an uninspired political animal.” A person seeking to curry favor with the Obama Administration when he personally altered their intelligence assessments to fit Obama’s false narrative.

Remember Obama’s blunders created ISIS

Obama, along with Biden and Clinton, allowed ISIA to terrorize both Syria and Iraq until Trump’s policies put them down. The general in command, as ISIS grew to take over large swathes of land in those two states, was none other than Biden’s choice for Secretary of Defense; Lloyd Austin.

China knows our military will degrade under Biden/Harris leadership to the point they will be useless to stop China from aggression. Even an invasion of America or our Pacific territories, such as Guam. Austin will devote much of his time and resources to fighting the supposed systemic racism within the military, as well as further integrating women into combat roles.

Biden/Harris will degrade our fighting abilities.

Women in combat degrade front line forces so rapidly that during the siege of Moscow, during the height of World War II, the Red Army pulled all females out of the lines and removed them to support positions.

China also tried to augment their front line forces using women in combat roles. They learned that women created more problems than they resolved. It weakened their combat ability. Today’s Peoples Liberation Army no longer utilizes women in combat.

That should be very telling to our armed forces under pressure from radicals to do everything possible to integrate women into combat.

The racism side of Austin’s lead will be Biden’s attempt to placate BLM, who he recently snubbed. (Black Lives Matter movement turns on Joe Biden, says no BLM leaders were invited to meeting with civil rights leaders)

This false flag will consume billions of dollars and destroy many professional careers. However, the promotion of under-qualified officers and NCOs into positions they are not able to handle is a military threat.

This will be enough for both Russia and China to make any moves on America that they wish. And let us not forget Iran.

Iran will develop its nuclear weapons and terrorize its Arab neighbors.

Iran will once again support terrorism and attacks on their neighbors by their proxy armies, which are now fading away under Trump’s sanctions. Biden may provide billions, in cash, flown in unmarked airplanes, to Iran, just as Obama did.

While the American taxpayer will suffer due to renewed treaties that give away American jobs and business to China. Even as Iran reaps rewards. Iran to get multi-billion-dollar signing bonus for nuke deal?

All of those nations that have signed treaties with Israel under President Trump’s leadership, will suffer due to Biden’s policies, some of which he has already announced.

Biden will start pressing for a Palestinian state, thereby undermining all of the recent treaties in the Middle East. This may not seem to be connected to China but think again. China and Iran have a working relationship. Iranian oil, now embargoed by Trump, will again flow freely, feeding China with oil for its industry.

Venezuelan, too, will benefit under Biden. They already allow Russian access to their ports and airports, China will be sure to follow.

Having Joe Biden as President will empower China like nothing else could have in the world. China owns the Democrat party as a whole and Biden in particular. China has spent billions to insure a Biden win, according to many. This includes writing the vote swapping program for the Dominion Voting Systems voting machines. The colossal selloff of America to China by the Biden Family

The China threat is spreading worldwide, just like the Wuhan Flu, and is ten times more dangerous. This is truly the year of the rat, which is the zodiac year on the Chinese calendar.

And that rat is spelled, democRat.

