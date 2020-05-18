WASHINGTON: Don’t think for a moment that the current China virus will end anytime soon. The so-called “essential” politicocrats (my term) are the masters of deceit by the, “we are helping you in spite of yourself,” human disorder. Democrats excel with this disorder’s use. Any given day the news lines them up for the cameras: Whitmer, Cuomo, Garcetti, et al and et al and et al. These claimants vow that they love you and will starve you, and will bankrupt you to prove it. (California Coronavirus COVID-19 Response) They are the leaders of tyranny, destined to destroy your liberty.

There are also Republicans, mostly “Never Trumper,” fifth columnists who salivate to “help” others. But they are amateurs up against the “omnipotent moral busybodies,” of the ruinous Democrats.

“Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron’s cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated, but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.” ― Quote by C. S. Lewis

It appears Lewis captured the perfect term, robber barons, for this licentious, lazy, lot of losers who issue “orders” to the serf taxpayer. But Lewis said it would be better to live under them than under the busybodies.

The Democrat Robber Barons of Tyranny

But not to worry, the Democrats have them too—robber barons. Pelosi, Schumer, AOC. They are positioned in the same place they always are. They stand prepared to pull the lanyard on a taxing and spending cannonade, which robs the people first, then turns them over to the busybodies. The busybodies tell them to wear masks and remain at home, or six feet apart.





And by the way, Little Serf, when you send in your tax payments make sure you have washed your hands before signing the check. Better for you to be safe than for the government to be sorry.

And these busybodies have announced that in their own special goodness, they can handle your spiritual needs. Therefore no church for you St. Serf. After all who can trust those rascally deacons to have washed their hands before serving Communion.

Besides you have no money to give to the church since our robber baron squad has taken enough of your money for busybody social programs. God is only good. The government is truly great.

The Busybody Ecclesiastcals will care for you and wash you of sin if you will allow yourself to be helped by them.

One possible flaw in Lewis’ thoughts may be in his reference to: “…his cupidity may at some point be satiated…” NO! These politocrats will never have their avarice and greed satiated. Never. They are like the sharks of the oceans who spend their lives doing nothing but swimming and eating.

But Lewis closes with almost a contradiction “…but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end, for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.”

A permanent tyranny finding no end in sight for the China Virus,

This China virus panic and politically corrupt many-varied solutions will continue exactly for the reason that most of its mob-leader-governor-mayors-congressmen-judges have NO conscience.

They see the same thing on the news every day that the Tax-paying-tax-soaked Serfs see. People collecting in the streets begging to be allowed to work. Begging for their God-given rights. Begging for what has been unlawfully taken from them by the robber-baron-busybodies.(How the Myth of the ‘Robber Barons’ Began—and Why It Persists)

Lewis also mentions that sometimes the robber barons cruelty may sleep. It doesn’t matter. It passed a 3 trillion-dollar spending (robbery) bill the other day with only 20 people for a quorum.

They may sleep, but they dream by proxy.





However, they, the busybodies and robber barons can do anything. And they will try to do anything.

Just look around the country. Bankruptcy and starvation are closing in. Hell is too.

But, it is for our own good. Just ask Nancy.

*************

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.