The Capitol “insurrection” conspiracy woven by the left has fallen apart A tale of five deaths and one big lie, that is the conspiracy theory that the left spun in order to elevate a mostly peaceful protest on January 6th, to the level of an insurrection. Today, however, that entire theory is collapsing as the truth ever so slowly is revealed.

On January 6th the radically leftist press wove a tale of four dead during the breach of the Capitol, ignoring completely that the few hundred lawbreakers were not in the majority of the up to one million who trekked to D.C. to support President Trump. In their effort to sweep every America First believer into a false narrative of violent insurrectionists, before any knowledge of events was known, the lie was told.

The very next day a Capitol Police officer collapsed in the squad room and later died.

Thanks to some very creative writing, his death was heralded as a cause célèbre, “proving” the insurrection conspiracy theory.

His death became a showcase for Democrats, as his body lay in state as a way to highlight the “insurrection.” As soon as Officer Brian Sicknick collapsed, a false tale was told that he was struck on the head with a fire extinguisher wielded by a MAGA hat-wearing thug deployed against police lines.





It took an extraordinarily long time before that falsehood was put to rest when no video could be found of the event. So a new narrative of death due to a bad reaction to bear spray was concocted. Yet, no cause of death was provided. This writer, having conducted homicide investigations, as well as death by a myriad of other causes, was very suspicious.

After all, the cause of death, in most instances, is determined the first day on the autopsy table, if not in the hospital itself.

Now knowing the cause of death recently determined to be multiple strokes, the veil of secrecy surrounding Sicknick is beyond believable.

In the hospital, Sicknick would have had blood work conducted that would have shown enzymes in it that indicate heart distress. When the heart suffers an injury, such as a heart attack, it releases certain enzymes. These enzymes are biomarkers that tell doctors when someone’s heart is damaged.

From the day of his death, the FBI knew that he had died of a heart condition. Yet, they continued to “investigate” trying to “find” those responsible for Sicknick’s death. It was a lie from the very beginning. Just as was the lie that radical leftists continue to tell of five deaths caused by the breach. For over a month, not a word was said about the cause of those five deaths, except for Ashli Babbitt. And knowing that she was shot by a Capitol Police officer, her death was surrounded in secrecy. In fact, it still is.

Yet to prove that an insurrection had occurred on that day, the mantra was that five people died, including a police officer.

And then it all started to fall apart. Other than the death of Babbitt, two of those who died on January 6th died of natural causes, heart attacks. The third was caused by drug usage and ruled accidental.

Again, all causes were known immediately, in the hospitals, but hidden.

And finally, three months after Sicknick’s death, the cause of death, a heart condition, is released. This followed on the heels of the announcement that the still-unidentified officer who killed Babbitt will not be charged either by the DoJ, or the Capitol Police Department.

Every release dealing with the Capitol breach hammers one more nail into the coffin of the “insurrection conspiracy theory.”

But don’t tell a leftist that, because they still use the death toll, as their shield against the truth.

In fact, the left has never given up on a lie, including the death of a police officer.

. Once the left tells a lie, to them it becomes a fact.





Like the humdinger told after the Charlottesville riots where President Trump reasonably held both sides equally accountable, and where the left lied saying that he said that white supremacists were nice guys. That lie even became a part of Biden’s presidential campaign. Yet, the truth is available, even if the left ignores it.

And the truth is that the “insurrection conspiracy theory” is a whopper of a lie. Every revelation proves that. So do not defend against those who repeat the lie, simply tell the truth. The very same truth that has been hidden for months by a deep dark state. A state that wants to take away your liberty, freedom, and justice for all.

