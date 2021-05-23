The Capitol Hill insurrection and the Deep State and liberal media reaction

WASHINGTON. I don’t want to bury the lead, so there are two things I need to say upfront. First, I believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen by enemies of Trump’s America-First agenda. The same enemies of the millions of Americans who chose Trump over the irrelevant, stale, and empty suits in both parties.

Trump, you see, was 21st-century America’s first outsider, third-party president.

Secondly, I also support the Capitol Hill insurrection of last January 6th – 100 percent. Insurrection is defined as “an act or instance of revolting against civil authority or an established government.” It was an understandable outgrowth of the previously mentioned election hack. One I believe was the handy work of US intelligence agencies.

I make these two points because the Capitol Hill insurrection marks a dividing line at this perilous moment in American history. While Antifa and Black Lives Matter burns down small businesses, beat and intimidate law-abiding citizens, prosecutors use their “discretion” to give them a pass.

And lawmakers in Washington prepare to convene a bipartisan Capitol Riot Commission to investigate the disturbance that sent many of these media darlings diving under their desks. 35 House Republicans are on board with the commission’s creation.

Their spokeswoman, GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, says some Republicans “may have been playing a role they should not have been playing.”

Her statement implies that among the commission’s priorities is tagging the few America-First Republicans in Congress as co-conspirators in a white supremacist plot to destroy – wait for it – American democracy.

While testifying before Congress, FBI Director Christopher Wray said…

“… a large and growing number of the people that we have arrested so far in the connection with the 6th are what we would call militia violent extremists… and some already who emerged that… would have been in the racially motivated extremist bucket.”

Wray mirrors what the mouthpiece for the Deep State, The New York Times, called “infamous white nationalists and noted conspiracy theorists who have spread dark visions of pedophile Satanists running the country.”

Left-wing corporate media is a crucial component of the Deep State’s response to the January 6th Capitol Hill insurrection.

The phony Trump/Russia conspiracy theory, which painted Trump as a well-trained, deep-cover Russian spy, showed how deeply US intelligence services infiltrated mass media.

Former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper were immediately snatched up by cable news networks MSNBC and CNN as “analysts” to provide incites into the now-discredited Trump/Russia conspiracy theory.

Brennan called Trump a “traitor” to the nation and Clapper claimed Trump was a likely Russian “asset.” They clearly lied.

As when Brennan told Congress his CIA did not hack Senate Intelligence Committee computers and spy on its members. That was a lie.

Or when James Clapper told Congress the National Security Agency did not collect the private data of 340 million Americans. He also lied.

Now, the Deep State is gearing up for show trials of Americans who refused to accept a bogus presidential election result and stormed the seat of the corrupt government that certified it.

Recently, Black Lives Matter aligned itself with the aims of Middle Eastern terrorist group Hamas. The same terrorist organization dedicated to complete what Hitler started in the death camps of World War II.

The same BLM domestic terrorist organization many, including Faux President Joe Biden, knelt before in shameless deference.

As the Boston Herald noted the day after the Capitol Hill insurrection:

“By Thursday morning Washington D.C. police had arrested 61 people in connection with the unrest, but most of the charges were for curfew violations that happened hours after the Capitol breach. Many contrasted early reports of roughly a dozen arrests to the hundreds of summertime roundups during Black Lives Matter protests against policing disparities.”

Now that’s an interesting observation. It shows who the Deep State sees as the real threat.

Mostly white, privileged, college-aged kids fill the ranks of BLM and Antifa. They’ll burn down a yogurt shop and harass the elderly, but they’d never dream of storming the US Capitol Dome.

And that’s why the January 6th Capitol Hill insurrection frightens the living hell out of Washington’s bipartisan cabal – the window dressing masquerading as constitutional government.

And the meeting place for like-minded Americans of insurrectionist inclinations are the social networking alternatives to the censoring and banning Facebook and Twitter.

One such site is Gab..

Another is Caucus Room, a social networking site that seeks to connect conservatives both online via social media interactions and within their own “caucus” arena. Or neighborhood:

Recently, the online journal The Intercept reported that it came into possession of the personal information of Gab members and their passwords. It was a 65-gigabyte treasure trove of posts and private communications between users.

According to The Intercept:

“Donald Trump is gone from the White House, but make no mistake: White supremacists, QAnon believers, and Trump election fraud conspiracists still pose a grave threat to our safety. We’ve gotten ahold of a massive data dump on the users of Gab, the far-right social network that’s become a safe haven for all the people Facebook and their ilk kicked off of their platforms.”

The Intercept added that it and other media outlets would pour through the data and “investigate.”

Invading the privacy of Gab members elicited a response from Intercept co-founder Glenn Greenwald. Speaking with Fox News, Greenwald said:

“This is repulsive. The Intercept was founded during the [Edward] Snowden story to defend privacy rights & oppose the security state. Now, the liberal DNC hacks who ‘edit’ it are boasting they got personal data from Gab users & are sorting through it, doing [the] FBI’s work to find ‘extremists.’”

Just in passing, Greenwald resigned from The Intercept after the publication spiked his story on censorship moves by Facebook and Twitter. They sought to suppress the New York Post’s exposés on Hunter Biden’s shady financial deals as contained on his laptop computer. Transactions that financially benefited the “Big Guy,” Joe Biden.

In an email sent to subscribers, Greenwald addressed Intercept staff criticism that he’s “moved to the right.” In doing so, he accurately describes the important disinformation role the mainstream media plays in service to the Deep State:

“They [The Intercept] led the way publishing the CIA’s pre-election lies that Hunter Biden’s laptop was ‘Russian disinformation.’ They brought on two former New York Times reporters – [Robert] Mackey and Jim Rosen – who ratified every last CIA/FBI claim about Russiagate and Trump. Anyone who launders CIA lies and does the work of the FBI – such as helping the FBI find ‘domestic extremists’ by trolling through personal data – has no business accusing others of having moved right.”

It’s clear the Deep State fears the freedom movement now building in America. And those who seek to preserve the Deep State, out of fear or a craven lust for power, view the January 6th insurrection of the US Capitol as a concerning development to their authoritarian goals.

If you support Trump, you’re the enemy. And the CIA, FBI, their agents in Big Tech, and the mainstream media, have your personal information. And they’re all coming after for you.

