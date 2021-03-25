The border crisis just tickles Vice President Kamala “Giggles” Harris

WASHINGTON. According to Healthline, a web-based medical resource, nervous laughter, such as that exhibited by Vice President Kamala Harris, occurs as a “mechanism to regulate emotion. Other research has found that nervous laughter may be a defense mechanism against emotions that may make us feel weak or vulnerable… Uncontrollable nervous laughter may also be a symptom of an underlying condition.”

In the case of Harris, the underlying condition to her nervous chortles center on the Biden regime’s attempt to remake the American electorate by sanctioning the entry of thousands more illegal migrants – joining the estimated 22.1 million undocumented already here, according to a Yale/MIT study.

Vice President Harris’ sudden amusement

Hilarity ensued after a reporter asked Harris if she had plans to visit America’s southern border to witness the immigration chaos first hand. A tragedy compounded with the rise in crossings by unaccompanied minors. A staggering 5,871 children illegally crossed our border the very month Biden seized power.

But the reporter’s question elicited rib-tickling giggles from the “vice president”.





While still a candidate for president, Harris appeared on CBS’s “60 Minutes.” Correspondent Norah O’Donnell asked Harris if as president she would carry out a hard-left agenda. O’Donnell reminded Harris that GovTrack.us rated her the “most liberal senator.”

Harris broke out in a full-on belly laugh when O’Donnell added, “Is that a socialist perspective?”

And when Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer held a press conference to discuss President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, he turned to a noisy Harris and motioned her to stop giggling with a Senate colleague. It was hard enough for Schumer to keep a straight face discussing another pointless Senate trial for Trump without joining Harris in a snotty and snorty laugh.

Last Friday, a straight-faced Biden tapped Harris to be his tired eyes and ears at our southern border.

“When she speaks, she speaks for me,” said Biden of his second banana.

And she’ll likely laugh awkwardly for him as well. Because the humanitarian horrors that await her at the border are the result of this administration and the Democratic Party’s craven evil. The ruthless exploitation of young children for the purpose of expanding the party’s future voter rolls to secure power.

You should expect more awkward chortling from Harris if she meets tough immigration questions from the media.

But giggles can always employ the line Joaquin Phoenix used in his portrayal of a Batman nemesis in the 2019 film “Joker”:

“Forgive my laughter. I have a condition.”

