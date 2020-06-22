The border clash between China and India warn of wider conflicts

WASHINGTON: The current conflict in the Himalayas may seem like it has nothing to do with America, but in truth it has everything to do with us. Our current domestic problems, due to BLM, ANTIFA, and the anti-American press, create a void in world leadership, one that China wants to fill.

Little watched in American news is the border clash happening right now between China and India. (India-China clash: 20 Indian troops killed in Ladakh fighting) The 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash with Chinese forcesin a disputed Himalayan border area. The number of Chinese wounded is unknown but calculated to be at least equal to that of India.

This militancy on China’s part follows aggressive interactions between China’s military against U.S. forces in international waters in the South China Sea. (China’s military expels US Navy warship from South China Sea) Following Communist China’s recent take over of Hong Kong, China’s military are conducting massive training exercises, in what can only be seen as a prelude to an invasion of Taiwan. (PLA drills put Taiwan in crosshairs.)

China President Xi Jinping seeks compliant Democrat rule over America

That an invasion of Taiwan would spark a war between America and China seems of little consequence to Xi Jinping, the strongman now leading that country.





One has to wonder why?

A clue may be found in the recent orders of American farm products. While President Trump had pushed for this, it is unlikely that Xi would have placed an order before the American election if it wasn’t really needed. Xi wants Democrats to rule America. He owns Democrats, and would, most likely face no war from them if he invaded Taiwan. Which seems more likely daily.

So, he would not do anything to aid President Trump unless he had no alternatives.

However, China is facing very real domestic problems that are being hidden. Problems like massive illness from COVID-19 that aren’t being reported from that secretive country. Other problems, also hidden, like food shortages, massive unemployment, and citizen’s growing unrest at their draconian living conditions.

Some analysts argue that Xi could seek to stir nationalistic fires and launch a foreign military adventure against Taiwan to distract from the country’s sudden economic problems and attendant rising unemployment.

The lack of food supplies might also explain the push through the Himalayas and the urgency to attack Taiwan.

China’s tactical alliance with India

Having a military road into India protects China’s rear if war with America breaks out, and also provides access to that nation’s food stores. It is a tactical maneuver.

Attacking Taiwan, on the other hand, provides cover for the lack of food and domestic unrest, while uniting its citizens behind the central government. That is a win-win. In the meantime, while full preparations are underway to assault Taiwan, food stores must be desperately needed for them to place orders that might help Trump secure the election.

It seems that the Wuhan Flu hurt China more dramatically than has been reported, creating these dangerous conditions. Right now it would appear that Xi is in a weakened position. That weakness is very dangerous for the rest of the world. He must show strength, or else he will be replaced.

To complicate matters, even more, the long standoff from Hong Kong’s freedom fighters showed an enervated Xi, lacking in the strength needed to rule China. This only happened because Xi knew that China could not survive without the income generated by capitalist Hong Kong. That, in conjunction with the crises in the manufacturing sector, made Xi blink allowing Hong Kong’s protest to continue much longer than he otherwise would have.





To his generals, that showed weakness. In order to counter that, and to garner the continued backing of his generals, he is supporting this new aggressive militaristic posture.

To understand Xi Jinping’s military stance, we only need to look at the positions those generals have postulated.

China’s Rear Adm. Luo Yuan, the deputy head of the Chinese Academy of Military Sciences, has stated that the key for Chinese domination in the hotly contested waters of the China Sea lies in the sinking of two U.S. aircraft carriers.

“What the United States fears the most is taking casualties,” the admiral said, before adding that “such an attack on two of the U.S. Navy’s steel behemoths would claim upwards of 10,000 lives.”

Yuan proposed that taking so many lives would cause America to fold to China’s demands for complete hegemony in Asia. Li Zuocheng, chief of the Joint Staff Department and member of the Central Military Commission, speaking on taking over Taiwan,

“We do not promise to abandon the use of force, and reserve the option to take all necessary measures, to stabilize and control the situation in the Taiwan Strait.” (Chinese general threatens attack on Taiwan to stop independence.)

Other generals are primed for war with America, and why not.

They read the New York Times and Washington Post and believe every word said about our weakness, division, and Trump’s incompetence. Watching the mayhem on the streets of our major cities, where BLM and ANTIFA have declared an autonomous zone, with nothing being done about it, only reinforces exactly how weak and alone we are.

To add fuel to the fire, our media highlights every incident where an American general grade officer, active or retired, criticize this President. Helping China to be absolutely sure of our weakness. To China’s military leaders, the time to strike is now, before President Trump regains the leadership and trust he held before the Wuhan flu pandemic and the BLM riots.

President Trump is showing weakness and a lack of leadership that we haven’t seen up to this point during his presidency.

China sees this too. They are gearing up for a forcible takeover of Taiwan, and all the signs show that the time is now to strike.

Instead of President Trump pandering to BLM demands for police reform that isn’t needed, he should march a battalion of U.S. Marshals, Department of Homeland Security officers, and FBI agents into Seattle and regain control of the Capital Hill neighborhood, now ruled by a black warlord.

China’s Xi and Lam, echoes of Tiananmen Square in Hong Kong protests

After all, that is an act of armed treason against America, and President Trump took an oath to protect and defend our Constitution from all enemies, both foreign and domestic.

They then must prosecute everyone who committed armed treason against this nation. He must not wait until the Democrats in charge of that state request help. Instead, he needs to gather a supportive political and military cadre around him and act boldly. Showing leadership of that nature will make world leaders stand down their malevolent plans against America and our allies.

A lack of leadership at home has consequences around the world. Allowing domestic terrorists to control one block of any American city gives despots everywhere the green light to do whatever they want. And right now, China wants Taiwan; for more reasons than one.

A December 2018 video shows Taiwanese and Chinese troops training together. Alliances can change quickly.

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Lead Image: Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexander C. Kubitza VIRIN: 191003-N-PM193-1236A.JPG

Sailors operate an air-cushioned landing craft during Exercise Tiger Strike in the South China Sea, Oct. 3, 2019. Tiger Strike focuses on increasing combat readiness through amphibious operations and cultural exchanges between the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps and Malaysian armed forces.