The big political lie: Republicans show their true yellow stripes, once again

Sometime back in the early sixties, climaxing in 1964 with Barry Goldwater’s efforts, the South with its conservative measure, almost en masse wanted (and needed) a place to go other than the old Democrat bastion of the “Solid South.” The Solid South political vector being in vogue since the dastardly and corrupt destruction and “reconstruction” of the South, post-War-Between-the-States (the uncivil war). It was a result of the phony Republican party which had never had anything less than the creation of a national government to replace the republican one.

Most of all, high tariffs were paid by the South for internal improvements in the North. After beginning a war and ravaging the South for its comparable 1776 secession movements, the Republican party, and its political narcissists, bankers and railroad tycoon-thieves kept its boot on the neck of the South.

Yes, the Yankees started the war as they attempted to occupy Southern Fort Sumpter. It was South Carolina’s fort afterall, not the Union’s.

In its formation in 1854 the Republican party had aligned itself, to a certain extent, with the abolitionists who were as radical then as the BLM and Antifa movements are today.

But the newly formed Republicans had no interest in blacks other than keeping them out of the new territories. The Free-Soil movement was just that: no slaves allowed. Or put another way, no Negroes allowed. And they had no interest in freeing them except to repatriate them to Africa. Lincoln, himself, was a proud member of the American Colonization Society.





Jefferson’s concept for ending slavery was the measure of spreading it out, therefore working to its ultimate dissolution. His famous “fire bell in the night” was a reaction to the Missouri compromise which had all the earmarks of the fear of slave state against non-slave state and an economic war which usually results in a shooting war.

The War for Southern Independence.

The myth of Republicans being the party attempting to end slavery in opposition to Democrats (especially Southern ones) opposing it is now coupled with the War between North and South as a “civil” war. These lies have come to us in the present and it is this exact kind of truth deficiency that has certain Southerners apologizing for what were Northern deficiencies.

The contemporary rot about “Honest” Abe joining a new party to free the slaves was just that: “rot.” The Republican party was the same then as it is now– money men for money men.

“The Northern onslaught upon slavery (ostensibly led by A Lincoln and the Republicans) was no more than a piece of specious humbug designed to conceal its desire for economic control of the Southern states.” – Charles Dickens, 1862

One would have to search hard to find a more liberal mind in the 19th century than Charles Dickens.

The point to be made contemporarily is that the modern Republican party is as corrupt and state-owned as the Democrats and their government worshipping godless lackeys.

Neither of this couplet of chicanery (Democrats/Republicans) is worth the backside of a skunk’s firepower.

Both are in the pocket of lobbyists and can be, and often are, bought. The mass abandonment by the Republican Senators and Congressmen on and since January 10th of Donald Trump is demonstrable proof. This is the cloak of the political party system. They both often make a great show of their difference of opinion, though they pretend friendships in the honorable ways of: “…I’ll defend to the death your right to say it.”

However, they are a political unit of the one-party of Washington’s BUREAU OF LIFE. They are not a dichotomy of political ideals. And these rubes in either party would not defend their own wife or children if a political contribution were in danger. Money first, family second.

“Defend to the death…”? Horse dung.

Flash forward from 1854 into the 20th century.

With the Democrats building off of the progressive Woodrow Wilson and the FDR socialist mindset (national governance of the people and their wealth). This mindset was initiated at the beginning of the century by Theodore Roosevelt’s Republican nationalism.

Before you could say “boo,” pushed by Roosevelt Republicans and Wilson Democrats this national government promoted and got an Income Tax Amendment (16th), a national bank (with no assets) –the Federal Reserve– and the virtual elimination of states electing Senators (17th).





Now, senators are no more than glorified congressional representatives. Considering the recent Georgia election runoff among the four clowns running, what difference does it make?

In 1964, Barry Goldwater had as many enemies within his own party as Donald Trump has.

Goldwater however captured the more realistic conservative vote of Republicans, which was really only a small part of the old Taft conservatism. But it also brought along the truest of genuine conservatives, the American South. Not unlike today’s people, though with a populist scene, the South has rallied to Donald Trump via, unfortunately, the Republican party.

What many conservatives have failed to understand is the bandit nature of both Democrats and Republicans. The difference being apropos to the difference in Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid. The Democrats are Sundance, the fast-drawing killer, and the Republicans being the smooth-talking con artists—never heard a lie they couldn’t repeat.

One of the rich ironies is that George Romney was an enemy of Goldwater

As much as his son Mitt is an enemy of Trump.

Like father like son, the Romneys have never been either conservative or had much loyalty. Much less any backbone. In fact, if they had been women they could have passed for Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins.

The South’s conservatives have come to understand that the Republican party is the kissing kin of the Democratic party. Both Democrats and Republicans are from the seed-borne child of the Washington momma-teat. Momma has produced two bastard children and they both live to soak, not the rich, but everyone else.

The father of political discourse once was the Constitution and its federal composition. But daddy was gunned down a long time ago by two train-robbing thugs.

I don’t know about other true conservatives, but the South needs another home. Trump is welcome, but not Sundance.

Down South, we have an old saying: “You lie down with dogs, you get up with fleas.”

Amen. And no women! God bless Charly Reese!

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.

