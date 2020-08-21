The Big D in the Democrat National Committee stands for denial

LOS ANGELES: The Democrats finished their convention. Republicans will have their say starting Monday. For most of the four days, Democrats focused on emotion rather than policy. The D in the Democrat National Committee stands for denial. (Democratic Convention: Light on Policy, Heavy on Ideology)

Nominee Joe Biden will do things. But those things remain an undefined mystery. The other is that he is a nice guy and President Donald Trump is a big orange Meaney. We will all die unless Biden saves us all. Trump is a Russian spy who is purposely stealing U.S. Post Office mailboxes in the dead of night. Trump wants to bring back slavery, the Holocaust, and anything that hurts the 157 genders all equally represented on Zoom.

Lost in all the complaints from every grievance group known to mankind are serious policy matters that were completely ignored. Several vitally important issues were completely ignored.

Violence in the cities:

Democrats lambasted attacks on “peaceful protesters,” refusing to acknowledge real violence in Portland, Chicago and other cities. Democrats run these cities. The violence is real. Cities are being burned. Innocent people are being pulled out of cars and savagely beaten. Stores are being looted. Children are being shot to death. Now the mobs are headed for the suburbs. Democrats should not be trusted to stop this violence when it is Democrats who range from denying the violence to actively promoting it.





Violence against police officers:

When police are defunded, cities break down. Democrats focused on abuses by police officers while completely ignoring violence against police officers. Joe Biden said several weeks ago that he supported reallocating resources from police departments to other social services. While he never specifically used the word defunding, it is the exact same thing. A significant segment of Democrats does favor abolishing the police. Republicans must force Democrats to admit the link between reductions in police budgets with spikes in violent crime.

Gun bans:

Democrats spoke about gun safety, a euphemism for gun control. They did not mention that they now favor gun confiscation, a direct violation of the Second Amendment. In St. Louis, a violent mob broke down a secure gate and stormed a gated community. The McCloskeys legally defended their home. The leftist District Attorney indicted the McCloskeys and seized their guns. Democrats must be forced to take a stand on whether law-abiding citizens will continue to have their legally owned guns seized. Joe Biden has said that he would put Beto O’Rourke in charge of gun control. O’Rourke favors gun confiscation.

China:

Democrats did not mention that the deadly COVID-19 virus was unleashed on the world from Wuhan, China. The Chinese government has caused millions of deaths around the world. Beyond COVID, China has been stealing American intellectual property for decades. They have heavily invested in America and now have significant veto power over Ivy League universities, Hollywood, social media companies, and the National Basketball Association. Even some American corporations with exposure to China are bending to the Chines government’s demands. Popular social media company TikTok has been used to spy on Americans. These threats are real, and Democrats said nothing in their convention about it.

Israel

Democrats had nothing to say about the groundbreaking peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. When Democrats controlled the White House from 2009-2017, pressuring Israel to make concessions was the approach to the region. The Middle East has drastically changed in recent years. Most Arab Muslim nations see stopping Iran as the top priority. The Palestinians have become less consequential. Democrats usually offer one throwaway line at their convention about supporting Israel. Under heavy pressure from their left flank, Israel was not mentioned this time.

Radical Islam

These words have been banned from the Democrat handbook. Wishing away the threat does not work. Republicans wanted to treat Islamist terrorists as enemy combatants. Democrats chose to treat them as criminals and let law enforcement handle them. The results of this approach bore fruit last week when the Boston Marathon Bomber had his death penalty sentence overturned. President Trump’s Attorney General Bill Barr is seeking the death penalty again. Many Democrats oppose the death penalty. This would not be an issue had the Obama administration placed bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in Guantanamo Bay rather than giving him civil rights

Venezuela

Once a prospering country rich in oil, Venezuela was a world leader until the socialists took over in 1999. Chavez is gone, and successor Nicolas Maduro holds on to power illegally. Juan Guaido is the duly elected President of Venezuela, but Maduro refuses to relinquish power.

Democrats claim to be the party of human rights and democracy. They accuse Trump of cozying up to dictators. However, the American left is more ideological aligned with Maduro than Guaido. Venezuela has descended into crime, chaos, and despair.

People are eating garbage to survive. Because Venezuela’s decline is a complete and total rejection of the socialist experiment, Democrats ignore Venezuela outright. There is a middle ground between intervening in a foreign conflict and refusing to admit that the problem even exists.

During the Democrat Virtual Convention, Democrats made clear that their priorities are Russian conspiracies, postal conspiracies, and climate change conspiracies.

This left no room to discuss real threats that are a matter of life and death. Republicans must do more than repeatedly mention these real threats. They must force Democrats to go on the record with proposed solutions. Once the COVID-19 virus is defeated, these other threats will remain. To ignore them is worse than Democrat denial. It is delusional, dangerous, and deadly.





Expect the Republicans to be results-oriented, forward-thinking, and resolute in their love for America.