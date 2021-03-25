The Baizuo Woke liberals again proving their hatred for White America

The overwhelming majority of America is not racist. That is not to say that racism does not exist. It always has, and, unfortunately always will. But it’s time to call it what it is. Racism is the hate of another person not based on who they are, but the color of their skin. White racism toward Blacks is as wrong as Black racism toward Whites. A statement that is very unpopular with the woke progressives, or Baizuo, attempting to reform America into a failed country.

Hate Crime Hoax how the left is selling a race war by Professor Wilfred Reilly, tells television host Mark Levin that

“There is a difference between performance between two groups and we are going to attribute that to racism.”

Reilly then citing that “The NBA is 65% Black, but no serious person in America thinks that is because White jocks don’t get a fair shake in American society. There is a cultural barrier, Black guys are just better at it. The same with the MLB, which is mostly White and Hispanic.”

In 1995 the government economist June O’Neil and Dinesh D’Souza looked at the gap between Black and White incomes, which was widely attributed to racism. But what O’Neil and D’Souza found out is that there are a lot of variables to this disparity.

In his commentary “A Fragile Argument Review of ‘White Fragility’ by Robin DiAngelo“, Professor Reilly writes:

“The average working black man earns a bit more than 80 percent of what the average working white man does, and left-leaning social scientists have argued for decades that this is a “glaring” example of racism. However, back in 1995, both the U.S. government economist June O’Neill and the conservative researcher Dinesh D’Souza examined Government accounting office data relevant to this question. They found that adjusting for just four variables—age, Southern residency, years (not quality) of education, and any aptitude test score—closed the gap to within 5 percent. And when you adjust for years of work experience, the gap closes entirely.”

And the age gap may be the most telling. According to Pew Research (2019) the average age of Black men is 27 while the average age of White men is 58. As time marches forward, those 58-year-old White men will leave the workforce, then die off. As this happens, the average age of Black men, and their income potentials, will rise.

In this clip, from June 2020 The Professor continues to speak about racism and the police, questioning the theory that police are systemically more racist toward Blacks, leading to a higher percentage of incarcerations.

Professor Reilly tells us in his writing and appears that one fact shocking to both “social-justice warriors and alt-rightists” is:

“Anglo whites are nowhere near the top of the socioeconomic hierarchy in the United States. The most recent Census Bureau and American Community Survey figures put Indian Americans in the top spot, with an annual average household income of $119,985, followed by Filipino Americans at $92,328. Americans of Chinese, Taiwanese, Japanese, Singaporean, Pakistani, Iranian, Lebanese, Sri Lankan, Korean, Indonesian, Ghanian, Hmong, Vietnamese, Turkish, and Laotian descent all outperformed the average white income. While Ghanian Americans were the highest-income black group, coming in at about $67,000 per year, Nigerian Americans almost certainly missed that mark only because they are the best-educated group in the country, and thus likely to go into low-paying but upper-class jobs in research academia.

Whites certainly did well enough, at an average of $65,902 per annum. However, the highest-performing “white” group has traditionally been Jews, who have not historically been free from encounters with prejudice and have been considered a part of the same general in-group as, say, Irish or Italian Catholics only for the past few generations. More broadly, it is a damned odd sort of white supremacy that would allow South Asians and West Africans to dominate whites by such substantial margins. It is difficult to even conceptualize a system of prejudice so finely tailored as to hamper the ambitions of many or most black Americans while turning a blind eye to the achieving Ghanians. – (Published September 2020)

There is more than one nugget of truth to what Professor Reilly states, so why is this not the narrative about race in America? Why are we not celebrating our unity versus rioting against perceived notions of systemic and widespread Racism?

The question becomes, why is a positive message based on factual analysis not being celebrated in our media, by our “celebrities” and everyday Americans? Is there a reason why Blacks of all ages are being told that their White classmates, beginning at the age of Pre-K through college, are racist, with a desire to keep them enslaved, if not physically, but economically?

In the article “The Decline of Racism in America” (undated) the writer says that:

“If government intervention (in racial equality) is no longer productive, how then do we move forward to get Black Americans to the same state as the Italians and Irish?

The answer is simple, and you probably already guessed. We have to end identity politics. There was never a persistent set of social programs for the minorities that broke free of discrimination. They simply worked hard and used the American Dream to rise above it all. Desegregation was essential to giving Black Americans a fair chance. Now that they have it, continuing to blame everything on racism does the minority group a disservice. We disempower them to achieve what other groups have. The very concept of affirmative action suggests that the American people do not believe in the self-sufficiency of Black Americans. It is a systemically racist policy, and the country can never be truly color blind while such programs exist. If the government can stop perpetuating racism, it will take less than a generation for the people to follow suit. We’ve seen multiple examples in history.”

The White Liberal “Baizuo”

The New Americans’ Selwyn Duke recently reviewed Tucker Carlson’s broadcast stating that the Chinese know that “woke” White liberals are destroying America. A sense of amusement to them, but also the reality that a door is opening for the CCP to overtake America. As Abe Lincoln said “A house divided cannot stand.”

Carlson reporting:

“Chinese state media notes, “former US [sic] President Obama was considered an advocate of baizuo ideology.”

So is “German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her decision to welcome more than one million third-world [sic] immigrants to Europe.”

Other observations about baizuo, as reported by Chinese state media, include the fact that they “advocate inclusiveness and anti-discrimination but cannot tolerate different opinions.” Baizuo’s political opinions are “so shallow that they tend to maintain social equality by embracing ideologies that run against the basic concept of equality” [e.g., “equity].

According to one scholar from Peking University, “baizuo are phony and hypocritical and will make the situation in the West go from bad to worse.” And so on.”

As Duke brilliantly writes:

If the Left isn’t neutered and we don’t MAGA by MAMA — Making America Moral Again — we’ll lose this battle of civilizations with China. And if we ever end up under Beijing’s thumb, its already expressed opinion of baizuo indicates that you leftists may be treated worst of all.

The Chinese (and others) are using you, baizuo, but they definitely will not respect you in the morning.

Following the most recent shooting in Colorado, we have seen a clear example of, once again, “Woke” White Liberals, the Baizuo jumping to be the first to blame White America for the shooting. And the Tweets were nothing short of disgusting proof of the danger of “Woke”, not White, America.

More shootings just as the Woke Liberals – the Baizuo – begin the great American gun grab

In order to protect themselves from the raging hate of the conservatives, Democrats need more than a chain-link wall and the national guard. They are writing their playbook based on the greatest dictators of all times. In 1938, Mao Tz Tung said:

“All political power comes from the barrel of a gun. The communist party must command all the guns, that way, no guns can ever be used to command the party.”

Establishing gun control in 1935, China was able to round up more than 20 million dissidents, who without any means to defend themselves, were simply exterminated.

In 1942, Hitler is quoted as saying:

“The most foolish mistake we could possibly make would be to allow the subject races to possess arms. History shows that all conquerors who have allowed their subject races to carry arms have prepared their own downfall by so doing. Indeed, I would go so far as to say that the supply of arms to the underdogs is a sine qua non for the overthrow of any sovereignty. So let’s not have any native militia or native police. German troops alone will bear the sole responsibility for the maintenance of law and order throughout the occupied Russian territories, and a system of military strong-points must be evolved to cover the entire occupied country.”

Mao was joined in de-arming the public in order to control the public by such notable dictators as Josef Stalin, Pol Pot, Idi Amin, and more recently, Venezuela banned gun ownership by private citizens. (2020)

The Gun Argument is back in the forefront following the shooting in Colorado by Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa. Before the smoke had cleared, the Baizou blaming America and its inherent racism for the violence of one individual. A person known to be unstable but who was allegedly ignored by the very same government (FBI) that seeks to take away your rights to defend yourself. We have to ask, if someone other than the policeman was quickly shot able to act, would any of the nine other White people targeted by Alissa have survived?

If identity politics did not play a role in Democrats’ narrative, would Alissa not have walked out of his door to target those ten White people who died. Who will not be at dinner, or become parents, or Grandparents? Who will not know the love of a spouse, or a child?

Photographs of the 10 people killed by suspect Ahmad al-Issa in #Boulder, Colo. I was told a few days ago that the race of victims in shootings matter even if there is no evidence of race playing a role in the attack. pic.twitter.com/fxiG4jGbdM — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 24, 2021

Baizuo response to the shootings was predictable. No sympathy for those killed. Not outcry over untreated mental illness. Just more White Hate.

The life of Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa shows that people can come from all over the world and truly assimilate into our beloved American culture. pic.twitter.com/snDMnGUG0i — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) March 24, 2021

The shooter’s race or ethnicity seems front and center when they aren’t white. Otherwise, it’s just a mentally ill young man having a bad day. Narratives drive our responses to awful crimes committed against innocent people, pay attention to these responses and who is targeted. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 23, 2021

The suspected gunman in the Boulder, Colorado mass shooting is a white guy. Seven reported dead! Cue “mental issues,” “bad day,” “parking dispute,” or anything else other than what he most likely is – a white domestic terrorist. pic.twitter.com/v0ukqWtIVN — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) March 22, 2021

And then, possibly my favorite comes from Meena Harris, Kamal “Giggles” Harris’ niece who jumped on the racial ideology bandwagon faster than you can say Baizuo. She assumed the mass shooter in Colorado was a White man in part because he was taken into custody alive, leading to accusations she engaged in racial profiling.

“The Atlanta shooting was not even a week ago. Violent white men are the greatest terrorist threat to our country,” Meena Harris tweeted on Monday.

Only that is not quite true. In 51% of Mass Shooters in 2019 Were Black: Only 29% Were White) the writer concludes;

“Looking at the data from the Mass Shooting Tracker, widely utilized by the media, as of this writing, of the 72 mass shooters, perpetrators in shootings that killed or wounded 4 or more people, whose race is known, 21 were white, 37 were black, 8 were Latino, and 6 were members of other groups.

51% of mass shooters in 2019 were black, 29% were white, and 11% were Latino.”

Meena then double-downed on the lie with yet another lie:

I deleted a previous tweet about the suspect in the Boulder shooting. I made an assumption based on his being taken into custody alive and the fact that the majority of mass shootings in the U.S. are carried out by white men. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) March 23, 2021

Knowing as we do that the first step is to control the media and speech, and then to take away all means to protect the populace from the government, it is easy to see what our “Woke Liberal” Baizou Government plans. We can only pray that enough Democrats in congress do not want their children growing up under CCP Rule. (Yuri Bezmenov, a chilling agenda: Four steps to create a Marxist police state)

“From the hour the Pilgrims landed, to the present day, events, occurrences, and tendencies prove that to insure peace, security and happiness, the rifle and pistol are equally indispensable . . . the very atmosphere of firearms everywhere restrains evil interference – they deserve a place of honor with all that is good.” – President George Washington.