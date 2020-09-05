The Atlantic Monthly Magazine: The 4th Estate’s “Pee-Pee Heads”

COLORADO SPRINGS: Listen up, media, because we’re talking to you. The failing Atlantic Monthly Magazine, in league with God only knows who else on the left, has published unsourced claims about our president this week. All according to unnamed so-and-so’s, this or that. An election is looming: So, you who have lost your journalistic integrity, if ever you had such, are now engaging in targeted licentiousness: If the president is well-liked by the US military, then you will make stuff up about his disregard for them.

Not unlike the 2016 attack on the President.

If the Atlantic Monthly, not to mention the Washington Post and New York Times, who also major in un-sourced smears can do it, so can the rest of us. So, you’re all a bunch of Pee-Pee Heads. Who says? We do. But we’re not naming names. We are only calling you names.

While it is your standard to source stories, we private citizens don’t have such standards. Instead, we are protected by Freedom of Speech. Ever hear of it? It’s only the cornerstone of our democracy, the Cancel Culture notwithstanding. It protects all speech, even and especially speech that others may not like.





Some years back, in our memory, we recall the Fourth Estate having standards.

Quite simply, there was the news, e.g., what happened according to named reliable sources, and there was the editorial page, e.g., where opinions, sourced and unsourced were expressed. Supposedly the entire reason for granting the media the high honor of access to our elected leaders was so that you would exercise rigor in reporting what is really going on, as opposed to what you wished was going on. (The Fourth Estate As The Final Check)

Well, Pee Pee Heads, you have long since slipped the chains of such moral honor. Now, you have morphed into the Elite Media, the ones with access, the important ones, the ones who know. If that is not bad enough, you have gone still farther by not just telling us things but telling us how we must feel about things. You have become the higher brain operating on behalf of we, the sad unwashed deplorables in fly-over country.

And, thanks to an amalgam of universities, schools, and you Pee Pee Heads, we have found ourselves stuck with a supporting cast of Cancel Culture, Virtue Signaling, and Politically Correct speech. Working together you have divided the country into those who know and those who do not deserve to know.

You were riding high during the Obama years. Unsourced stories went unchallenged and the facts were carefully sifted lest anyone out there get it into his head to know what the real story was.

But in the past four years of a Donald Trump presidency, you have lost ground considerably.

You Pee Pee Heads and others who are easily offended have been enraged that one of us — Trump — has chewed through your ropes of exclusive privilege and gotten away. He, of the humor, the context, and the long musings. He who not only exercises free speech but fairly trounces about the room with it, showing it off in all its glory.

But four long years of such comeuppance is far too long to allow the scoundrel outlier president to ruin your formerly perfect gig. You privileged elites must be returned to your former power. And so, we see your lies, your innuendos, and your unsourced smears. Where you used to hide your actions, today in your desperation you have come out from the shadows.

Your soft-ball questions directed to one of your own, Good Ole’ Joe Biden, show your bona fides where insider status is concerned. Your “When did you stop beating your wife?” questions to the renegade Trump show your consistent struggle to return to the power of exclusivity. The Club of Those Who Know, of those who reside on the inside, will return. That is the goal.

A final note to you Pee Pee Heads in the media

No less a wit than Oscar Wilde had you nailed many years prior when he wrote,

“In the old days men had the rack. Now they have the Press. That is an improvement certainly. But still it is very bad, and wrong, and demoralizing. Somebody — was it Burke? — called journalism the fourth estate. That was true at the time no doubt. But at the present moment it is the only estate. It has eaten up the other three. The Lords Temporal say nothing, the Lords Spiritual have nothing to say, and the House of Commons has nothing to say and says it. We are dominated by Journalism”

So, we join Oscar in the desire to bid you farewell. Your time is well up. We are cancelling your Cancel Culture. God Bless America.



