WASHINGTON. The attorney said his client should be released from the Institution for Women in Chino, California because a fellow inmate tested positive for COVID-19. But attorney Rich Pfeiffer assured a state appeals court his client, Manson Family member and convicted killer The arrogance of Charlie Manson lives on in the age of COVID-19, would confine herself to home and “arrange for all costs outside of prison.”

A superspreader of totalitarianism

And why not? China is not only the superspreader of this killer pandemic, it’s also the monster on whose cynical and totalitarian policies so many American leaders have based their response to the pestilence. And while citizens in highly populated US states and cities face high fines and jail time for violating executive decrees that limit their constitutionally protected freedoms, convicted prisoners are free to wreak havoc on the innocent. All in the name of combatting the Chinese plague.

COVID injustice

Last March, 25-year-old Joseph Williams was release from Tampa’s Orient Road Jail in Florida in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19. He was facing drug charges.

A few weeks later, Williams found himself behind bars once again and facing charges of second-degree murder, possession of drugs and a firearm, and violently resisting arrest.





And last April, 40-year-old Cornelius Haney was released from a Colorado prison where he was serving a five-year sentence for drug possession, assault, and theft. Two weeks after his Covid-related release, Haney was arrested for allegedly shooting a woman to death in a dark alley.

Arrogant elitism

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has denied Van Houten’s request. Van Houten was used by Manson the night following the La Blanca-Tate murders, Manson, unhappy with the previous night’s murders, took the La Blanca-Tate murderers plus Leslie Van Houten and Steve “Clem” Grogan to 3301 Waverly Drive. This was the home of supermarket executive Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary, co-owner of a dress shop, who were killed by the Manson Family.

But why shouldn’t a Manson Family member be allowed to walk among us if doing so meets with the peculiar political peccadilloes of our elected elites? After all, these elites tell us they’re listening to “the experts.” And who are we to question these experts any more than we question our elites?

Don’t the narrow opinions of our ruling class trump the constitutional protections of our liberties and with them the inherent conceits of self-governance?

Messiahs in their own minds

In the 1960s, Charles Manson was worshiped by his young acolytes as a savior. “We knew that Charlie was Jesus Christ,” Paul “Tex” Watkins recalled in his book “My Life with Charlie Manson.”

The Tate/LaBianca murders perpetrated by Charlie’s misfit family were designed to usher in a new age. The age of Charlie. Manson thought the murders would be blamed on Blacks, triggering a final, global battle between the races. A mass bloodbath Manson called “Helter Skelter” after a song of the same name from The Beatles’ 1968 “White Album.”

You see, the new-age 60s guru was a vehement racist and anti-Semite who greatly admired Adolf Hitler. He and his followers would hide in a Death Valley cave and wait for the mass slaughter to end. Then, he would emerge from the darkness of his grotto, with Blacks in control of the world.

“He [Blacks] will clean up the mess that the white man made,” Manson follower Watkins told prosecutor Vince Bugliosi, “and build the world back up a little bit, build the cities back up. But that he wouldn’t know what to do with it. He couldn’t handle it.”

In his book “Helter Skelter,” Bugliosi explains the end-game which inspired the slaughter of 8 people by Manson Family members:

“According to the gospel of Charlie… He, Charles Willis Manson, the fifth angel [from the Book of Revelation], JC [Jesus Christ], would then rule that world.”

The arrogance of self-importance

A failed folk singer under the influence of LSD and marijuana, Manson believed himself an elite world leader in waiting. It’s amazing what horrors result from arrogant self-importance.

A trait we see played out daily in our modern banana republic.





Top Images: Los Angeles Police investigate the murder of actress Sharon Tate and friends in August of 1969, 60 Minutes Australia screen capture. Inset, Leslie Van Houten. Photo: California Department of Corrections.