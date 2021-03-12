The American people in need of a new White House watchdog

WASHINGTON. For many years, they didn’t receive much press attention. That is, until the presidency of Warren G. Harding (1921-1923). Laddie Boy, an Airedale, was the subject of much press attention as the First Family’s White House watchdog.

Laddie Boy sat in a custom-made chair next to his master during Harding’s cabinet meetings. The dog even had his very own valet. It’s said Laddie Boy accompanied the president on the links, howling when Harding made a bad golf shot.

Who let the dogs out

But more recently, media attention shifted to a 3-year-old German Shepard named Major.

He’s one of two dogs belonging to Presidential usurper Joe Biden. The way White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tells it, Major was “still getting acclimated and accustomed” to his new White House digs when the pooch “was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual.”





CNN dutifully reporting that Major had an “aggressive incident.”

Not many people have Oval Office walk-in privileges. Happy to report that these two are on the list. pic.twitter.com/DRfr9hMsyW — President Biden (@POTUS) February 23, 2021

That’s Washington-speak for, “Major saw a stranger he couldn’t help but sink his big, sharp fangs into.”

The Secret Service later announced that the victim who received the saliva-drenched nibble was a member of its White House detail. The agent received treatment at a White House medical unit and went back to work shortly thereafter. The Secret Service insists the bite did not draw blood.

It was the first media report suggesting an early setback within the new administration’s first 100 days. And so, Major and his 13-year-old companion, Champ, found themselves in crates heading back to Delaware before they seriously injured a member of Washington’s non-essential but ubiquitous personnel.

Media lapdogs

That means there are no watchdogs overseeing the goings-on at the Biden White House. All that’s left are the sycophants of the Washington press corps – a whining kennel of obedient and salivating Pavlovian dogs.

The media’s selling of the Democrat’s Coronavirus relief bill is an example of their sit-up-and-look-pretty obedience training. The Wall Street Journal estimates that of the $1.9 trillion packages, less than half has any connection with fighting COVID-19 or providing financial relief for individual Americans devastated by government-mandated lockdowns.

Dog biscuits for the favored

The following is a shortlist of Washington pork as reported by the good folks at Forbes magazine:





– $200 million in the bill to The Institute of Museum and Library Services (FY2019 budget: $230 million). This agency is so small that it doesn’t even employ an inspector general.

– $270 million funds the National Endowment of the Arts and the Humanities (FY2019 budget: $253 million) – In 2017, our study showed eighty-percent of all non-profit grant-making flowed to well-heeled organizations with over $1 million in assets.

– $350 billion to bail out the 50 States and the District of Columbia. The allocation formula uses the unemployment rate in the fourth quarter of 2020. Therefore, states like New York and California –which had strict economic lockdown policies and high unemployment – will get bailout money. States like Florida and South Dakota – who were open for business – will get less.

– $128.5 billion to fund K-12 education. The CBO determined that most of the money in education will be distributed in 2022 through 2028 when the pandemic is over.

– $86 billion to save nearly 200 pension plans insured by the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. There are no reforms mandated while these badly managed pensions are bailed-out. Many of these pension plans are co-managed by unions.

– $39.6 billion to higher education. This amount is three times the money – $12.5 billion – that higher ed received with the massive CARES Act funding from last March.

– $1.5 billion for Amtrak – the National Railroad Passenger Corporation. In FY2020, Congress appropriated $3 billion for Amtrak ($2 billion in annual appropriations, plus an additional $1 billion in the CARES Act COVID relief bill). In the three years before the pandemic, AMTRAK lost $392 million – even after a $5 billion taxpayer subsidy (FY2017-FY2019).

A Wall Street Journal editorial described the measure as “expansions of progressive programs, pork, and unrelated policy changes.”

A need for new watchdogs

These and other Washington abominations occur because America lacks an honest, watchdog press. One whose ideological bent impedes what should be a driving curiosity and desire to report the truth.

The same press whose stories sent the Biden family dogs back to a Delaware doghouse, can’t honestly report on the Democratic Party’s response to the 21st century’s first global crisis.

By refusing to honestly report on how Democrats cynically lined the pockets of favored and elitist constituencies by picking the pockets of suffering American taxpayers, they are complicit in the crime.

And that is the biggest dog-bites-man story of our young century.

*************************************************************************************

Top Image: President Biden in the Oval Office with his dog Major and Champ. Photo: The White House.