The American Patriots 2021 cry for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness

A vast left-wing cabal is crushing freedom in America even as these words are being written. All patriots know it. The left has never before been able to mount such a concentrated attack against American freedom. As conservatives cry out for liberty, the left applies more pressure every day, trying to snuff out the final opposition from “We the people….”

Big tech and their monopolistic control of social media is the game-changer.

This can be proven by the way they shut down Parler in a matter of days after they realized the impact the platform was having. Gab will be next on the chopping block, as it is crushing Twitter online as well as on Wall Street.

Amazon – The arsonist behind the burning of the First Amendment freedom of speech

Amazon is the biggest provider of cloud internet space necessary to power social media platforms like Twitter and Parler. As Twitter began censoring conservatives, they moved to Parler. In order to stop conservatives from communicating and wipe out any competition, they simply threw Parler off their servers, despite Parler paying to use them.





The technological equivalent of an arsonist striking a match.

The simple voices of the truth coming from a competing platform was too impactful to deny. So Amazon burned it to the ground.

Amazon is not alone in its tyranny, Facebook, and its other platform, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and a host of others have silenced a sitting President, his staff, and his supporters completely. They have employed techniques from “shadow banning” users to keep their posts from broadcasting to simply shutting down accounts. Called “Facebook Jail” it could be a few days, or a lifetime ban from using the platform. And it has cost them. Markets Insider reports that Twitter and Facebook have seen $51 billon of combined market value wiped out since booting Trump from their platforms.

Combined Twitter and Facebook rival Amazon in their villainous behavior. Another malicious big tech giant is Google. If one tries to learn the truth from Google, they are directed to ‘acceptable’ left-wing sites that spew falsehoods and do not allow the truth to be heard. Google is no less a villain.

This big tech cabal is almost the worst nightmare imaginable.

Although this level of suppression was predicted in the novel, “1984,” the book itself is now banned at all levels of education. However, the stranglehold big tech has on freedom is no less horriBig Techfying to behold simply because we were warned back in 1949. Being silenced by big tech American Patriots cries for freedom go mostly unheard; as is the Democrats’ plan.

As the freedom of information from the internet continues to being strangled by Google, who controls 80% of all advertising, Facebook controls the rest, independent journalism, like that at CDN, is being strangled out of business. Shut out by big tech, the sounds of liberty will only be heard coming from patriots marching in the streets. The time will come to march, it is just not this week. We do not want to give the liberal media anymore “angry Trump supporter” pictures.

Our last bastion of freedom is our ability to legally protest and petition for redress of our grievances. Until those two are removed. Don’t think that plans to silence our protest are not already underway. What do you think the roundup on January 6, and the one planned for January 20th, is all about?

As terrible as the big tech giants silencing opposition, they are not alone in the crushing of America.

Six huge international conglomerates own over 95% of all mass media in this country. That is almost every newspaper, magazine, radio and television station, Hollywood, movie theaters, and the distribution companies that circulate all of the above.

All of them beholden to the globalist tyranny trying to crush this nation. It is why there is 95% negative reporting on Trump and patriots. It is why leftist outrages, like those committed by Antifa and BLM, are never reported or soft-pedaled. The media’s control is why fake news is now the norm. If that isn’t enough to give you the shivers, those entities are not the last of the enemies of freedom attacking patriots.

To reclaim our natural, God-given freedom we must stand against one more maleficent group, the Democrat Party which has become socialist wanting to reverse capitalism. Democrats want to destroy our Constitutional rights, and deprive us of the freedoms this nation fought so hard to gain, is also in league with big tech and the MSM to crumble freedom.





Look at Joe Biden, his promised first tasks will be to impose higher taxes on all working citizens, and take our guns from us. He even wants to impose a lockdown for 100 days, over the China Flu. All crushing freedom.

The Republican party is no better than the Democrats

They are beholding to the globalist, and they do not give a fig about our freedom and liberty. Only President Trump held many Republicans to the MAGA standard. Now that he is under attack, all those who never really want America Great have become turncoats and shown their true colors. Like Mitch McConnell and Lindsay Graham, both of whom road Trump’s popularity to be reelected to races they would have otherwise lost.

In other words, every possible avenue to remain a free and capitalist nation is skewered against us. However, fear not, because while we may be down, we are not yet. Being on the ropes we still have a ten count before being out of the fight.

And as the count has now begun, now is time to organize into a cohesive force to fight for the good of this nation.

We, Daughters and Sons of Liberty, must begin this fight for our very existence,

Using the last tools available to us before they are all shut down. Tools like Telegram.org, or Gab.com, while it still exists, should be platforms to discuss plans to protest the destruction of this nation. MeWe is an alternative site. Remember, everything posted on those, or any other site, is monitored. Be very careful of the posts made, that they are lawful and non-violent.

Once communications are established, possibly even President Trump may add his expertise to the discourse. It is unlikely because he will have his hands full as the left is trying to bankrupt and imprison him. That is why Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are so intent on tying him up with another impeachment and threats of the 25th Amendment. It is to silence him and keep the patriots leaderless.

Donald J. Trump’s crime is his love for America and American Patriots

Don Jr., too, will be fighting for his life, as will Ivanka. General Flynn is gun shy after his treatment over the past four years at the hands of the deep state, which is now firmly in control. Joe is only their figurehead. The whole point of the legal assault on any would-be leader is to ensure that they devastate us as quickly as possible.

In other words, they have us exactly where they want us, at their mercy. Mercy they will not provide. Beller, a PBS lawyer has already suggested that all Trump supporters, and their children, be sent to reeducation camps. All 75 million of us. That is how scary the left is. That is their plan for American Patriots.

But all is not lost. Now is not the time to roll over and play dead. It is the time to organize, to become a cohesive group, with the final goal of Making America Great Again. Now is the time we have to fight for our freedom. Not by taking up arms, nor by violence; but the time to stand tall and have our voices be heard.

Let the cry for freedom be heard across the land. They want to silence us, well, let us shout to the heavens that freedom will ring once again in this land.

