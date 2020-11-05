SAN DIEGO: The signs were never more visible for a coming Democrat coup than on Nov 3 election night. In the race to claim battlefield territory, Dems’ best-laid plans begin to play out. Over the summer, news was purposefully leaked of a meeting called by The Transition Integrity Project (TIP). Former Deputy National Security Advisor to Trump, Michael Anton, laid it out in an essay called, “The Coming Coup?” When “100 Democratic grandees, anti-Trump former Republicans, and other ruling class apparatchiks got together…to “game out” various outcomes of the 2020 election.”

This writer aligns with Anton – TIP is a cover-up in plain sight. Why did conspiring Dems talk publicly about it? “Because they know that, for it to succeed, it must not look like a conspiracy,” says Anton. Simply, it’s a plot to drag a screaming Trump out of the Whitehouse against his will. Biden was unequivocally already elected president at this gathering. Trump voters were not of concern as they would disappoint at the polls. And not turn out. Trump’s masses might as well be invisible. November surprise!

“Never mind the pesky detail that the president would refuse to leave only if he were convinced he legitimately won. Remember: Biden should not concede under any circumstances [as advised by Hillary Clinton],” says Anton.

The conspirators knew as if they had a crystal ball how Trump would act. They knew because they were links in a massive chain of events that would lead to today’s current election battle. They are mobilized bigger and badder than ever. Because his enemies refuse to ever acknowledge Trump as the legitimate president. They proved that the last four years trying to remove him from office.

TIPers role-played like demons dancing in the night.

“Sixty-seven people participated as active “players” in one or more of the scenario exercises, while dozens more participated in the exercises as observers and offered feedback during debriefing sessions. Participants included members of both major political parties, former high-ranking government officials (including, for example, two former governors), senior political campaigners, nationally prominent journalists and communications professionals, social movement leaders, and experts on politics, national security, democratic reform, election law, and media,” says the leaked TIP document.

The gameplay focuses on players’ intentions, thought useful for analyzing “competing strategies”. All ‘Get Trump’. This is not the rhetoric or game play of a party who thinks they will win. Promising “a street fight, not a legal battle.”





You’ve heard of Game of Thrones; this is Game of Coup. Former Army officers made an attempt to recruit our commander-in-chief’s top brass in a letter to Gen. Milley.

“Over the summer, two former Army officers, both prominent in the Democrat-aligned “national security” think tank world, wrote an open letter to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs in which they urged him to deploy the 82nd Airborne Division to drag President Trump from the Oval Office at precisely 12:01 PM, January 20, 2021,” says Anton.

We heard three times Biden confidently asserts that the military will “escort [Trump] from the Whitehouse with great dispatch” should he refuse to leave. Dems denounce the American people along with Trump’s legitimacy.

TIP game has a wretched smell.

The TIPers said their purpose was not “to frighten” but to “spur all stakeholders to action.” Adding, “Dedicated staff and resources need to be in place at least through the end of January.”

What do they plan to do with President Trump once they have their claws on him? Disappear to never tweet again? Or worse? To think of anyone in this manner these people have is the lowest form of life. This is your president – a man and office you have degraded to the world. Trump doesn’t need an election to tower largely above you. Above all, the American people proved ‘the landslide’ was actually voter turnout for Trump.

Suspicious election scenarios TIP projected months ahead.

Expected violence (ANTIFA and BLM are not Trump’s buddies). Trump using “legal and extra-legal means in an attempt to hold on to power.” (In an attempt to assure a fair, legal, and moral election outcome). Trump unwilling to abide by results of the election. (You mean results of a corrupted election flipping votes to Biden). Attorney General to call “groundless electoral frauds.” (As he should when they are out there). Anticipate deployment of federal agents to left wing protests. (To prevent burning down America and protect citizens). TIPers underscore extreme lengths President Trump may go to stay officially in office. (To keep America out of the hands of anarchy).

TIP imagines scenarios or orchestrates set ups to provoke Trump’s response? Hence, projected violence, illegal voter fraud, electoral fraud, left-wing protests, to spur Trump to action? Because they know he would never give her up to fraudulent enemies without a fight. Which is exactly what we are seeing.

See TIP ‘corrupted crystal coup ball’ play out.

Arizona:

Election day, we saw news outlets calling the election rather than officially completed vote counts from precincts. Arizona called by Fox News too soon with thousands of votes still viable. They stopped counting votes when Trump was ahead in swing states like Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

Wisconsin:

A rumor worth investigating came out on the Rush Limbaugh radio show Wednesday. Is it true that 100,000 mysterious ballots with only Biden’s name on them suddenly emerged in Wisconsin after the election? (verification sought by this author).

CNN reported Oct. 26 that “A divided Supreme Court said Monday that mail-in ballots in Wisconsin could be counted only if they are received by Election Day.”

Democrats in the state had asked the court to allow a 6-day extension after Election Day if they were postmarked by November 3. “The ruling was 5-3, coming just before the Senate voted to add Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.”

You can do a lot of flipping in six days.





Pennsylvania:

Trump maintains a lead in Pennsylvania, says NY Post.

“As of 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, President Trump was edging out Joe Biden for the presidency with 53.4 percent of the vote, compared to Biden’s 45.4 percent, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.”

Yet the final count is days away. An extension approved by the Supreme Court who may revisit the case after the election and toss out contested mail-in ballots. The Court ordered ballots to be postmarked by Nov 3 and received by Nov 6. Trump’s lawyers are on key state election officials,

“Republicans have started a court battle over some of the ballots in Montgomery, claiming the county Board of Elections began processing mail-in ballots too early and was illegally allowing voters to fix defects,” says the Post, adding,

“GOPers also sued Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar on Tuesday night, accusing her of illegally letting voters whose mail-in ballots were rejected cast provisional ballots instead.”

How do we ignore these grievances? This is our election – the people – our outcome. We want accountability.

Operation “Scorecard” reveals shadowy interference at the polls.

According to NOQ Report, Lt. Gen. Tom McInerney exposed “Scorecard.” The Dems’ alleged superweapon for voter fraud.

“A CIA program known as “Scorecard” allows its users to change voting outcomes by hacking into the transfer between local reporting stations and state or national data centers. According to McInerney, it’s a small amount, under 3%, to keep it from triggering any alarms. He would know. He served in top military positions under the Secretary of Defense and the Vice President of the United States,” says QMN.

The covert technology “was built by the CIA to surreptitiously steal elections in targeted countries. Now, that technology is being turned against the United States of America and is about to be activated on Tuesday to steal the election for Biden,” McInerney boldly claimed.

“This might also help explain why Joe Biden told voters at a recent (small) rally that he didn’t “need their vote” to become President, and why Nancy Pelosi says Biden will win no matter what the votes say on Nov. 3rd.”

Operation Texas Scorecard.

Project Veritas is at it again with undercover work to show ballot harvesting. Newly released footage reveals an operation in San Antonio, Texas, collecting votes for Democrats, a pollster saying to a voter,

“You know on here you chose a Rep not a Dem right?” Then pressures voter to change the vote with a GIFT!

Dems’ ballot harvesting Minnesota.

In the first of a series of reports, Project Veritas investigators reveal a ballot-harvesting racket in Rep Ilhan Omar’s (D) Minneapolis district involving her campaign workers and political allies, reports QMN News.

“Whistleblower Jamal Osman, a Minneapolis community leader and chair of the city’s Somali Watchdog Group, alleges Omar’s involvement, and says that his brother, Liban Mohamed, is one of Omar’s “many people.”

“It’s an open secret. She [Omar] will do anything that she can do to get elected and she has hundreds of people on the streets doing that,” he told Veritas in an on-camera interview last Tuesday.

Dems deceit fracks election in Pennsylvania.

Rosa:

My polling place in Philly was handing these out. And no, no one handed out a GOP or any other party option. pic.twitter.com/LZ9C2ZYl5w — Rosa (@rebellions) November 3, 2020

James Woods:

An individual holding this Certificate was turned away physically at a Philadelphia polling place. That is a crime. pic.twitter.com/dmzBmVtP83 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 3, 2020

Terrance K. Williams:

LOOK AT THIS! ILLEGAL Democrat ballot sign has been taken down in Pennsylvania. This is why we fight for President @realDonaldTrump #Election2020 #ElectionDay #ElectionNight #Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/L9FQD5RuFk — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) November 3, 2020

TIPers knew the groundwork was in motion with mail-in ballots and all the other tricks that would tip close states to the candidate with no chance of winning on his own. That would be Joe Biden. They don’t know Trump, America’s top warrior, yet.

