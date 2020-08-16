The 2020 Democrat Liberal Manifesto and vision for America

SAN DIEGO: “The Liberal Manifestoz” is written in a tongue in cheek fashion. However it reflects real positions of the Democrat party that Biden – Harris will take even further away from our founding principals. The Liberal Manifesto reflects the popular politically correct standards and talking points Democrats embrace, and hope to expand by putting the Biden – Harris ticket into the White House. Or is that the Harris – Biden ticket?

Either way, the liberal manifesto, the agenda, the talking points, their vision for Americais in serious contradiction to standards on the list of orthodoxy.

Like any good socialist movement, Democrats seek to eradicate all Christianity and Judaism.

Naturally, there are exceptions and variations from individual to individual. But we cannot accept the photo ops as proof of religious acceptance.





In fact, those photos often highlight the contradiction between liberals’ avowed faith and political ideology. Just consider that those socialist liberals have spend countless years defending and supporting Planned Parenthood, but have done nothing to provide options and assistance to women with an unplanned pregnancy. Annoying? Kill it, they say. A parasite? Kill it, they say. Inconvenient to your career? Kill it, they say.

Whatever the reason, abortion and religion do not intersect.

The following reflects the generalized thought of the Democrat agenda.

But exceptions to the rule should not rescue the rule from the evaluation. Otherwise, the big elephant in the room is never confronted. (My apologies to my liberal friends for using a Republican mascot just now to make a point.)

The Liberal Manifesto

We are Rethinking Good and Evil

We believe that notions of good and evil are outdated and should never be used. Unless we are talking about Donald Trump, other Republicans or right-wing, born-again Christians. All who are clearly historically responsible for most of the evils of the world.

We are strong advocates of choice

Unless people want to choose their own schools, radio shows, cars, cigars, unhealthy food, health care providers, amount of energy to use in the home, salaries to pay employees, location for religious assembly, location for religious symbols and the amount of money to leave their children in a will as opposed to giving half to the government. We do continue to celebrate “a woman’s right to choose an abortion” but we also like the laws in China that limit how many children one can birth because too many people in the world contribute to global warming, so the one remaining choice is only a temporary one.

We believe in standing up for the rights of the weak and the disenfranchised, unless we are talking about an unborn baby. Or the right of education for poor children. Or, even, The Bill of Rights.

We believe right-wing ideas are too stupid to even debate.

That is why we do not debate them. We call right-wingers names instead because they deserve to be called names. (Hitler is always a good one.) Would you debate with a Nazi or with the Ku Klux Klan? Of course not! Can we prove that all right-wing people are like the Nazis or the Klan? Well, no. To do that, we would have to have a debate and we are not going to debate. Haven’t you been paying attention?

We believe in total obsequience

That we should obey our governors and mayors without hesitation when they put forth executive orders about lockdowns, sheltering in place, social distancing, and masks. That also goes for the closing of churches, theaters, and businesses such as salons or fitness centers. After all, our authorities are merely keeping us safe. On the other hand, when these same mayors and governors order the police to stand down or call for the defunding of police, we have no right to accuse them of not caring about our safety, because…well…because all they are doing is allowing people to peacefully protest.

Anarchist violence is righteous

As for those who don’t believe these protests are peaceful because of all the violence, we call your attention to the fact that this violence has a righteous cause so it can’t possibly be true violence. Indeed, those who want to call it violence are ones that are violent.

By the way, those who protest against their stores not being allowed to open up… Well in those cases, they are being rebellious…They should be put in jail because of COVID19.

Choosing SCOTUS based on gender is righteous

We believe that having women on the Supreme Court offers necessary balance, as women will always bring a perspective man cannot offer with important decisions that guide our country. On the other hand, when it comes to guiding children in a family atmosphere, we do not believe gender to be of any importance whatsoever. Indeed, a child with two fathers is going to be every bit as healthy as a child with a father and a mother and in such a case, female influence is nonessential to development and health.





We believe (demand) in tolerance to our causes

Those who are unwilling to tolerate the same lifestyles we tolerate will no longer be tolerated. Thus, we strongly advocate laws forbidding hate speech, and if those guilty of hate speech do not see their speech as hateful, it only means they are especially hateful and that their intolerance should be especially NOT tolerated.

We believe that gay marriage, the church and the state should be completely separated.

Christians have no right to pass laws about who can or cannot be married. We, therefore, applaud the recent Supreme Court decision supporting Gay marriage. Marriage in the church can be defined any way they want, so long as they do not impose that belief on the rest of us.

However, we strongly support those who sue churches for refusing to marry gay couples because, after all, this is a civil rights issue and not a religious issue. Therefore, religious people should not be exempted.

If you do not agree with the liberal manifesto, you are racist

As a specific example of our inclusive philosophy, we believe that when conservatives opposed President Obama’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Sonia Sotomayor, their only possible motive must clearly have been racism. It couldn’t possibly have been concern about a judge who would legislate from the bench.

However, when Democrats opposed Clarence Thomas and Alberto Gonzalez, race has nothing to do with it.

A woman of color will always be a better decision-maker than a white man.

We support Judge Sotomayor’s right to claim that in certain situations a Latina woman will “reach a better conclusion than a white male who hasn’t lived that life.” Such a statement cannot be construed as racist because people of color do not have the power even though this woman, as a judge, has kind of, sort of, had a lot of power for years.

Meanwhile, should a white judge ever claim that a white man can rule better than a Latina woman, we will expose him as the sexist, racist, bigoted vermin he truly is.

We believe that all rich people are evil

With the exception of rich Democrat politicians, George Soros, Michael Moore or any left-wing Hollywood activist. (Biden Pulls Away In Race For Billionaire Donors, With 131 To Trump’s 99)

We believe religion should be left out of any political discussion

The exception is when some Democratic politician wants to say that Jesus would have accepted illegal immigration or some gay priest or pastor wants to talk about how the Bible teaches that God is loving and tolerant. In such cases, religion is a very appropriate ingredient to bring into the mix.

Intelligent design not appropriate for children

We believe intelligent design does not belong in the classroom due to church and state legalities and should not be put forth, even as a theory, to be discussed. We also believe that if an instructor wants to talk about how stupid it is to believe in God, he should be allowed. The separation between church and state does not apply in such a situation.

We believe it is wrong for a mother to spank her child.

That is child abuse. But if she wants to kill this child in the womb, that is her fundamental right.

Global Warming is our most pressing issue

We are very concerned about global warming,. Those who would ask us to prove scientifically that human beings are responsible should just get with the program and stop being dog-darned argumentative. However, we will ask Christians to prove their belief in God scientifically and if they can’t, they have no place in our public dialogue. Indeed, they pollute our public dialogue.

Oh yes… And if Christians claim they CAN prove God scientifically, they should be especially banned from public dialogue. Never mind that we asked them to prove God. We only asked because we were sure they couldn’t do it.

Everything causes Global Warming

We believe that almost anything you can imagine (and a lot of stuff you never would have dreamed up in a million years) contributes to global warming. The list includes Christmas lights and cow dung. But the private jets that Democrats fly around in to give lectures on global warming are not a problem. (Pelosi’s Speaker Shuttle: The Inside Story)

While we are on the subject of private jets, when Wall Street CEOs fly on such jets, they are EVIL! That is, they would be evil if such a thing existed and in the cases of people we don’t like, it does exist. (See Point One)

Smaller is better, except for my SUV

We believe that smaller cars will keep our atmosphere safer even if accidents in such cars will kill a whole lot more people than big cars. People come and go, but the planet is the most important.

When a Muslim terrorist kills a person, we must not rush to judgment and condemn the entire religion of Islam

For this is a beautiful religion hijacked by a few nut-case terrorists. One or two bad apples do not spoil the whole bunch. However, if a police officer shoots a black man, claiming he resisted arrest, we AUTOMATICALLY assume this was done due to racism and that such racism permeates our police departments across the country.

America is racist

We believe America needs to have a serious conversation about race and admit that primarily we are a racist country where African-Americans are unable to advance even though we twice elected an African-American president and have had two African-American Secretaries of State and two African-American Supreme Court justices.

We liberals are proud of being more nuanced than conservatives.

When we suggest that instead of merely wanting to destroy organizations like ISIS and we should instead find them jobs.

When we deny that their religion has anything to do with their objectives even though they claim themselves that their religion is central to their objectives, well, these are nuanced arguments. And far too complicated for those dumb country bumpkin conservatives to grasp.

Anyone who did not support President Obama is clearly a racist.

It is simply impossible that they might object to his lies. Lies about Benghazi, health care, rule by unconstitutional executive fiat, or deals with Iran in the face of Iran’s proud boast to destroy both Israel and America. Nope, if you disliked Obama, there was nothing nuanced about it. You are a racist. Plain and simple! Ditto for Kamala Harris. In her case, you are objecting to both her skin color and her gender. Never mind that she changes her positions with the direction of the wind. You just can’t handle a woman being within a heartbeat of the presidency! That’s all! What?

You say you supported Sarah Palin for vice-president and Michele Bachmann for president? They don’t count! Conservative women aren’t true women. Do you say you also support Ben Carson for president? He doesn’t count either. He’s not really black. He’s an Oreo, black on the outside, white on the inside!

Conservatives do not have the option of not supporting liberal agendas

If a Christian business will not cater to a gay wedding, never mind all this “free exercise of religion guaranteed by the First Amendment” nonsense. Once again, this is now a civil rights issue. On the other hand, should a Muslim business refuse a request to cater a wedding with pork due to their religious convictions, just leave them alone! Haven’t the poor Muslims been through enough trying to explain that Muslim terrorists are not really Muslims? We owe them one!

Besides, it’s a little less safe to confront Muslims than it is to confront Christians. But we won’t go into those reasons, because if we did, we would be guilty of hate speech.

We believe that policemen are good, decent, hard-working people

The blue are just men and women who are doing their jobs when they arrest a woman who defies orders and opens up her salon. (Salon A La Mode Owner, Shelley Luther Arrested: ‘Feeding My Kids Isn’t Selfish, I’m Not Closing The Salon’)

However, despite doing the bidding of liberals, those same liberals will riot because the police are evil racists who should all be defunded. Particularly if those police should they try to prevent shootings, beatings, and buildings being burnt down in the name of Black Lives Matter.

Moreover, we believe all black lives matter except the lives of black policemen, black business owners whose buildings were burnt down, black babies put to death in abortions, black children being shot as a result of anarchy in the streets and any black conservatives.

In the name of tolerance, free thought, open discussion, personal choice, and sound reason, we the undersigned do proudly uphold this latest incarnation of the Liberal Manifesto.

Signed The Democrat – Socialist Party