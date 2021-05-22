The 1619 Project saying that “racism is in America’s DNA” is simply wrong

WASHINGTON: The author of The New York Times 1619 Project which argues essentially that the American society is inherently racist and has been from the beginning was recently hired to teach at the University of North Carolina. When Nikole Hannah-Jones was denied tenure, the 1619 Project came under renewed scrutiny. As school districts in various parts of the country adopt this curriculum for their schools, claiming America is inherently racist, it is good that we further examine the thesis of this enterprise.

Many respected historians have taken sharp issue with the 1619 Project. A letter to The New York Times from Princeton historian Sean Wilentz and such other prominent historians as James McPherson, Gordon Wood, and Victoria Bynum, says the project “reflected a displacement of historical understanding by ideology.” The letter is rooted in a vision of American history as a slow, uncertain march toward a more perfect Union. One passage in Hannah-Jones’ introductory essay says,

“One of the primary reasons the colonists decided to declare their independence from Britain was because they wanted to protect the institution of slavery as abolitionist sentiment was rising in Britain.”

Quite to the contrary, Prof. Wilentz sees the rising anti-slavery movement in the colonies and its influence on the Revolution as a radical break from millennia in which human slavery was accepted around the world. He declares:

“To teach children that the American Revolution was fought in part to secure slavery would be giving a fundamental misunderstanding, not only of what the American Revolution was all about but what America stood for and has stood for since the founding.”

Historians point out that slavery was a part of recorded history from the very beginning.

It existed in Ancient Greece and Rome and at the time the Constitutional Convention met in 1787, it was legal everyplace in the world. The notion that slavery was, somehow, America’s “original sin” is completely ahistorical. Indeed, the idea that the American Revolution was fought to protect slavery because the anti-slavery feeling was growing in England is without foundation. In fact, the anti-slavery sentiment was far stronger in the American colonies at that time. Prof, Wilentz sees the rising anti-slavery movement in the colonies and its influence on the Revolution as a radical break from thousands of years in which human slavery was accepted around the world.





Beyond this, the American Revolution was kindled in New England, This is where pre-war anti-slavery sentiment was strongest. Early patriots like James Otis, John Adams, and Thomas Paine were opposed to slavery and the Revolution helped fuel the abolitionist movement. The 1619 Project expresses pessimism that “a majority of white people will abandon racism.” The idea that a majority of white Americans are “racist” is itself false. It makes readers wonder what country the author has been living in.

In the Civil War, 360,222 white Americans lost their lives in the fight against slavery. The 1619 Project sounds as if the South won the Civil War.

The 1619 Project declares that “anti-black racism is in the very DNA of this country.”

I wonder if Hannah-Jones was been living in the same country as the rest of us. Slavery was an extraordinary evil but was hardly “original” to America. Historically, people became slaves in a variety of ways. Many gave up their freedom because of economic necessity. In ancient Babylon, Egypt, and Rome and among black Africans and Aztecs, a man who could not pay his debts sold himself into slavery to his creditor. Slavery through violence has also been common throughout history. People were kidnapped by raiders, captured in war, or sent as tribute to the governments of conquered peoples.

From the 1500s to the 1800s Europeans from France, Great Britain, Spain, Portugal, and the Netherlands shipped ten million slaves from Africa to the Western Hemisphere.

There is also the story of white slavery in America as well that the 1619 Project ignores.

“…You know, boss, dese days dere is three kind of people. Lowest down is a layer of white folks, then in de middle is a layer of colored folks, and on top is de cream, a layer of good white folks…

When the Constitution was written in 1787, many delegates to the Philadelphia convention wanted to eliminate slavery from America

Among those founders are Alexander Hamilton, John Jay, and Benjamin Franklin. In 1787, no other country in the world had made slavery illegal. However, American did eliminate the international slave trade in 1808. It was clearly a sin and it is equally clear is the fact that it was not ‘original” to America. In retrospect, we can argue that it should have been eliminated at the beginning. But the Framers knew that changes would be needed as the country moved forward. They created the amending process. (George Washington on the abolition of slavery, 1786)

They were in many ways far ahead of their time. In the First Amendment, they provided religious freedom for all, a really unique idea at that time. They opened immigration to men and women from throughout the world. Already in the colonial period, 18 languages were spoken in New Amsterdam when it became New York. All these people would become Americans bound together not by common ancestry or common religion. But by a common commitment to freedom.

Black Americans have indeed suffered from slavery and the years of segregation that followed.

We should all regret this aspect of our history. But we had an ability to change and move forward today as they did in 1787. Think of what has happened in my lifetime alone. I lived in Virginia in the years of segregation. Black men and women could only eat in separate restaurants, use “Colored only” restrooms, drink from “Colored only” water fountains, and use separate waiting rooms at airports and train stations. They had to sit at the back of the bus.

I remember 1957 when President Eisenhower sent troops to Little Rock to integrate the schools.

Then, slowly, things changed. Moved forward. We passed the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Black Americans, in possession of equal rights, moved forward. Respected black men and women became Secretaries of State, Chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Supreme Court Justices, and, finally, President of the United States.





Could this have happened if “racism is in our DNA” as the 1619 Project tells us?

Sadly, racism still exists in our society. But it has been in steady retreat. The goal of men and women of goodwill, the vast majority of Americans, has been the achievement of Martin Luther King’s dream of a genuinely “color-blind society.”

Whatever the motives of its author, the 1619 Project moves us in the opposite direction. Even The New York Times, in its response to Prof. Wilentz, agreed that the 1619 Project had overstated its case. Particularly in falsely arguing that defense of slavery was a goal of the American Revolution.

About the Author:

Allan Brownfeld is a veteran writer who has spent decades working in and around Washington, D.C. Brownfeld earned his B.A. from the College of William and Mary, J.D. from the Marshall-Wythe School of Law of the College of William and Mary. His M.A. from the University of Maryland. Served as a member of the faculties of St. Stephen’s Episcopal School, Alexandria, Virginia, and the University College of the University of Maryland. The recipient of a Wall Street Journal Foundation Award, he has written for such newspapers as The Houston Press, The Washington Evening Star, The Richmond Times-Dispatch, and The Cincinnati Enquirer. His column appeared for many years in Roll Call, the newspaper of Capitol Hill. His articles have appeared in The Yale Review, The Texas Quarterly, Orbis, Modern Age, The Michigan Quarterly, The Commonwealth, and The Christian Century. Visit his Writers Page to learn more.