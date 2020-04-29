Tara Reade speaks out, relegated to nonperson by media’s Biden narrative

WASHINGTON. It’s sad to see former Vice President Joe Biden enter what Shakespeare called the seventh age of man: “… second childishness and mere oblivion. Sans teeth, sans eyes, sans taste, sans everything.”

Biden, And so, it has fallen to others to do Biden’s remembering. Like his former Senate aide, Tara Reade.

But more on that later.

When you’re a star

Back in 2005, New York real estate mogul Donald J. Trump gave Access Hollywood’s Billy Bush a rundown on the benefits women afford men in the entertainment field.





“When you’re a star… you can do anything… Grab them by the p###y… You can do anything.”

The videotape surfaced just prior to the 2016 presidential election and was thought to be the final nail in Trump’s political coffin. But there is nothing in what Trump said that was untrue.

As was learned soon after, the Hollywood and television industries have for years tolerated such sexual antics from the likes of producer Harvey Weinstein, financier Jeffery Epstein, and news anchors Matt Lauer and Chris Matthews.

These actions are what spurred the #MeToo movement.

The Brett Kavanaugh affair

But the movement was tarnished when it became a cudgel to bludgeon an innocent man in the form of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. His only crime is that as a member of the US Supreme Court he might vote to overturn the ridiculous notion that our nation’s Founders enshrined a woman’s right to kill her unborn child somewhere between the lines of the US Constitution.

Kavanaugh, however, was accused of sexual assault while in high school by Professor Christine Blasey Ford, who came across as an emotionally overwrought extraterrestrial abductee, recounting their time in the mother ship.

Ford’s fantastic claim of sexual assault was diminished by the three people she said witnessed the event. All three signed affidavits attesting that they neither witnessed nor knew of such an assault.

Do you believe?

But we were all admonished to “believe” Ford’s extravagant claims based solely on her anguished tears.

Democratic Senator Mazie Hirono told the press:

“Not only do women like Dr. Ford, who bravely comes forward, need to be heard, but they need to be believed… We cannot continue the victimization and the smearing of someone like Dr. Ford.”

She had a few choice words for those males not easily convinced,

“And I just want to say to the men in this country: just shut up and step up. Do the right thing for a change.”

With that in mind, do you remember what Trump told Billy Bush? You know, that line about male celebrities feeling entitled to grab women a certain way? Well, that’s exactly the way Tara Reade says Joe Biden grabbed her back in 1993.





Release the documents

Reade told Fox News that her official complaint is among Biden’s senatorial records. (Tara Reade blasts Hillary Clinton after Biden endorsement: She’s ‘enabling a sexual predator’)

“I’m calling for the release of the documents being held by the University of Delaware that contain Biden’s staff personnel records because it will have my complaint form, as well as my separation letter and other documents. Maybe if other staffers that have tried to file complaints would come to light – why are they under seal? And why won’t they be released to the public?”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

The University of Delaware told Fox that Biden’s records are…

“… still being processed” and will “remain closed to the public until two years after Mr. Biden retires from public life.”

Back in 1993, Reade’s mother even called Larry King’s CNN program to say her daughter’s complaint to congressional authorities went nowhere.

“The only thing she could have done,” she told King, “was to go to the press. And she chose not to do it out of respect for him.”

Media narratives

Was it really out of “respect” or just plain fear? Not fear of reprisals from Senator Biden, but fear of getting the cold shoulder from a media dazzled and attracted by the celebrity of Democratic pols, like starstruck ingénues drawn to the power and pull of Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein once said,

“The secret of making movies is having the strongest possible script.”

So far, the media hasn’t done much reporting on the sexual allegations leveled against Biden by Tara Reade. This despite corroborating statements made by those close to her in the 1990s. It’s been relegated to the status of a non-story by the same media who for almost three years insisted Trump “colluded” treasonously with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

That story, like that of Biden’s intelligence, verve, and virtue, are the products of media narratives and not truth. For as Shakespeare said, “The play’s the thing.”

Or, in the words of Harvey Weinstein,

“People want to see big, escapist fare. They don’t want to be challenged to think.”

That certainly holds true for Joe Biden and his supporters where Tara Reade is concerned.

Actress and #MeToo activist Alyssa Milano said as much in a tweet:

“I just don’t feel comfortable throwing away a decent man that I’ve known for 15 years… without there being a thorough investigation… I’m sure that the mainstream media would be jumping all over this if they found more evidence…”

I’m aware of the new developments in Tara Reade’s accusation against Joe Biden. I want Tara, like every other survivor, to have the space to be heard and seen without being used as fodder. I hear and see you, Tara. #MeToo — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 28, 2020

She shouldn’t hold her breath. The mainstream media is no more interested in Tara Reade’s story than was Larry King or CNN back in 1993.

That’s because Tara Reade’s story doesn’t fit the narrative. And for our media, the narrative’s the thing.

Top Images: (Left) then Senator Joe Biden. (Right) Tara Reade in 1993. Photos: US Senate.