Tara Reade fingers Biden for fingering her. Proof emerges on Larry King.

WASHINGTON, DC: Tara Reade’s claim that Senator Joe Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993 got substantial support with the emergence of a film clip from Larry King Live from August 1993 in which her mother, Jeanette Altimus, called into the show to report her daughter’s sexual harassment. This stunning development reinforces the veracity of Reade’s story, as reported by The Intercept. (NEW EVIDENCE SUPPORTING CREDIBILITY OF TARA READE’S ALLEGATION AGAINST JOE BIDEN EMERGES – The Intercept)

Reade says she told her brother, Collin Moulton, another close friend, and her mother of the assault at the time of the attack. Her brother and friend confirmed her account to The Intercept. Furthermore, Reade told the Intercept that her mother had called into the Larry King Show and discussed the incident.

#BREAKING: HERE is the video from August 11,1993’s ‘Larry King Live’ described by @TheIntercept (and Tara Reade) as allegedly featuring her mother calling in and alluding to Reade’s sexual assault claims against @JoeBiden (blog here by @ScottJW) https://t.co/fCgEqBnX7n pic.twitter.com/V5FGHskv56 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 24, 2020



The Intercept published transcripts of the phone call.

Then an enterprising Internet sleuth found the video. The latest evidence to emerge shows Reade’s mother Jeanette Altimus calling into the Larry King Show in August 1993. The same month that Reade left Biden’s staff. Ms. Altimus, Reade’s mother, anonymously asking a panel’s advice on her daughter’s ‘problems’ with a ‘prominent senator’.

“Yes, hello. I’m wondering what a staffer would do besides go to the press in Washington? My daughter has just left there, after working for a prominent senator, and could not get through with her problems at all, and the only thing she could have done was go to the press, and she chose not to do it out of respect for him,” the caller says.

“In other words, she had a story to tell but, out of respect for the person she worked for, she didn’t tell it?” King asks. “That’s true,” the woman responds before King cuts away to the panel to discuss her claim.

Reade says that woman is Jeanette Altimus, her mother.

“This is my mom. I miss her so much and her brave support of me,” Reade tweeted about her mother, who died in 2016.

Thank you to those who found the Larry King episode I told reporters about. My mother was so brave and supportive. It has been an emotional day to hear her voice again. How I wish she knew how much I appreciated her love hug your mother if you can. ❤ pic.twitter.com/1zGlLp9vqr — taratweets ( Alexandra Tara Reade) (@ReadeAlexandra) April 25, 2020

According to The Intercept:

“The call also calls into question the credibility of Biden’s denial. To be true, Reade would have had to have lied to her friend, brother, and mother about having complained to Biden’s office. There is no obvious reason Reade would make up a story to those closest to her about the Senate office not taking Biden’s harassment seriously, while at the same time resisting pressure to go to the press.”

As Intercept senior editor Glenn Greenwald added: “Tara Reade isn’t going away no matter how many times partisan opportunistic hacks … are sent out to try to smear, demean & discredit her,” he tweeted. “Nobody is going to let the Democratic Party play games with weaponizing sexual assault allegations”, Greenwald concluded. “Sorry.”

Tara Reade isn’t going away no matter how many times partisan opportunistic hacks like Amanda Marcotte and Joan Walsh are sent out to try to smear, demean & discredit her. Nobody is going to let the Democratic Party play games with weaponizing sexual assault allegations. Sorry. pic.twitter.com/CptlFtRhrf — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 25, 2020



Tara Reade has been consistently truthful

Before the clip emerged Reade recalled the phone call with Larry King.

“I remember it being an anonymous call and her saying my daughter was sexually harassed and retaliated against and fired, where can she go for help? I was mortified,” Reade said.

Reade told Politico last month: “She called him, I think, ‘a prominent senator,'” Reade said in an interview last month. “She didn’t get into the assault, she got into the harassment. She said my daughter was sexually harassed by a very prominent senator, and then they retaliated and fired her.”

The confirmation of her story by her brother, her friend, and now her mother is irrefutable evidence that the incident occurred. Reade has filed a criminal complaint with the police in the District of Columbia, even though the statute of limitations has expired.

DC police say the investigation is open and ongoing.

Biden sexually assaulted Reade in 1993

Tara Reade claims Biden put his finger in her vagina during an incident where she was asked to deliver a gym bag to then-Senator Biden.

Reade said she tracked down Biden on Capitol Hill and he remembered her name.

‘And then we were alone. And it was the strangest thing. There was no, like, exchange really, he just had me up against the wall,’ she said.

She said she was wearing a work skirt, but no pantyhose.

‘He just had me up against the wall and the wall was cold,’ she said. ‘His hands were on me and underneath my clothes. He went down my skirt and then up inside it and he penetrated me with his fingers. He was kissing me at the same time,’ she said.

She said that when she ‘pulled back,’ Biden ‘looked annoyed.’

Biden’s phrase “Come on man” sounds familiar

Reade said Biden said to her, ‘Come on man, I heard you liked me.’

‘He implied that I had done this,’ she told the podcast host. At first Reade didn’t want to mention the other quote that got stuck in her head, but then she told Halper what it was. ‘You’re nothing to me,’ she claimed the senator said to her. ‘Nothing.’

Her brother backed up large parts of her story, including Biden saying Reade was “nothing” to him. The Larry King video is conclusive proof of Reade’s story, particularly in that it confirms what Reade had been saying in interviews for months.

The MeToo movement spells trouble for Biden

Support for Reade has started coming from Democrat commentators, which signals real problems for Biden’s candidacy for President. Critical mass is forming.

‘In 1993 the mother of Tara Reade was so disturbed by what her daughter told her @JoeBiden did to her, & the lack of help she said she got from his staff, that she called Larry King to talk about it the week Tara stopped working for him,’ said activist Shaun King.

‘TARA READE IS TELLING THE TRUTH’, tweeted actress and #MeToo advocate Rose McGowan.

TARA READE IS TELLING THE TRUTH https://t.co/TEBxzLQ2dU — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 24, 2020

Others highlighted that the new clip provides evidence that Reade complained to Biden’s office in 1993.

‘This is an important piece of additional reporting further bolstering the claims of #TaraReade, and undermining the story that has been told by the Biden campaign that no one EVER complained of harassment in his office,’ wrote The Hill reporter Krystal Ball.

Tara Reade has put the finger on Joe Biden for fingering her in the halls of Congress.

Graphic though this may sound, it is the truth of what occurred. Now we will see whether the same people who savaged Brett Kavanaugh will ignore this. Will the Democrat establishment and the American people stand by and let Dementia Joe continue his quest to undermine the Republic and restore the Coup Plotters to power.

I certainly hope not.