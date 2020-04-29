Tara Reade: Biden “raped me”, Hillary Clinton enables “sexual predators”

WASHINGTON, DC: Tara Reade responded to Hillary Clinton’s endorsement of Joe Biden with a scathing attack on both. Ms. Reade emphasizing her allegation that Joe Biden “raped me”. Ms. Reade pointing out that Hillary Clinton is a serial enabler of sexual predators.

Reade’s forceful response made clear that her voice will not be silenced. Her impassioned indictment of Biden and Clinton is a clarion call against hypocrisy.

“I will not be smeared, dismissed or ignored”, Reade declares.

Reade’s former neighbor Linda LaCasse spoke on the record with Business Insider recalling when Reade tearfully and specifically discussed Joe Biden fingering her in the halls of Congress several years after the time of the sexual assault. (Report: Biden accuser spoke to neighbor of alleged assault)

Reade told Fox News immediately after Clinton’s endorsement:

“I voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. I voted for her in the primary. I’m a lifelong Democrat. But yet, what I see now is someone enabling a sexual predator and it was my former boss, Joe Biden, who raped me.”

“Hillary Clinton has a history of enabling powerful men to cover up their sexual predatory behaviors and their inappropriate sexual misconduct. We don’t need that for this country. We don’t need that for our new generation coming up that wants institutional rape culture to change.”

She added: “I will not be smeared, dismissed or ignored. I stand in truth and I will keep speaking out.”

Hillary Clinton: A history of coddling sex predators

Whether its Bill Clinton, or Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein, Meth killer Ed Buck, and now with Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton has repeatedly defended and empowered known sexual predators. All while demeaning and degrading the women (or in Ed Buck’s case the men) who accuse them. Think Juanita Broderick. Kathleen Willey (also a Democrat). (The rape allegation against Bill Clinton, explained)





And now Tara Reade.

The silence from the media is deafening. CNN and MSNBC had Numerous opportunities to ask Joe Biden and his numerous surrogates about Tara Reade’s allegations. They failed to do so. What happened to “believing all women”? What happened to the Kavanaugh standard? We know what happened. It’s really “Believe all women “when they are accusing a Republican.”

Tara Reade’s bravery is a true inspiration

However, the Tara Reade the media is ignoring isn’t a Republican. She’s a lifelong Democrat. Support and corroboration of her story continue to emerge.

Linda LaCasse recalls Reade telling her about Biden’s sexual assault in 1995 or 1996, several years after the sexual assault. (Tara Reade’s ex-neighbor corroborates Biden assault allegation: ‘I remember talking about it’) She lived next door to Reade in 1995 and 1996 in an apartment complex near the beach in Morro Bay, California, a seaside community between Santa Barbara and Monterey.

LaCasse says Reade told her she had been assaulted by Biden.

“I remember her saying, here was this person that she was working for and she idolized him,” LaCasse says. “And he kind of put her up against a wall. And he put his hand up her skirt and he put his fingers inside her. She felt like she was assaulted, and she really didn’t feel there was anything she could do.”

LaCasse said that she remembers Reade getting emotional while telling the story. “She was crying. She was upset. And the more she talked about it, the more she started crying. I remember saying that she needed to file a police report.”

“I have to support her just because that’s what happened,” LaCasse said. “We need to stand up and tell the truth.”

“We were talking about violent stories,” LaCasse said, “because I had a violent situation. We just started talking about things and she just told me about the senator that she had worked for and he put his hand up her skirt.”

The Democrat establishment moves quickly to smear Reade

LaCasse acknowledged that coming forward to support an allegation against the Democratic presidential nominee “may have repercussions for me.” But she told Business Insider she has no political ax to grind and intends to vote for Biden.

“I personally am a Democrat, a very strong Democrat,” she said. “And I’m for Biden, regardless. But still I have to come out and say this.”

In March, she shared a link on Facebook to a story detailing Reade’s allegations, with the message,

“This is my good friend Tara Reade, who was assaulted by Joe Biden in 1993.” After seeing how political operatives and news organizations responded to the claim LaCasse said she decided to come forward.

“She didn’t ask me to,” LaCasse said. “I volunteered to do that just recently. If this was me, I would want somebody to stand up for me. It takes a lot of guts to do what she’s doing.”

Tara Reade fears for her safety

Reade’s Story has been corroborated by her brother, Collin Moulton, and several close friends to both The Intercept and to Business Insider. In a stunning development, a tape emerged of her late mother, Jeanette Altimus, calling into Larry King Live in August 1973 to confirm the allegations. Reade has also filed a police complaint, for several reasons even though the statue of limitations has expired.





As she told the Washington Examiner, Reade, 56, says an incident report was filed for “safety reasons.”

For the purpose of establishing a paper trail in case, “something happened to me.” To show that she is serious about her allegation since it is illegal to make a false police report.

So here is a woman, a staunch Democrat, making credible allegations against Joe Biden and not one senior Democrat, man or woman, have come to her defense. Where is Mazie Hirono when you need her? Why was Stacey Abrahms silent on the subject?

More importantly, why was she not asked about it on the two Sunday talk shows she appeared on? Why isn’t Amy Klobuchar being asked about it? Why do Reade and LaCasse claim they are staunch democrats alleging they will be voting for the serial predator anyway?

Most importantly, why hasn’t Joe Biden answered questions about it directly?

Why is no one asking Joe Biden about allegations of sexually assaulting Tara Reade? What about the multiple contemporary witnesses, including the voice of her dead mother. All of whom confirm her story. In numerous interviews with CNN and MSNBC, the subject hasn’t even come up.

Just as Hunter Biden was off-limits during the primaries, Tara Reade seems off-limits now. Unfortunately for Democrats and Biden the COVID-19 news cycle will come to an end.

And Joe Biden will have to answer for Tara Reade

How can he have a women’s forum, with Hillary Clinton endorsing him, and ignore an increasingly credible story that he raped a young staffer? It defies imagination. A predatory sex assault that continues to receive increasing, contemporary corroboration. Verification from witness after witness.

Yet the same people who crucified Brett Kavanaugh, in the media and the Democrat party, are shockingly silent. Do we need actual Capital Hill surveillance footage of Biden’s hand up her dress before we realize that Tara Reade is telling the truth? How unlike the Brett Kavanaugh media lynching, where there was no corroboration.

Where is the media now when Tara Reade has a story to tell? Where are all those Democrats, male or female, who “believe all women”.

Hillary Clinton endorsing Joe Biden is as surprising as Hillary Clinton attacking Juanita Broderick and Paula Jones. In 2016, The Washington Post questioned Clinton’s defense of her husband and attacks on his accusers. From Enabler or family defender? How Hillary Clinton responded to husband’s accusers

Her detractors, though, say that Clinton has unfairly lashed out over the years at the women involved in her husband’s indiscretions. Her responses­ have forced her to walk a fine line during the campaign on sexual assault issues, even as she builds strong political support among female voters.

Clinton’s defense of Biden is, as expected, as stringent as her defending Harvey Weinstein, all the way up until she didn’t. Even as Bill Clinton flew on the Lolita Express with Jeffery Epstein and Hillary was hanging with meth killer Ed Buck.

Besides, if Joe Biden doesn’t get elected, the coup plotters will all hang. Hillary knows that.

In the long run, that’s what it’s all about. That’s what it has always been about since Trump won in 2016. A malignant Democrat quest for power that went from the Steele Dossier to the Russia Hoax to the Mueller Weissman inquisition to the impeachment hoax.

Now amateur gynecologist Joe Biden has secured the endorsement of serial sex predator enabler Hillary Clinton.

Except that Tara Read is no pushover. She will not go quietly into this good night. Tara Reade has Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton by the balls. The squeeze is on.