Super Tuesday Impact: Bernie Sanders race to the White House is only his to lose

WASHINGTON: The curmudgeonly septuagenarian from Vermont has seemingly achieved the possible. The Socialist, some same Communist wanna-be, is being seen as a real threat to winning the Democrat primary.

The Real Clear Politics poll for Super Tuesday has Sanders leading in California, Texas, Minnesota, Vermont, Maine, Colorado, and Utah. The overall contest going to Sanders followed by 29, Biden 18, Bloomberg 15, Warren 10, Gabbard 1. How the DNC will distribute early votes and votes cast today for Buttigieg, Steyer, and Klobuchar yet to be seen.

However, Jane Sanders should not be choosing color schemes for the Oval Office yet.

Incumbent President Donald J. Trump is double digits ahead of Senator Sanders. Even with Coronavirus and the stock market in correction mode, support for President Trump is not waning. It is increasing. According to Gallup, Trump’s latest job approval rating is 49. Compare this with approval ratings for past Presidents at this same time in their Presidency and Trump’s approval rating is more than Barack Obama, just below George W. Bush.

Baby boomers, or boomers as the Gen X crowd calls them, are old enough to remember the fights against tyranny – from World War II through the war in Afghanistan; from the attack at Pearl Harbor to the attack on the Twin Towers – yet young enough to make it to the polls.

Unfortunately for Democrats, this largest voting block will be voting for many years, if not a good decade or more, to come.

Coronavirus a challenge for the White House

Democrats are creating new levels of hysteria over this virus. Yes, it is serious. Yes, it is globally spread. But no, while it might be responsible for some deaths in the U.S., the flu kills every season. Not to make light of any loss, but the reality is that people, particularly the elderly, the very young and the health compromised, die from the flu and its variants.

Coronavirus is more virulent than most strains, mostly because being able to detect the virus, or its forms of transmission is a bit of a mystery. But it is a mystery the U.S. health professionals from Johns Hopkins and the Center for Disease Control will solve along with experts from around the world.

In the meantime, the President encourages Americans to stay calm and be alert.

How can you protect yourself from the Coronavirus?

Commonsense and the same precautions you take during any cold and flu season. The CDC recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask. CDC does not recommend that people who are well should be wearing a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including coronavirus. Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of coronavirus to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.



Donald Trump will win re-election over Sanders, Biden or Bloomberg in 2020.

Historical trends, a great economy and a socialist for an opponent bear that out. And while Sanders will lose to Trump, many predicting in a landside, the real loser of this battle will be Joe Biden. Instead of retiring as the former Vice President to the first Black president, he will be the failed candidate.

His legacy will not be his years in the Senate, but his gaffes – his many, many gaffes – leading to some to question if he is mentally all there. (Greg Gutfeld says Biden’s ‘mental confusion’ on debate stage makes him ‘sad’: ‘It’s no longer funny to me‘)