Summertime 2020: The Top 30 Hottest Political Women

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2020 — Father’s Day has come and gone. Dad was denied the right to enjoy the NHL and NBA Finals. Baseball may never happen. At least Summer is upon us, so it is time to give Dad the gift that keeps on giving. Men like to look at pictures of attractive women, and it is time to reveal the names of the Top 30 Hottest Political Women of 2020.

This year’s list has been divided into the top 10 liberals, centrists and conservatives. Age is no barrier. Hot is hot. Some deserving women were left off of the list solely to give others a chance. Also, each woman must in some way be publicly active politically or she loses eligibility.

In 2012, Eva Longoria campaigned for President Obama.

Since then she has stayed quiet, removing herself from contention. Shannen Doherty has a lifetime beauty award. The moment she gets back into politics, she rockets to the top because she is Shannen Doherty.

Many of the women were asked in advance if they would be offended about being considered for this type of list. Even liberal nominees wondered who could possibly be so hyper-sensitive. Some upper-middle-class white college girls at Brandeis can likely answer that question better.





After all, real women, and men for that matter, actually like being told they are attractive. With that, here are The Top 30 Hottest Political Women of 2020.

LEFTISTS/DEMOCRATS:

10.) Weijia Jiang — She is the angriest of the angry leftist media. The White House Correspondents Association is known for leftist hostility, but Jiang takes it to another level. When President Trump referred to the Chinese virus, she took offense because she is Chinese. She takes offense to everything, and even deserves a Jason Blair fiction award for crying wolf about being called “Kung Flu.” She refuses to say which Trump official said this to her, bringing into question whether she made it up.

9.) Kim Yo-Jong — She may or may not be the current leader of North Korea. Nobody outside of the hermit kingdom seems to know if her brother Kim Jung Un is alive or dead. She is ruthless and totally devoted to the regime. She is attractive if one can overlook the genocidal maniacal aspects.

8.) Kathleen Courtney Hochul — The Lieutenant Governor of New York does something, but nobody seems to know what. Given that Governor Andrew Cuomo is an egomaniac constantly working on his presidential resume, his deputy is often needed to mind the store. Cuomo is mainly known for placing infected Coronavirus patients in nursing homes and killing seniors. Hochul would be smart to maintain her distance and claim she just handles ribbon-cutting ceremonies and funerals.

7.) Jacob Frey — The Mayor of Minneapolis makes Georgia’s Jon Ossoff seem manly. Frey is technically not female, but liberals have taught us that gender is just a social construct. He is what is known as a metrosexual, also known as a beta male. He became a Hollywood darling by being able to smile and grovel in front of violent leftist Black Lives Matter activists. His resemblance to Pajamaboy gives him a bright future in the party of emasculated Ossificated males. He spent 2020 watching white Antifa leftists burn down black-owned businesses in the name of tolerance, diversity, and inclusion.

6.) Tulsi Gabbard — This Hawaiian beauty was more than just a congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate. She resigned from the Democrat National Committee when they tried to rig the 2016 primary in favor of Hillary Clinton and away from her preferred candidate Bernie Sanders. In 2020 she ran against Sanders as a saner version of him. Despite winning rave reviews for exposing the utterly shallow Kamala Harris, Gabbard was never able to reach the 1% threshold in the polls. Democrat women were jealous of her.

5.) Keisha Bottoms — The Mayor of Atlanta responded to riots in her city by doing nothing. When a white police officer named Garrett Rolfe killed a black criminal named Rashard Brooks, Bottoms led the reverse racism revenge cavalry. Rolfe was charged with first-degree murder, a death penalty offense. Mayor Apple Bottoms is a black woman desperate to become Joe Biden’s Vice President. If killing a white cop to advance her political ambitions is necessary, then she shall do exactly that.

4.) Nuri Martinez — The President of the Los Angeles City Council is normally known for destroying the Los Angeles school system and dumbing down the children of Los Angeles. This pretty but useless bureaucrat became relevant when she led the charge to defund the police in Los Angeles public schools. The next time there is a school shooting, thank Martinez for having the courage to put politics and mob rule above basic common sense.

3.) Kamala Harris — This senator from California literally slept her way into power. She was San

Francisco Mayor Willie Brown’s girlfriend. In exchange for sex, he appointed her to six-figure government jobs. Even the normally emotionless and passionless Barack Obama admitted that she was hot. She once grilled a CIA nominee about climate change, due to a lack of understanding of what the CIA does.





Nonetheless, Harris glides through life by laughing at her own jokes and tossing her hair. Her presidential campaign crumbled when she was exposed as a vapid shell totally lacking in substance. Nevertheless, she has rebounded and giggled her way into top contender status as Joe Biden’s vice-presidential choice. To maintain her fictional narrative as a champion and expert of all things black, she keeps her white husband hidden from sight.

2.) Jacinda Ardern — The Prime Minister of New Zealand is a model for the American left. After a tragic shooting, she took steps that American liberals call gun safety measures. Ardern went beyond gun control. She enacted gun confiscation. Like many leftist champions of women, Ardern was accused of covering up a sexual assault by a Labour Party staffer. Like many leftists, Ardern is an agnostic.

This unmarried hot woman became the first New Zealand Prime Minister to give birth while in office.

1.) Gretchen Whitmer — The Governor of Michigan is the epitome of a hot mess. She is incredibly hot, and her tenure has

been a mess. While President Trump is trying to Make America Great Again, Whitmer has adopted the Democrat platform of Return to Failure. She is only in her first term, but destroying Detroit takes little time or effort. She has become Lady Lockdown for exploiting the Coronavirus pandemic to enact the strictest subjugation rules in the nation.

In typical leftist fashion, she has been caught violating her own orders to stay at home. When her husband tried to violate the rules by chartering a boat to travel to other parts of Michigan, Whitmer claimed it was only a joke that was said without her knowledge.

She was briefly on the shortlist to be Biden’s vice-presidential choice, but her lack of substance was matched by her lack of adequate melanin content.

CENTRISTS/INDEPENDENTS:

10.) Julie Banderas — College students may not get Playboy in the dorms, but viewing her on Fox News is the next best thing. This strikingly beautiful and smart woman has graduated from being a Fox News weekend anchor to appearing during the week.

The more we see of her, the better.

9.) Gigi Stone Woods — This former ABC News and current NBC News correspondent does her job without making herself the story.

She created a show for Bloomberg TV entitled “Inspiring Women in Business.” She has even been trained as a volunteer firefighter.

8.) Harris Faulkner —This Fox News reporter plays it straight down the line. She is as stunning as it gets, which is to be expected from a Miss America winner. She knows how to ask tough and fair questions of President Trump without coming across as abrasive or taking gratuitous cheap shots.

She is an ultra-professional journalist in a nation severely lacking them.

7.) Robin Meade — She is more than just the head sled on her Headline News program Morning Express. She is also a singer. That is a rare combination of talent. Yes, a woman can be blindingly gorgeous and still provide a wealth of newsworthy information.

6.) Shannon Bream — This Fox News host is all hard news without a trace of opinion or partisan politics. She exemplifies what a news person’s most important skill should be, reporting without editorializing.

She combines brains with warmth. She is totally professional, radiant, and impossible to dislike.

5.) Lara Logan — This longtime CBS News correspondent is as tough and smart as they come. She has covered every major hotspot around the world. Even after being violently sexually assaulted by Islamists in Egypt, she continued reporting in the Middle East. She has called out her fellow media professionals for letting bias destroy the credibility of the Fourth Estate.

Now a Fox News correspondent and host of “Lara Logan has no agenda,” this brave journalist is taking on Antifa.

4.) Melania Trump — The First Lady is married to a Republican President, but her personal politics are shrouded in mystery.

Ms. Trump is far more stunning than the average model. She speaks five languages fluently. She is also the epitome of grace and class in a political world often found lacking both.

Yet our graceful, beautiful First Lady is frequently attacked by individuals solely motivated by rage and jealousy. At events all around the country, Melania radiates beauty, heat, light and power.

3.) Heyward Donigan — The CEO of Rite Aid has played a critical role during the Coronavirus pandemic. When President Trump holds his business roundtables, she offers invaluable feedback with regards to the drug industry. The search for a COVID-19 vaccine is critical, and Rite Aid will play a vital role in the logistical supply chain. Helping save lives is heroic.

2.) — Until the Coronavirus pandemic, most people did not know the family heir in charge of Dickey’s BBQ Pit. Another Trump business roundtable offered insights into the restaurant industry. 650,000 restaurants exist in America, and they are the number one small business employer.

Dickey is on the front lines of helping feed people and bringing the economy back to life.

1.) Dr. Deborah Birx — When you are one of the smartest women on earth at a critical time in history, you deserve all the

praise that comes your way. Dr. Birx has served as the United States Global AIDS Coordinator for the most recent two presidents, one of each party. She is now the White House Coronavirus Task Force Response Coordinator.

Along with Dr. Anthony Fauci, her daily appearances at the president’s Coronavirus press conferences became must-see TV. She is a pure medicine woman who steers clear of politics. Elegant, classy, and exceptionally bright, Birx provides a calm, reassuring presence in a tense time. While the president makes the final call, he relies heavily on the advice of Dr. Birx.

CONSERVATIVES/REPUBLICANS:

10.) Chanel Rion — This One America News Network correspondent gives the White House Correspondents Association fits.

Because she repeatedly asks questions that call out the hypocrisy and hostility of much of the WHCA, its president Jonathan Karl has banned OANN from White House briefings. Luckily for those believing in non-liberal points of view being represented, President Trump personally overruled Karl. Karl petulantly responded by denying Rion a seat.

The Trump administration responded by allowing her to stand in the back. She is frequently called on as a counter-balance to the four or five leftist agitators who frequently hijack press conferences for their own agenda.

9.) Elise Stefanik —In 2014, at the tender age of 30, this stunning New Yorker was elected to Congress. Now she is spearheading a move to get as many Republican women elected to congress as possible.

She is even willing to primary male incumbents to do so. Unlike Queens firebrand AOC, Stefanik is smart, likable, capable, and educated on issues.

8.) Emily Compagno — The youngest guest host on the Fox News program “The Five” is an unapologetic conservative who can out-argue liberals by sheer force of will. An attorney professionally, she is also a former cheerleader for the Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders.

This automatically makes her smart and beautiful.

7.) Kerri Kupec — The spokeswoman for Attorney General Bill Barr is as calm, rational and effective as her boss. Like hope Hicks, she avoids the spotlight. Her low key style belies a fierce ability to communicate what her boss wishes to convey.

She handles her job with aplomb, and more importantly, without generating controversy or making herself the headline.

6.) Jessica Voyce Lewis — When Dallas Judge Eric Moye bullied and jailed salon owner Shelly Luther, Lewis stepped in to run against him. The entire nation normally does not focus on something as small as a local judicial race.

Moye’s judicial harassment of an American citizen trying to work and survive led to conservative calls for his ouster. For the sake of America and freedom, Lewis must succeed in her quest to replace Moye.

5.) Ashley Moody — The current Florida Attorney General continues the tradition of smart, tough and drop-dead gorgeous Florida attorney generals that began with her predecessor Pam Bondi. Unlike blue states where criminals run wild, Moody has helped Governor Ron DeSantis keep Florida red, pro-citizen and anti-criminal.

By the time she was 31, she was appointed the youngest judge in Florida.

4.) Sara Carter — This investigative reporter has spent over three years busting the door wide open on FBI and DOJ corruption during the 2016 election. She has frequently produced proof that the Obama administration did everything possible to rig that election in favor of Hillary Clinton, including breaking the law. Unlike her liberal counterparts, her sources are real and her reporting is accurate.

She is a goddess of beauty and brains and is the mother of six children. Now a Fox News contributor, Sara Carter reminds journalists what she was taught. Nobody learns anything sitting behind a desk. Great reporters travel to the most dangerous areas themselves and obsessively search for the truth.

3.) Nikki Haley —There are so many reasons to hate the United Nations and so many reasons to love its former United States Ambassador. The former South Carolina Governor was a forceful and successful voice for withdrawing from the failed Iran deal and the thoroughly corrupt United Nations Human Rights Council. She spoke loudly against the Jew-hatred infecting the U.N. Upon leaving the Trump administration on very amicable terms, she has become a rock star at conservative events such as CPAC.

This daughter of Indian immigrants is already being mentioned as a top tier 2024 presidential contender.

2.) Kristi Noem — The former Congresswoman of South Dakota became the state’s Governor. May she stay in the public eye

forever. In addition to being gorgeous, she is one of the most competent and capable chief executives in the nation. When other states were locking down and destroying their economies, Governor Noem became one of the few governors to keep her state open. Social distancing measures were put in place, but South Dakota never closed.

South Dakota remained one of the least affected states from an illness standpoint while staying open for business. For effectively guiding South Dakota through the pandemic, Governor Noem has been a model for other Republican governors and a favorite of the Trump White House.

1.) Kayleigh McEnany — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders left big shoes to fill. McEnany has done so brilliantly. After transferring from the Republican National Committee, McEnany went from helping RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniels to communicating for President Trump.

McEnany is feisty, combative, and totally unwilling to tolerate leftist media belligerence. When the worst of the media liberals engage in hypocrisy, McEnany quickly and forcefully calls out the double standards. She has been marvelous at pointing out that the media invokes Coronavirus regarding Trump events but stays silent about it during leftist riots.

McEnany takes no prisoners and looks charming while decapitating any media lies against the administration. McEnany survived a double mastectomy in 2018 despite being only 32 years old. Preventing breast cancer is tougher than handling Jim Acosta.

For being a great warrior for truth and freedom, McEnany deserves to be the hottest conservative woman of 2020.

Below are links to our previous lists of the hottest political women.

2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 and 2019.