States 2020 Election Audit Updates for AZ, GA, MI, PA, WI and TX

WASHINGTON, D.C.: In our previous article ‘A return to election integrity demands due process goes forward’ CDN promised to revisit the election audits being conducted in the state of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Texas. And here we are on August 2nd with plenty to report.

Despite news reports of the mockingbird media, the Arizona audit, which was the first state forensic audit of the nation, rapidly became a model for the other states. State officials from around the country came to visit the Arizona audit site as observers. Looking for what could be done in their states.

Elected officials of many other states are now following suit to determine the scope and depth of election fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election.

The mainstream media is wrongfully perpetuating lies that President Trump is behind these efforts. Actually, it is the American people who want to see election integrity and faith in our systems returned. Our votes are sacred and cannot and will not be diminished or stolen. The will of the American people is expressed through our elections.

The real big lie is that there was no systematic election fraud in 2020

The following, by state, is the most recent update on election integrity in the 2020 Presidential race





ARIZONA:

State Senator Wendy Rogers (R) was recently offered her ideas on how to move forward after Arizona’s forensic audit. She said there is enough evidence of fraud to begin decertifying 2020 presidential election results in Maricopa County, the most populated county of the state.

The forensic audit found massive irregularities including over 74,000 mail-in ballots that appear to have never been mailed lacking creases or folds. Rogers confirmed the Arizona legislature could decertify the results with a joint resolution but that would require a Senate majority vote.

Rogers said she’s confident Senate President Karen Fann (R) will follow through on enforcement.

“We have to finish the audit, we have to hold the Maricopa County supervisors accountable to include possibly sending them to jail,” stated senator Rogers. “There is already enough information to justify this,” she said.

The Arizona Senate has issued new subpoenas to the Maricopa County supervisors for:

1. Routers with user names and passwords as well as ballot envelopes and voter records.

2. System breach findings.

3. To appear before the Senate on August 2nd for a hearing related to the election audit.

Thus far they have failed to comply and they may all face contempt of the Legislature. Which could well lead to charges with arrests.

Side note: Twitter has now shut down the Arizona Senate Audit’s page without cause. This was the main form of communication the Senate used to communicate with nearly 100,000 followers of that page.

GEORGIA:

VoterGa.org founder and spokesman Garland Favorito is also the plaintiff for the group in a lawsuit relative to election fraud. He presented the group’s amended lawsuit after combing through digital ballot images, tally sheets, and documents connected to the 2020 Presidential election after a hand recount was conducted in Georgia.

The group’s goal is to use forensic techniques such as high-powered microscopes and inspect high-resolution images of absentee ballots in their effort to prove the fraud that led to the loss of President Donald Trump to Joe Biden by about 12,000 votes.

After holding a hearing Henry County Superior Court Chief Judge Brian Amero, ruled that the constitutional claims against three entities (the county, county elections board, and county courts clerk) are barred by sovereign immunity and dismissed.

Favorito’s optimism remains as confident as it was when Judge Amero unsealed the ballots in May.

Fulton County attorneys stopped Favorito’s visit to an election records warehouse asking Judge Amero to dismiss the case and he did not.

Fulton Chairman Robb Pitts (D) said in an email,

“Anything involving humans counting over half a million ballots is open to possible error, which is why we have the machine recounts that catch this.”

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) has called the November 3rd election the most secure in the state’s history, with results that several recounts, including one by hand, have been confirmed. Still, Raffensperger has been a frequent critic of Fulton County’s elections management and his office is said to be conducting its own investigation of it.

Favorito said he still believes they’ll be a step closer to proving President Trump correct about election fraud in Fulton County. He expects Judge Amero to sign off on the close-up inspection in August. Favorito plans to use consultant Jovan Pulitzer whose technology was put to the test in the Arizona audit where Republican lawmakers gave him access to every ballot and voting machine in the state.

“I think we’ll conduct an inspection similar to Arizona,” Favorito said. “They have a full-blown audit, and we’re just inspecting 147,000 ballots, so it’s not going to be at that level of detail. But I’m really confident that that’s going forward.”

MICHIGAN:

State Representative Steve Carra (R) introduced a bill to require a review of the vote calling for a bipartisan board to hire an outside auditor to examine 10% of the precincts in each of Michigan’s 83 counties and 20% of those in Detroit where the greatest irregularities are suspected. ‘Michigan lawyer Lambert confirms fraud in Michigan’s 2020 Election’

Carra said,

“People are framing it as if we’re trying to overturn the election or undo the election. It’s about verifying the election results. Whoever got the most votes should be recognized for getting the most votes.”

Trump supporters in Michigan are campaigning for another audit such as occurred in Arizona. In June hundreds of people participated in a rally in Lansing. They delivered thousands of signed affidavits to elected officials, demanding “a complete audit of the statewide election results and all votes, machines, and software.” ‘Michigan Judge Laura Parker ignores election fraud evidence, witnesses’

It’s unlikely that Carra’s bill will ever become law in Michigan. Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer would have to sign it. She has been viewed as the most tyrannical Governor in the country. In fact, she recently had her emergency powers stripped from her by the Michigan Legislature so she can no longer order any statewide lockdowns.

PENNSYLVANIA:

State Senator Doug Mastriano (R) has proposed an audit of the 2020 Presidential election. On July 7, Mastriano sent letters to three Pennsylvania counties Tioga, York, and Philadelphia. Mastriano wrote if the counties did not respond by July 31 with a plan to comply with his request, “a subpoena may be issued” by the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee, which Mastriano chairs.

His letter requested each of these 3 counties provide:

. Voting machines and ballot-counting equipment, along with their software and security keys “forensic images of all election equipment,” including servers, desktops and laptops, and routers;

. Computer system logs;

. Files of all election results;

. All of the personal information voters provided during the elections in question.

Indications are that the three counties in question do not intend to comply with his requests.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) (who is expected to be the 2022 Democratic frontrunner for governor and a potential opponent to Mastriano for governor) said,

“Should subpoenas be issued, you can expect our office to do everything to protect the Commonwealth, its voters and the free, fair election that was held in Pennsylvania.”

The Pennsylvania Department of State made it clear that it also anticipates a tough battle in court where an unidentified spokesperson said,

“We will oppose any attempt to disrupt our electoral process and undermine our elections at every step and with every legal avenue available.”

Finally, Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid (D) issued a directive to counties prohibiting third-party audits of their voting machines, saying,

“It undermines chain of custody requirements and strict access limitations necessary to prevent both intentional and inadvertent tampering with electronic voting systems.”

TEXAS:

State Representative Steve Toth (R) introduced a bill with 15 other Republicans that would require Gov. Greg Abbott (R), Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R), and state House Speaker Dade Phelan (R) to conduct a forensic audit of the 2020 Presidential election in the state’s largest counties.

The Texas Voter Confidence Act filed by Toth would authorize the governor, the lieutenant governor, and the speaker of the House to select an independent third party to conduct the election audit. The investigation would focus on the votes cast in Texas’ 13 counties with populations over 415,000.

“We need a forensic audit to uncover all the voter fraud,” Toth said in a post on Woodlandsonline, a community website. “Texans want to know more about the claims of voter fraud and deserve to have confidence in their elections. … Voters want to know that their legal vote counts and matters,” he wrote.

In order to avoid having to vote on the audits, the state House Democratic delegation fled en masse to Washington, D.C., to deny Republicans a quorum to enact voting laws to assure future integrity in elections.

Former President Donald Trump carried Texas in the 2020 election; however, President Joe Biden won in the state’s largest metropolitan areas including Houston, Austin, and San Antonio.

WISCONSIN:

State Representative Timothy Ramthun (R) has requested a full forensic audit of the state’s 2020 presidential election. Ramthun would like to see if folded or printed ballots were counted in Wisconsin as they were in Georgia and Arizona.

“We need to create transparency and settle the debate of truth versus conspiracy,” Ramthun said in a statement. “There is nothing of greater importance than ensuring that we uphold our constitutional rights to have a government of, by, and for the people.”

Ramthun wants the state’s Legislative Audit Bureau to analyze machine-folded mail-in ballots and ballots machine-printed as opposed to filled in by hand. He also wants to know if there were some absentee ballots that came back too perfect as if photocopied.

“The findings of two other states (Georgia and Arizona) that show evidence of fraud that saw similar irregularities in their elections. It is our duty as a Legislature to restore confidence in our elections process,” Ramthun said.

Ramthun wants to investigate the “Wisconsin Five”, referring to Milwaukee, Dane, Kenosha, Racine, and Brown counties. Those are Wisconsin’s five most Democratic counties and the counties that saw most of Wisconsin’s “Zuckerbucks.” Zuckerbucks is a reference to money donated by Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook.

Wisconsin has several investigations into the November 2020 election underway including one by the Assembly’s elections committee and one headed by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

Ramthun’s probe would be the latest looking for parallels between what happened in Georgia and Arizona as a pattern of fraud.

What will come of these audits, if election fraud is proven beyond a shadow of a doubt, is unknown. The best we can hope for may be that future elections are held securely and without the possibility of cheating.

########

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a Christian conservative patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development) who prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “- bringing little known facts to people who simply want to know the truth.” Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting. \His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech Follow Mark on:

MeWe

LinkedIn

Gab

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

Parler