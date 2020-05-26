State China Flu orders v. American’s Federal Constitutional rights

WASHINGTON: The news today is so much richer with irony than it has been in decades—or longer. Apparently, as a result of the China Flu orders, this “country” is now considered more as a federal union. Absent republicanism where a qualified majority under the rule of law, governs. Not where everybody votes mob-style. Much more than the nation it has been promoted to be over the past “civil rights” years—read era.

The current barnyard collection of so-called blue state governors demand allegiance to their positions of authority as megalomaniacal “leaders.” They give people orders, as no laws exist, not to work, swim, spit, whatever. This leadership is responsible to no one, apart from their state, if that.

All the King’s Horses, All the King’s Men, cannot put the republic back together again.

The Bill of Rights federal role

Suddenly these governors seem to think the Bill of Rights is a federal one (which is what it was intended) and not a national one as so many people (mostly judges) have voiced by the Fourteenth Amendment. This, of course, is the amendment that has never been properly ratified and is technically nonexistent.





This rogue amendment is applicable because the “federal” government has demonstrated willingness to send federal troops if states deny its legitimacy. This is the amendment that turned federalism on its head and created a national government post-Civil War. (David Lawrence: There is No “Fourteenth Amendment”! )

Part of the great irony. The Republican party was the new party in 1860 which led the attack on republicanism. Nice going, Father Abraham et al.

Not ironic? The Republicans gave us democracy and now the Republicans are now fighting over mail-in voter fraud?

A tale of two state leaders and China Flu Orders

Note the contradiction between two progressive/liberal/Democrats from the same state of Michigan. Debbie Dingle who wants a national check written from a “federal” reserve printing press for three-trillion dollars to be spent nationally from Hawaii to Florida.

Then listen to the petticoat governor, Gretchen Whitmer with her autocratic orders to Michigan citizens to do as they are told by her ladyship, the governor. The governor rules. (Nancy Pelosi Unveils $3 Trillion, 1,815-Page Leftist Coronavirus Bill)

But now several governors are issuing “China Flu orders” as to whatever stupid, petty little nonsense they deem necessary. That is those so-called orders necessary to keep the people safe. That is as if they need some bureaucrat to keep them safe.

On all sides voices from the “right” cry out that we have “constitutionally” protected rights to go to the beach or open our stores, etc. But what constitution?

Note again the contradiction among the various groups: Democrats, Progressives, Liberals, Never-Trumpers, Neocons, and a personal favorite: “Constitutional Scholars.”

The Federal Constitution is relatively brief.

About 7000 words, included within seven articles. If it takes a “scholar” to read and understand it, then it says much about the state of public education. As far as that goes, how can all of these politicians swear to preserve, protect, and defend when they need a “scholar” to explain it.

But then, so what? They lie most of the time anyway.





And federalism is why a federal government ever existed with a separate constitution in the first place. But then what is that worth? The federal constitution guarantees every state a republican form of government. Does that mean in California, Michigan, Pennsylvania or New York? (Guarantee of Republican Form of Government: Article IV. States’ Relations: US Constitution Annotated: Justia )

It appears what has degenerated into color-coded areas with boundaries: red states, blue states; are governed mostly in the blue ones by autocratic forms of government.

And the once federal (now national) government has President Trump who is at least trying to fend off bureaucratic health organizations, hack doctors and career federal employees to bring back some understanding of governance. But he is greatly outnumbered.

So, it won’t be easy. Of the 535 members of congress, it would be shocking if more than a couple of dozen have read the Constitution (the one from Philadelphia) and understand its rudimentary articles.

And you can be sure, fewer than that will admit (if they understand) what Abraham Lincoln did when he did it. Remember? The republic.

So just take your China Flu Orders. Orders are orders.

*************

