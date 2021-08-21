Countdown to Biden’s Taliban hostage crisis: Far worse than Carter’s Tehran (Part 1)

WASHINGTON: The Taliban only has to wait until Biden’s politically based August 31st abandonment date to create the most historic middle-east hostage crisis in world history. Mainstream pundits have steered Americans to look to the fall of Saigon as a historic parallel to Biden’s evacuation of Kabul. In truth, former President Carter’s 1979 Tehran hostage Crisis is the better, more sinisterly familiar, and accurate example.

It appears Biden copied the Tehran hostage crisis to craft his Keystone Cop-like confusion, dismissive denials of heart-wrenching truths, and amateurish unreadiness evacuation policy execution. Here is why it matters.

Ranger Creed: “There’s a statement in the Ranger Creed that says ‘never shall I leave a fallen comrade to fall into the hands of the enemy’. It is at the core of our being as warriors,” affirmed former Army Ranger Matthew Griffin, on Fox News, Thursday, August 19th. Griffin served 4 tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. He also commented, “The Biden administration has created a literal kill zone for the Taliban to target Afghanistan interpreters.”

Carter and Biden’s Panic, Pandemonium, and Retreat Policies created unplanned Chaos

In less than ten days, the Taliban eliminated 20 years of sacrifice, fallen American treasure and two decades of national security protection which had prevented Al-Qaeda-backed training sanctuaries from growing new generations of terrorists to attack the homeland. According to Fox News, the

“White House is depending on the Taliban to give evacuating Americans “safe passage” to the Kabul airport just six weeks after President Biden said that he doesn’t trust the terrorist organization.”

How did America, the greatest 21st-century military power on the face of the earth become haplessly bewildered and defeated by Taliban troops? Nomads who are no better than 8th-century fighting forces hunkered down in caves and rocky terrain? Part of the answer can be found in 1979, when Jimmy Carter, another Democrat President, allowed a group of Iranian college students to capture America’s embassy and take over 50 American hostages, according to the State Department.





Carter, like Biden was equally stubborn and self-assured.

Carter was more committed to the political process than to showing leadership. In his July 15th, Oval Office speech, Carter coined the phrase “national malaise” which would haunt his re-election chances as well as define his inability to lead reported American Rhetoric.

In fact, several months before the Iranian student embassy takeover, Carter was more concerned about projecting the right policies on issues of oil, inflation, and the economy than doing what was necessary to protect the American people.

Rather than taking decisive action on any of those issues, Carter played the part of being the President by giving fatherly fireside chats while wearing sweaters.

Interestingly, at a Camp David meeting a few weeks before the embassy’s capture, Carter was given point-blank advice about his uninspiring, lackluster presidential approach by at least two meeting attendees. One attendee warned, “When we enter the moral equivalent of war, Mr. President, don’t issue us BB guns.”

A southern governor at the same meeting said, “Mr. President, you are not leading this nation — you’re just managing the government.” Carter ignored both men.

Carter let the highly visible target of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran fall, on November 4, 1979, without a single provision to protect it. The rest is dark history. Iranian students seized the embassy and detained more than 50 Americans, ranging from the Chargé d’Affaires to the most junior members of the staff, as hostages. The Iranians held the American diplomats, hostage, for 444 days

Video: How the 1979 Iran hostage crisis unfolded with the Embassy Takeover:

Under Carter, the world’s mightiest military power overtaken by a band of students.

The reaction of the world and America was swift and unrelenting. The crisis dominated daily news broadcasts exposing the truth that Carter was weak, ineffectual, and vacillating. Sound familiar? The Carter Tehran disaster resulted in the second most televised American abandonment in broadcast history.

Behind the 1975 Saigon chaotic rooftop nightmare abandonment.

Of course, that was until now. Biden has surpassed that televised trifecta with the fall of Kabul streamed live via the internet around the globe.

Presidential Ineptness and Lying: One had one and One had both: Guess Who had Both

Carter, like Biden, had a propensity to demonstrate Presidential ineptness which, for both men, appeared to run on the same foreign policy track. While both men were inept, Carter, unlike Biden, was not a liar. After the American hostages were taken, Carter doubled down and compounded his inability to successfully retrieve the hostages from the fervent student followers of Ayatollah Khomeini who returned to Iran in triumph after 15 years of exile according to History.com

In desperation, Carter launched an ill-conceived hostage rescue plan. Thinking to surprise the Ayatollah’s student henchmen and whisk the hostages to safety. A poorly conceived plan that Secretary of State Cyrus Vance did not support.

Instead, the former peanut farmer listened to Zbigniew Brzezinski — Carter’s version of Biden’s woefully underwhelming National Security advisor, Jake Sullivan. According to State Department records,

“Vance had been correct—the 1980 mission was a debacle. But Vance was frustrated and he resigned in protest in April 1980. Cyrus Vance was the first Secretary of State clearly and publicly to tie his resignation to a difference of opinion over policy since William Jennings Bryan in 1915.”

By contrast, Biden was well versed in lending reckless foreign policy advice. Biden considers America as a management problem that he can oversee as if it were a senate committee. A group of politically connected glad-handers.

First, let’s review Biden’s ineptness. Biden’s political pretense at supporting military action, right up until he does not, was very apparent in 1975. Then a young Senator Biden advised then-President, Gerald Ford, to get out of Vietnam. Leaving those who supported America’s effort behind on the embassy rooftop. According to the Washington Post 25-year-old Senator Biden advised Ford that “he was willing to increase U.S. aid only as a way to provide security for a withdrawal, but to do it quickly.”

Biden, unlike Carter, manages by lies, mistruths, policy misleads and marginalizing lives

Biden’s 50+ years as an elected official has taught him that morality and governing constitutional principles are nuisances; lies work much better. Biden’s political portfolio documents a rather long record of being an accomplished liar. Biden has deliberately lied about being endorsed since the 1970s by the NAACP. Last year, that claim was rebutted by NAACP national president, Derrick Johnson, who said in a statement that “the organization does not endorse political candidates,” according to the Daily Mail.

Video: Joe Biden’s lies are legendary. He’s still the same dishonest plagiarist he was 33 years ago.

Barely two days after the Taliban had captured Kabul and the Presidential Palace, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan joined White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki at the podium for a press conference. They took questions and provided dismissive answers on the safety of Americans, Afghan interpreters, and their families. Laughingly saying how they would prevent a potential mass hostage situation from occurring after August 31st.

For the most part, Sullivan provided vacillating answers that would have made Richard Nixon’s press secretary, Ron Ziegler, proud. Ziegler was famous for his non-answer answers.

“It’s necessary to fudge sometimes,” Ziegler once told Richard Nixon. “You have to give political answers. You have to give non-answers,” reported the Washington Post.

Yet, in what could only be be errant moment of factual clarity, Sullivan blundersinto the truth on Tuesday. Sullivan admitted Biden had failed to inform a single world leader about U.S. plans concerning the fall of Kabul. “He has not yet spoken with any other world leaders,” Sullivan said in a press briefing Tuesday reported by Fox News.

The security of Afghanistan was an international effort led by NATO since 2003. For more than 48 hours Biden had not spoken with a single foreign ally leader who was part of the joint Afghanistan defense alliance. Yet somehow Biden did manage to locate a phone at Camp David later Tuesday evening. His call to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 10 PM British time about the Afghanistan debacle. Only by then, Taliban forces were already thwarting the frantic American efforts to evacuate Americans and U.S. Afghan allies thousands of miles away.

This is an inexcusable betrayal of our NATO alliances. Biden relies on the Taliban to give Americans ‘safe passage’ weeks after he doesn’t trust them.

As Biden dithers about the inevitability of chaos, the Taliban plan is fairly obvious. The Taliban 2.0 will keep stalling the U.S. State Department until Biden’s August 31st deadline evaporates. Then, as the Iranian students in 1979 did, take hostage thousands of Americans and Afghan interpreters and their families, based on White House estimates.

The story continues: Wrong on Afghanistan, Biden learning leadership begins at the top (part 2).

