SOTU 2020: The State of the Union address could live up to its hype

CHARLOTTE, NC,: In most years I will go so far as to watch the World Tiddlywinks Championship in order to avoid the State of the Union address. Not this year. It’s guaranteed that all the great things that have been accomplished by our president will be on the agenda. How could they not with Donald Trump at the podium?

Of course, there will be the traditional standing ovations by the party in power while the minority sits on its collective hands, all of which will be carefully counted, tabulated and reported by the media as if those numbers actually mean something.

But this year there’s a twist because the “impeachment heard round the world” that hardly anybody paid attention to will likely draw more viewers this time than all the other impeachment broadcasts combined.





In most years, the media gets an advance peek at the speech, but in most years Donald Trump is not the president. Though Mr. Trump has proven he can be diplomatic and, at times, presidential, it has never been part of his personality to be anything other than vengeful for the most part. Pundits will say he “punches back.”

State of the Union – the 2020 Political Super Bowl

Given the current climate in Washington with the impeachment acquittal vote looming in the Senate, the disastrous Iowa caucus kicking off the 2020 presidential campaigns and Trump’s well-known penchant for ad-libbing at any given moment, this year’s SOTU is the Super Bowl of politics.

Don’t look for any high dollar commercials because there won’t be any other than Trump’s hour-long endorsement of his policies followed by the Democrats feeble response that, like the impeachment hearings, nobody will watch.

There won’t even be a halftime show featuring Nancy Pelosi doing a “poll” dance.

Now that the three-year impeachment war has run its course, what’s the next strategy for the Democrats?

The Trump impeachment has clearly been about two things; hatred of Donald Trump and even greater hatred (if that’s possible) by the Democrats of being out of power and not calling the shots.

Consider for a moment that if every American president in history had been impeached because he was despised by the opposition, then every American president in history would have been impeached.

Now, thanks to the Democrats’ unsuccessful little gambit, the “I” word may become a factor in every future election.

As David Marcus, the New York Correspondent for The Federalist, points out,

“The most amazing thing about Democrats and their allies in the media is that they never actually lose. Any time it seems like they lose, it’s actually the result of cheating and chicanery.”

The Democrats should have known better. They were warned for months that the result they got was the most likely outcome, yet they continued down their wayward path.

Fear not they will come up with something new before long. They always do.

With the State of the Union and Iowa at hand, Democrats are content for the moment to let their dirty laundry run through another “spin cycle” while they continue to use “unfairness” as their battle cry.





Again, in the words of David Marcus:

“It was perfectly fair for Democrats to set all the rules in the House impeachment process. They held secret testimony, and then they held hearings with no GOP witnesses. Then they held hearings where maybe the White House could have witnesses, at Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler’s discretion, but those witnesses couldn’t have legal counsel. “Then instead of subpoenaing the witnesses they wanted like John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney, the Democrats said, ‘Oh my goodness, there’s no time for that, this is an emergency, we have to impeach Trump RIGHT NOW!’ Even without those witnesses. At that point, they sat on the articles of impeachment for weeks hoping for some miracle to save their hopeless case.”

You see in the Democrat’s world fairness can only be judged by their standards as it occurs to them.

All of which leaves the State of the Union address up for grabs. It will certainly be a Trump infomercial but whether it becomes a “Donnie”-brook is a matter for conjecture.

This time, however, the anticipation alone will be better than Tiddlywinks.

