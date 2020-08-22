Sorry President Wilson, Democracy is making the world unsafe

Sadly, there is a democratic election coming up in November. There is definitely a rush to take over the vastness of the one-time union of states by counting yeas and nays around the U.S. The U.S. (formerly a union) is what many have come to call “our country.” Such was once a republic. It morphed into a single national state (Civil War mayhem) which has been labeled a democratic republic, a constitutional republic (this would be redundant, of course). Finally, it is called, everybody’s favorite, the ever- pompous-sounding “democracy.”

A Democracy is we are headed headlong for.

Silly strutting, supercilious little petticoat popinjays like Hillary Clinton screech on the subject. Claims of being cheated because the “bad old” Electoral College stole the election from her. After all, she got the most people votes. She should be shimming to “Hail to The Chief-ett.” Hillary Clinton at DNC: “I wish Donald Trump had been a better president

Bad old Donald Trump and those cheating Republicans.

And now they won’t even let us do a mail-in vote. Good old Benjamin Franklin would have wanted his post office to help with our, drum roll again, DEMOCRACY!





Why not just email-votes? Or call in from an I-Phone voting. Then we could put either Bill Gates or Steve Jobs on a new one hundred-and-one-dollar bill.

This will be no problem. There will be so much money to be printed that everyone can have a denominational bill just for his own face. Really, if the democratically elected Democrats get their economic engine up and blowing steam, watch out. After all, for all of their plans for free everything for everybody, the Fed will have to print some eighty squad-trillion-jillion dollars—at least. Democracy at work. Is this a great country or what?

But who will deliver the checks?

Even postal workers will not work if they get everything free. They will be at home (with their masks on, of course) waiting for their free stuff. Hmmm. Oh, well, our “democracy” will figure it out.

And anyway, we can always call on the greatest leader known to man since Moses—that articulate, bright and well-washed and clean Barack Obama.

After all, Joe is his friend. Of course, Joe may not remember his own name, let alone the previous president. He may not even know the current president if elected.

This sort of thought cannot be any sillier than the wild-eyed prattle seen at the DNC. Tucker Carlson: The DNC

Government checks and balances not working

As an aside, when democracy is critiqued for its mob-like features, they throw in a “but.” The “but” is the wild-eyed nonsense about “checks and balances.”

No such checks and balances exist.

Without nullification and/or secession if the majority rules (democracy), then they will rule; check or no check; balance or no balance And, you can bet that if the Democrats win, they will rule.

It will be unchecked and unbalanced in charge.





Anyone watching that dog and pony hoopla called the Democrat convention who doesn’t see a collection of juvenile minded children “running it,” would not be allowed to vote in a real republic.

For those paying attention, only the qualified are voters in a republic. The small number of voters in a republic does have a check: the law.

Liberal Journalists running/ruining the economy

This (“running or ruining it”) of course includes the so-called journalists, mostly unread and untutored. Many of whom are puerile proselytes of the GOP. But again, sadly, democracy has overcome “our country.”

Francis Scott Key himself would probably kneel at such horror. But then he was an idiot white man whose life did not matter. Tucker Carlson – August 20, 2020, | Fox News HD – video dailymotion

But worst of all these DNC folks are liars–liars and thieves. This isn’t ad hominem. The documentation is endless, though the evidentiary compilators in journalism are few. Most are just overpaid actors who compile nothing but their pretentious bios.

True, the Republicans have more than their share, but the Democrats have far more than a Lion’s share.

According to Woodrow Wilson, WWI was an effort to make the world “Safe for Democracy.” Maybe we shouldn’t have gone “over there,” if this is what the world got. George M. Cohan – Over There Lyrics | Genius Lyrics

Imagine after the inauguration day. Sitting in the basement of the White House. Democracy has finally and completely arrived. Plans are being laid (no, not that kind Kamala) by Joe, Kamala and Nancy. The new leaders of the free world (whatever that is).

No more “Hail to the Chief,” or The Star-Spangled Banner boring us. Just get a good flutist and have him play: “Three Blind Mice.”

