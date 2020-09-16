How Soros money funds Democrat anarchy and the Biden-Harris ticket

WASHINGTON, DC: When you enter Antifa.com on the internet it takes you directly to the JoeBiden.com campaign donation page. Donate to Black Lives Matter on the BlackLivesMatter.com web site and the money goes through Act Blue, a Democrat fundraising apparatus. How can Joe Biden say that he condemns the violence and rioting that Soros funded Antifa groups and Black Lives Matter have spread across our country? Especially when he is the benefactor of money and support directly from Antifa.com?

From the very same George Soros funded Antifa groups and Black Lives Matter operations who are simultaneously burning down city after city across America. All in a coordinated assault on the Republic.

Rioters and Looters are Biden supporters

No one is burning down a city for Trump. Trump supporters aren’t rioting anywhere. Their protests, such as the one in Freeland, Michigan, are attended by thousands of joyful patriots is not “Burn America” but “USA! USA!”

Remember that BLM is an openly Marxist and virulently anti-capitalist group. Antifa is openly anarchist. Both use brutal fascist tactics of intimidation and violence in a cynical “quest” to vanquish “fascism”, Western capitalism, and omnipresent “white supremacy”.





Antifa and Black Lives Matter are the paramilitary wings of the Democrat Party.

They are violent Brownshirts, plain and simple. Joe Biden can’t condemn them. He is part of them. He is openly and actively raising money from them and through them.

Go ahead. Try it. Check it out.

Click Antifa.com and it will take you directly to JoeBiden.com. Do you think that is a coincidence? Do you think the Biden campaign doesn’t know that Antifa.com goes to JoeBiden.com? Of course, they do. How can they not?

Now check out BlackLivesMatter.com and go to their donate page. Voila. Click the Blue Donate button and find the donation page.

What a surprise, on this page it clearly states “Your contribution will benefit Black Lives Matter Support Fund at Tides Foundation”. Your money doesn’t go to some local grassroots group looking to advance the interests of black Americans.

From Tides’ Legal Laundering: An Incubator for the Left -Profiling the Tides Foundation, one of the Left’s leading dark money groups

Summary: The Tides Foundation is the philanthropic Left’s best-kept secret. From Greenpeace to the anti-Israel J Street, there’s hardly a left-wing group that hasn’t taken Tides money. Using a sophisticated funding model, Tides has grown into the leading platform for laundering away ties between wealthy donors and the radical causes they fund—while generating hundreds of new organizations along the way.

These donations help to fill the big pot of a Soros affiliated BLM umbrella organization. Laundering money through the central finance arm of the Democrat Party. That money is then distributed and used to support a nationwide campaign of violence and unrest. In obvious coordination with the radical Democrats, their left-wing allies, and the Biden convention planners at the DNC.

We have learned of & discovered stashes of bricks and rocks in & around the Plaza and Westport to be used during a riot. If you see anything like this, you can text 911 and let us know so we can remove them. This keeps everyone safe and allows your voice to continue to be heard. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) May 31, 2020





Antifa.com goes to JoeBiden.com

Contribute to Antifa online, and you are contributing to the Joe Biden campaign. Which is probably acceptable to the radical left. Electing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will finish their work of attempting to turn America into a socialist country.

It is as simple as that. Contribute to Black Lives Matter and you are contributing to unrest in America. So how can Joe Biden say he condemns rioting and looting yet he works hand in hand with the rioters and looters. He has yet to explicitly condemn Antifa.

The entire Democrat convention was one long commercial for Black Lives Matter.

Longtime Obama co-conspirator and ally George Soros and the tentacles of his Open Society Foundations are deeply involved with Black Lives Matter and Antifa. As well as the DNC and numerous Democrat Party races. His Open Society Foundations funds an octopus of allied groups with a $39 billion dollar endowment. That’s billion with a B.

Soros Prosecutors allied with BLM and Antifa

Notoriously, the alliance of Black Lives Matter with Soros elected prosecutors in St Louis, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, and Chicago has resulted in a revolving door where radical elements can commit violence with impunity. Where criminal acts of BLM and Antifa rioters will never be charged by the Soros allied Democrat prosecutors. (Riots, Brought To You By District Attorneys Who Won’t Prosecute)

Eliminating cash bail. Defunding the police. Launching violent assaults with impunity.

This unholy alliance between the Democrat Party, George Soros, Antifa and Black Lives Matter is deliberately destroying our cities and destabilizing our country. And it is clearly yet another Democrat / Biden led assault on the President and Patriots in an effort to complete the Obama / Biden fundamental change to America.

A reign of terror on American cities

The evidence is the ruin and decimation in Democrat-run cities from coast to coast. Not just Seattle and Portland and Minneapolis, and Pittsburg. New York City has become almost terminally destabilized.

Smaller cities, like Kenosha, Wisconsin and Rochester, New York have seen an army of outside agitators from Antifa and Black Lives Matter swarm into their towns and burn down their businesses. Frequently black-owned businesses. (New Reporting Shows Kenosha Riots Hit Minority Communities Hardest)

And they are not welcome to destroy the lives of the people they target – the mostly black lives that do not matter in the quest for political power.

Antifa/BLM: Coordinated assaults by well funded radical elements.

This stuff doesn’t just happen spontaneously. Hundreds of millions of dollars are at the anarchists disposal. BLM and Antifa are funded like an international James Bond terror organization. They leave behind a trail of financial records, destruction, and burned buildings. As well as hundreds of arrests by the DOJ for Federal prosecutors to begin to unwind the evidence of who exactly is behind the financing.

From Attorney Barr targets Soros funded Antifa as domestic terrorists

It took Democrats months to pretend to recognize the violence. It only happened when they finally realized it was hurting them in the polls. A halfhearted Joe Biden states that “all violence is wrong” without ever mentioning Antifa or Black Lives Matter. Or the forces that wish to destroy America.

Biden’s words are weasel words that come too late. The die is cast. The destruction is done. Communities are destroyed. Lives, particularly the lives of children who are nothing but collateral damage to Democrats – whose lives are not remembered by Biden or Harris.

Unfortunately, these are just four of the many children that have been senselessly killed with tactic approval of the Biden / Harris presidential ticket

“They’re not going to stop before Election Day in November and they’re not going to stop after Election Day,” Kamala Harris told Stephen Colbert about protestors.

America knows who is behind the violence.

It’s not an accident. These are not spontaneous eruptions of violence and unrest. Never mind that Kamala Harris and the Joe Biden staff contributed and openly supported bailing out the violent rioters in Minneapolis. Of course, they did. (Biden staff donate to group that pays bail in riot-torn Minneapolis)

Or that Fortune 500 corporations have given hundreds of millions of dollars to Black Lives Matter organizations. It’s greenmail with an explicit political undercurrent.

Where that money goes or how its spent is completely uncertain and unknown. Why are white radicals from the West Coast burning down black-owned businesses in Kenosha? Who is funding the airfares and hotel bills for traveling bands of anarchists and professional rioters?

The looters and anarchists are Biden supporters.

Antifa is the Democrat Party. Black Lives Matter is the Joe Biden Campaign. George Soros is the DNC. Their tentacles intertwine and their tactics are planned and coordinated.

Joe Biden says one thing in public, but secretly is seeking and receiving support from Antifa. We know he is in bed with Black Lives Matter. We know that George Soros is heavily involved in all aspects of the political unrest in our country. As well as completely linked to the DNC and Biden.

As long as Antifa.com goes to JoeBiden.com then anything Joe Biden says about condemning rioters and violence is a cynical lie. The link has been active for months. I have gone to it daily in disbelief that it is still up. The connection could not be clearer.

Yet somehow Biden thinks he has credibility when he feebly denounces the violence and looting. By the very people who support him. Who fund the Biden / Harris ticket.

Antifa and Black Lives matter are the paramilitary wings of the Democrat Party.

“Peaceful protesters” attacking senior citizens in restaurants. Brownshirts bent on violence and public intimidation. Joe Biden can’t denounce them. They are his supporters.

Want proof: Antifa.com takes you to JoeBiden.com. Try it. Case closed.

Lead Image: Photo by Life Matters from Pexels