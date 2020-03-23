Song heals the collective soul: Online concerts combating CoronaVirus

CHARLOTTE, NC: Anyone who has ever used a computer, which is most of us these days, has experienced some sort of bogus e-mail or internet message that claims to be the absolute gospel truth. Given the status of the media today, even professional journalists like to play fast and loose with the truth. “Fake news” is the favorite term President Donald Trump likes to call it. But there is beauty to be found. During the CoronaVirus quarantines, that might be a series on online concerts.

With COVID-19 dominating the headlines every hour of every day, I am reminded of a restaurant on the island of Ischia in the Bay of Naples in Italy which I described in my book, The Century Club:

“The O range Garden was indeed a unique dining experience. The outdoor patio was tucked into a square formed by the walls of the four surrounding buildings. The contours that comprised each wall were varied to such a degree as to establish a distinctive flavor around the perimeter of the tiny piazza. In one corner, an ancient stone staircase led to the back door of an apartment building. On another wall, a second story balcony covered with bougainvillea protruded over the courtyard. There was a myriad of little platforms and stairways and alleys going everywhere, heading off into the night toward unseen locations. Above the glowing red, green and white lights that crisscrossed the patio, freshly washed clothing hung unabashedly from clotheslines that stretched between two buildings. Rather than detracting from the ambience however, the laundry was an integral part of the natural habitat, entirely appropriate for the occasion, which would have altered the character of the setting completely had it not been there. It was all part of the charm, accentuating the magic, as if to punctuate the notion that life surely did go on just as it had for centuries.”

As everyone knows by now, the coronavirus made its way into the West through northern Italy. Even now the entire country remains on lockdown. No matter how dire circumstances may be, Italians are among the best “copers” in the world.

All it takes is a little vino, a plate of pasta and some music. And then, no problem is too big for Italians to overcome;

“The last rays of daylight vanished into an ebony sky, while the tables were filled with cheerful diners bathed in the amber glow of flickering candlelight that splashed against the honey-colored buildings. A gentle breeze caressed the night. Conversations wafted into the air, periodically interrupted by outbursts of laughter from different corners of the patio as the cumulative effect of bottomless glasses of wine increasingly added to the gaiety of the occasion. All that remained to complete the scene was music. Then, as if on cue, at the precise moment I had realized its absence, there came the strumming of a mandolin from the lower right hand corner of the piazza. Softly at first, then bolder and faster. “Diagonally across from the mandolin, on a slightly higher platform, a concertina joined the performance. Next a guitar could be heard from the flower-filled balcony above, and finally an accordion played from behind, creating a 360-degree serenade filled with romance and enhanced by the moonlight and the intoxication of the wine. Italy had cast its enchanting spell once again.”

I mention this scene because even amid the height of the current quarantine, reports from Rome tell us that not unlike the tradition of tea time in the UK, residents of some high rise apartment buildings have designated specific times when everyone in a complex will go to their windows and raise their voices in song for a half-hour or so.

So with that as background, today we present the first-ever Communities Digital News COVID-19 songfest online concert. No internet “fake news” here, just the joy of music to help us cope.

We begin with Neil Diamond’s fun coronavirus version of Sweet Caroline- Just Wash Your Hands

Brian Barrett of Hedgesville, West Virginia offers this quirky version of John Denver’s Take Me Home Country Roads

From Spain, this saxophone player brings the people out on the balconies for an online concert to Imagine:



Also from Spain this balcony rendition of My Heart Will Go On from Titanic:





An Italian tenor sings Nessun Dorma from the opera Turnadot from his balcony in Italy:

In Germany, things get lighter with an Online concert of Bella Ciao sung from rooftops in solidarity with Italy:

We conclude our online concert with Ode to Joy as performed by members of the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra.

COVID-19 will eventually pass and life will go on as usual. Just so long as we never fail to fill our lives with music.

Which video is your favorite? Leave a comment below. If you have a video you really like, leave the name of the video below. But not the link as the system will hold that comment back.

