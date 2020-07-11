Something wicked this way comes: The march toward socialism in America

COLORADO SPRINGS: A Zen saying seems more than appropriate in these days of pseudo-Marxist uprisings, political malcontents, and brain-deadened college students preaching socialism:

“Nothing is as it seems, and this is exactly why you should question everything you think and everything you believe.”

We are surrounded by a weaponized mainstream media, with one point of view and the mild acceptance of the weaponization of our own federal government. In short, lest we question everything, we may go the way of ancient Rome, the fall of. This is not an era for blind acceptance of what “they” say, no matter who “they” happen to be. Check everything, beginning with your own shibboleths. Also, always helpful, “follow the money,” and ask “who benefits?”

Issue #1: “Systemic Racism”

Vice presidential candidate Joe Biden has worked in the federal government at the highest levels for over fifty years. Eight of those years were spent serving Barack Obama. Said Joe of Obama at the outset,

“I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a storybook, man.”





President Obama’s hometown is Chicago.

Neither he nor his wingman, Biden, did diddly-squat about the black on black crime in that city during their time in office. According to statistics from the Chicago Police Department, the Chicago Tribune, and the Chicago Sun-Times, which track homicides, 3,691 murders occurred within Chicago’s city limits during seven years and eight months of the Obama-Biden administration.

But on July 4th Biden stepped into the abyss with this comment:

“We have a chance now to give the marginalized, the demonized, the isolated and the oppressed a full share of the American Dream. We have the chance to rip the roots of systemic racism out of this country.”

Where were you, fella, for those fifty years in office and eight years in the White House? Would it have been so difficult to have visited the president’s hometown monthly and initiate jobs programs, youth care, and adequate security within the mostly black blighted neighborhoods?

Issue #2: “Black Lives Matter”:

Legitimate issues related to police use of lethal weapons have arisen this year, following several incidents of black deaths at the hands of the police. The result has been demonstrations across the country to shine a light on such police actions. The peaceful protests quickly and unexpectedly morphed into Antifa like riots, property damage and the wholesale destruction of parts of major American cities.

The speed at which such violence occurred and the availability these rioters had to pallets of bricks and other projectiles, pre-staged by someone in city bushes, indeed the very presence of large cadres of black-hooded thugs themselves, begs the question, who arranged it all?

How did such a well-equipped and professional “army” appear within days in major U.S. cities?

Who funded them? In Washington, D.C., Secret Service officers charged with keeping the peace near the White House remarked on the clever, professional sighting of protests causing them to frequently be in the wrong position to counter the violence. Many felt the tactics by these Black Lives Matter demonstrators were too sophisticated to have simply sprung up spontaneously.

Who benefits? Follow the money. One place to look is outside the United States. For instance, billionaire George Soros’s Open Society Foundation is devoted to the eradication of national sovereignty. His socialist worldview is exactly that, a worldview and individual nations, particularly America, home of “the individual,” do not fit his template.

His presidential candidate lost in 2016, but this setback does not seem to have slowed Soros down. His political activism portfolio is well diversified. Backing organizations dedicated to social agitation and change-for-change’s-sake, Soros has caused tsunamis of upheaval, in the United States and around the world.





A few cases in point: Last August, DC Leaks, a group of adroit hackers, got into the Soros files and released them. Perhaps the most notorious of the disclosures concerned Soros’s Open Society Foundations, named in honor of Sir Karl Popper. Underneath its lofty rhetoric, the organization was clearly devoted to the eradication of national sovereignty.

Shall we repeat the Zen again?

“Nothing is as it seems, and this is exactly why you should question everything you think and everything you believe.”

Issue #3: Oklahoma Land Grab:

None other than the highest court in America this week ruled that about half of the land in Oklahoma is within a Native American reservation, a decision that will have major consequences for both past and future criminal and civil cases.

The ruling will have significant legal implications for eastern Oklahoma. Much of Tulsa, the state’s second-largest city, is located on Muscogee (Creek) land. The Muscogee (Creek) Nation cheered the court’s decision.

Was this decision like the Louisiana Purchase except without the money? Were those Oklahomans living in the affected land allowed to take part in the loss of their rights? Is up down? Or is down up?

Issue #4: Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, “CHAZ”:

The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), also known as Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP), was an occupation protest and self-declared autonomous zone in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle, Washington. The zone, originally covering six city blocks and a park was established on June 8, 2020, by George Floyd protesters after the Seattle Police Department left its East Precinct Building.

Formation of the zone in the Capitol Hill neighborhood was preceded by a week of tense interactions between protesters and police in full riot gear that began on June 1 and escalated on June 7, after a man drove his vehicle into the protesters and shot one of them (near 11th Ave. and Pine St.). Tear gas, flashbangs, and pepper spray were repeatedly used by police in the densely populated residential neighborhood, while the SPD said in its Twitter account that the crowd was “throwing bottles.”

While there is little humor to be had in any of these extreme protest activities, it is worth pointing out that first, they erected a wall. Next, they installed a police force of their own. Finally, after two teenagers were shot, one fatally, in the fourth shooting in ten days within the boundaries of the free-protest zone, the mayor who had previously called the protests a “Summer of Love,” saw the light and shut it down.

One wonders what happened to the shop owners and homeowners during this mayor-sanctioned siege in Seattle. Could they come and go freely in free America? Were their rights protected? Were their very lives and those of those wanting to visit them protected?

Need we even ask?

What do these four issues – systematic racism, Black Lives Matter, the Oklahoma land grab, and CHAZ have in common?

It is that each chooses to trample on some to force political issues. The land of law and order is being cast asunder to accommodate a few malcontents. No one seems to care whose rights are crushed in the process. We have moved into a troubling era of the end justifies the means and chaos created by violence to secure power over others. To implant socialism in America.

Perhaps as we react to these and other actions, it might be instructive to listen to others who left their own countries during scarily similar times.

On Twitter, immigrants are expressing their genuine concern at recent events:

Man told me today his Czech tenant tells him it feels like Czechoslovakia 1946 now (two years before the communist putsch). Another man told me just now his Romania-born in-laws are terrified, for the same reason. People who grew up under communism know something bad is coming. — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) July 2, 2020

My Cuban-exile parents are very very depressed. — Grazie P Christie MD (@GChristiemd) July 2, 2020

As are my mother and family. Scary times — Adele Guernica (@GuernicaAdele) July 2, 2020

This is what my 98 year old gram is saying to me every day. Something happened 2 weeks ago, I felt real fear & darkness, fell over me like a cloud. My gram is my rock, my hero and I can’t get to Karlovy Vary to visit her. — Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) July 2, 2020

Something bad is coming https://t.co/YtV85cl9Dn — Kevin Jones ⚡️⚾️ (@kevbojones) July 2, 2020

My Romanian neighbours who lived and fled communism said the exact same thing. https://t.co/EaoChrrnKe — JillColtonReturns (@JillColtonFree) July 3, 2020

My Polish friend and Hungary friend see it as well. They said they can smell Communist propaganda a mile away. They both lived it, one under Stalin. The purge and arrests will come next. Very bloody times — Sparticus (@Spartic22560185) July 2, 2020

Draadje- over gevoelde dreiging: I am Polish and what happens in the US is Bolsheviks Revolution 2.0, no question about it Mensen die niet snappen dat het niet gaat over commies maar over de achterliggende stuctuur, die krijgen de likes.

De werking is ook moeilijk uit te leggen pic.twitter.com/srNujfmaeh — W. Tondelaar (@tondelaar) July 5, 2020

Finally, a personal note:

My first husband’s great aunt was newly married in Germany when Hitler came to power.

She stopped brown-shirted young men who were marching in her neighborhood to ask what they wanted. Only to be shrugged aside. She went home, told her husband, and the two of them left their homeland for New York City.

The rest, of course, is history.

My second husband’s mother was incarcerated in Auschwitz in 1945.

When she was freed, she and her husband traveled back to their country, Hungary. A few years later, the communists entered and began confiscating property. The family boarded a train under Israeli fake passports. My husband and his sister were fed cough medicine so that they would not speak Hungarian to the train conductor.

Our neighbor and close friend, also from Hungary, walked out of the country with her family in winter.

They had a guide to lead them out. Halfway up a hill, he quit and told them to continue climbing to a red light at the top of the hill. Many in the group were too afraid to follow his instructions.

Our friend’s family did, and thankfully made it to safety. On their trip, gunfire would force them to go face down in the cold mud until it was again quiet. Imagine the terror of such a journey.

These are perilous times in America.

When our cherished laws are freely broken and when no one stops the mayhem, we edge closer and closer to chaos, anarchy and a sad America, broken and a shadow of its former self.

Is this what we wish for our great country, our families, and our children?

Lead Image:

Hilter – Wikimedia Commons: Roto314

Castro – By Warren K. Leffler – This image is available from the United States Library of Congress’s Prints and Photographs divisionunder the digital ID ppmsc.03256.This tag does not indicate the copyright status of the attached work. A normal copyright tag is still required. See Commons:Licensing for more information., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=63434166

Soros – By Copyright by World Economic Forum. swiss-image.ch/Photo by Sebastian Derungs. – originally posted to Flickr as George Soros – World Economic Forum Annual Meeting Davos 2010, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=9096884